Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mergers of Equals Are Rarely That -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The UTC-Raytheon deal is the latest to be billed as an even swap, but investors are duly skeptical 

By John D. Stoll

United Technologies Corp. Chief Executive Greg Hayes and his counterpart at Raytheon Co., Tom Kennedy, sounded all the familiar notes this week in pitching their proposed tie-up as a merger of equals.

"We're going to pick the best of both worlds," Mr. Hayes said in a conference call, promising to combine things like office staff and engineering departments while welding together a $100 billion-plus defense-and-aerospace behemoth. Mr. Kennedy, on the same call, invoked the "one plus one equals three" mantra often used to dress up these arrangements.

The blueprint for a win-win at the new Raytheon Technologies Corp.: Raytheon (the smaller of the two companies) retains the primary corporate name, and its Boston offices serve as headquarters. Mr. Kennedy, after spending his entire career at Raytheon, takes home the consolation prize of a chairman role that expires in two years.

UTC gets more board seats (eight vs. Raytheon's seven), more shares (57% vs. 43%), the CEO title for Mr. Hayes and therefore more say in the combined company.

If you're wondering if a merger of equals that looks so lopsided will work, you're not alone. The combined market value of UTC and Raytheon fell 7.2% in the week following the announcement, even as the broader stock market was flat.

"There is definitely skepticism of the challenge of trying to pull off the integration of two companies of considerable size," said Emilie Feldman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. "They also ask if the deal is strategically logical and they ask 'what are we going to lose in the process?'"

The UTC-Raytheon proposal isn't the only one taking flak. When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV approached Renault SA recently, it proposed an MOE. The French government, which is a major Renault shareholder, balked. SunTrust and BB&T, a declared merger of banking equals announced earlier this year, has faced skeptics. Its decision to rename the entity "Truist Financial" brought out the cynics, with one academic wondering if they stole the name from a tube of toothpaste .

More than a dozen declared MOEs are formed annually, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. Thus far in 2019, the 9 MOEs proposed represent 8.4% of all proposed M&A by value. Those deals were more popular before accounting changes limited tax-saving maneuvers about two decades ago, but they remain a fixture in global M&A.

Merger of equals is typically only invoked in all-stock deals where little or no premium is paid. Management teams are often assured they will have a chance to stay at the combined company and shareholders split the pie as close to 50-50 as possible.

The challenge is that there are no firm rules. It is a term of art, lacking the strict legal demands, for example, of deals designed to avoid taxes.

Without those boundaries, executives may not do the hard upfront work to properly identify cost-cutting initiatives, or synergies, experts say. These deals often lead to top-heavy organizational charts, infighting or a lack of immediate direction that can stall integration or even kill a marriage.

Part of the allure of an MOE lies in its no-hard-feelings ambiguity.

"It's the way each company says, 'We respect each other,'" Robert "Steve" Miller, the well-known turnaround artist who has served on the boards of companies that have merged, told me. It is also a signal to investors that even though there is no immediate deal premium or cash proceeds available, executives believe there is a profitable future for those who stick around.

A glance at the history books explains why many MOEs are greeted with cynicism. Some of the most famous -- including Daimler and Chrysler or AOL and Time Warner -- quickly imploded. Citicorp and Travelers lumbered from crisis to crisis; and Morgan Stanley and Dean Witter was swept up in political infighting.

Others face substantial turbulence before even getting off the ground.

The 2013 proposed merger of advertising equals between French multinational Publicis Groupe SA and U.S.-based Omnicom Group Inc. was abandoned within a year due to cultural differences, strategic mismatches and Publicis' concerns that Omnicom was attempting an outright takeover. The 2012 merger of energy equals Duke Energy Corp. and Progress Energy Inc. went through, but only after an ugly boardroom scuffle over leadership.

Plenty of MOEs succeed and deliver at least some value for investors. Among the notable winners in recent years, according to Refinitiv data, are the 2017 merger of Dow Chemical Co. and Dupont Co.; the tie-up of advisory firms Willis Group Ltd. and Towers Watson PLC; and the combination of Strayer Education Inc. and Capella Education Co. Among the last 20 mergers of equals done by U.S.-based companies, as many outperformed the S&P 500 as lose value.

"There are a graveyard of deals," that get far more attention than success stories, said Wharton's Ms. Feldman, who focuses on M&A. She says MOE's set "the expectation that everyone is going to get 50% of the pie." As the Raytheon-UTC deal shows, that's impossible.

Ms. Feldman says studies have shown a relative few stakeholders actually share in the upside when things go right. Several top executives and many in the rank-and-file are pushed out to make a merger succeed, for instance.

Mr. Miller said that a lot of problems could be cleared up with better communication when the deal is done. For one, he said, replace ambiguity with clarity: Give a straightforward view of who is in charge, and lay out the endgame. He pointed to his time working as a board member on the Dow-DuPont merger as an example.

In 2015, the two companies announced a merger that would first fuse the chemical and agricultural giants into one, and ultimately lead to a breakup into three companies. Along the way, the arrangement cut costs strengthened the three business units, which now trade independently, with a collective value near $120 billion.

Maybe it's time to retire the term merger of equals. Let's follow one of the first laws of M&A -- keep the meat, trim the fat -- and just call them mergers.

Write to John D. Stoll at john.stoll@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 26089.61 Delayed Quote.11.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 7479.111452 Delayed Quote.18.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.52% 7796.658954 Delayed Quote.17.44%
S&P 500 -0.16% 2886.98 Delayed Quote.15.35%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.39% 125.3 Delayed Quote.17.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
02:48aMergers of Equals Are Rarely That -- WSJ
DJ
06/14UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Airbus urges UTC not to be distracted by Raytheon deal
RE
06/14RAYTHEON : Advisory for Raytheon and United Technologies Aerospace Businesses Me..
AQ
06/13UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Advisory for Raytheon and United Technologies Aerospace Bu..
PU
06/13WeissLaw LLP Investigates Raytheon Company Acquisition
PR
06/13UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06/13UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Coca-C..
PR
06/12UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Unveils Severance Plan for Some Employees as It Prepares f..
DJ
06/12UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
06/12UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : After Finding Love For Himself, Bill Ackman Is Now Making ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 259 M
EBIT 2019 10 468 M
Net income 2019 6 047 M
Debt 2019 37 852 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
P/E ratio 2020 15,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.21%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION33.72%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.35%52 118
RAYTHEON15.50%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.37%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION40.98%22 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About