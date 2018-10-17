UTC Aerospace Systems : Becomes Provider Of Thrust Reverser Overhaul Services For Wizz Air

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Europe -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced a five-year agreement with Wizz Air to provide thrust reverser overhaul services for the airline's fleet of Airbus A320ceo aircraft. This agreement builds upon the company's history of providing maintenance, overhaul and repair services to carriers around the world.



Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has been a strategic customer since 2013, and this new agreement represents the continuation of a successful relationship. Striking the right balance of cost, quality, and dependability, UTC Aerospace Systems has been entrusted with providing thrust reverser overhaul services for the airline's fleet of A320ceo aircraft over the term of the agreement. UTC Aerospace Systems will provide support at its Service Center in Prestwick, Scotland.

"Our proven experience with low-cost airlines such as Wizz Air is evidence of the quality of service and capability of UTC Aerospace Systems," said UTC Aerospace Systems Aerostructures President Marc Duvall. "This is a strategic market for us, as our offerings are tailored and customized to our customers' needs. We are committed to being airlines' first choice."

"We are happy to continue our long term relationship with UTC Aerospace Systems. Safety is our top priority and this cooperation ensures us that our aircraft will be well serviced and in an impeccable technical state," said Chief Technical Officer of Wizz Air Heiko Holm.

