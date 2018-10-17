UTC Aerospace Systems : Becomes Provider Of Thrust Reverser Overhaul Services For Wizz Air

Log in
10/17/2018 | 08:01am CEST

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Europe -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced a five-year agreement with Wizz Air to provide thrust reverser overhaul services for the airline's fleet of Airbus A320ceo aircraft. This agreement builds upon the company's history of providing maintenance, overhaul and repair services to carriers around the world. 

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has been a strategic customer since 2013, and this new agreement represents the continuation of a successful relationship. Striking the right balance of cost, quality, and dependability, UTC Aerospace Systems has been entrusted with providing thrust reverser overhaul services for the airline's fleet of A320ceo aircraft over the term of the agreement.  UTC Aerospace Systems will provide support at its Service Center in Prestwick, Scotland.

"Our proven experience with low-cost airlines such as Wizz Air is evidence of the quality of service and capability of UTC Aerospace Systems," said UTC Aerospace Systems Aerostructures President Marc Duvall. "This is a strategic market for us, as our offerings are tailored and customized to our customers' needs. We are committed to being airlines' first choice."

"We are happy to continue our long term relationship with UTC Aerospace Systems. Safety is our top priority and this cooperation ensures us that our aircraft will be well serviced and in an impeccable technical state," said Chief Technical Officer of Wizz Air Heiko Holm.

About UTC Aerospace Systems
UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems.

About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utc-aerospace-systems-becomes-provider-of-thrust-reverser-overhaul-services-for-wizz-air-300732113.html

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems


© PRNewswire 2018
