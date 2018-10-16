UTC Aerospace Systems : and AMAC Aerospace to Provide Premier Nacelle Maintenance to Business Jet and VIP Aircraft Segment

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Europe -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), announced today that it has been selected by AMAC Aerospace, a provider of business jet and VIP aircraft completion services, to offer nacelle maintenance. Under terms of the five-year agreement, UTC Aerospace Systems will provide global maintenance solutions including, tailored nacelle and engine build-up, and lease and exchange services. The collective expertise of UTC Aerospace Systems and AMAC Aerospace will create a best-in-class experience for business jet and VIP aircraft customers.

This agreement enhances UTC Aerospace's presence in the business jet and VIP aircraft segment. Most recently, UTC Aerospace Systems announced that it has been selected by Dassault Aviation to provide an advanced nacelle system for its new Falcon 6X business jet.

"This agreement will enable us to leverage our global MRO network and commercial aircraft experience for the business jet and VIP aircraft segment," said Aerostructures President Marc Duvall. "We are delighted to work with AMAC, the premier provider of business jet and VIP aircraft completion services. This powerful combination of AMAC Aerospace and UTC Aerospace systems will deliver compelling customer value."

About UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

