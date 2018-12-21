Pratt & Whitney : Lands EngineWise® Service Agreement with Binter Canarias

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that Binter Canarias signed an EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement. The agreement will cover Binter Canarias' fleet of three Embraer E195-E2 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ (GTF) PW1900G engines. It also includes the purchase of one PW1900G spare engine.

"Binter Canarias will be able to manage our fleet more efficiently through Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise services portfolio," said Pedro Agustín Del Castillo, CEO, Binter Canarias. "With our new GTF-powered E195-E2 aircraft, we look forward to maintaining a strong, long-standing relationship with Pratt & Whitney."

Binter Canarias is a current operator of ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW100 turboprop engines and will begin operation of the Embraer E195-E2 in the second half of 2019.

"We appreciate Binter Canarias' confidence in Pratt & Whitney's products and services," said Rick Deurloo, senior vice president, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support at Pratt & Whitney. "EngineWise encompasses all the initiatives we have to help customers optimize engine performance and keep their fleets running smoothly. We look forward to guiding Binter through their transition to the GTF."

