Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UTC Aerospace Systems : and AMAC Aerospace to Provide Premier Nacelle Maintenance to Business Jet and VIP Aircraft Segment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 08:01am CEST

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Europe -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), announced today that it has been selected by AMAC Aerospace, a provider of business jet and VIP aircraft completion services, to offer nacelle maintenance. Under terms of the five-year agreement, UTC Aerospace Systems will provide global maintenance solutions including, tailored nacelle and engine build-up, and lease and exchange services. The collective expertise of UTC Aerospace Systems and AMAC Aerospace will create a best-in-class experience for business jet and VIP aircraft customers.

This agreement enhances UTC Aerospace's presence in the business jet and VIP aircraft segment. Most recently, UTC Aerospace Systems announced that it has been selected by Dassault Aviation to provide an advanced nacelle system for its new Falcon 6X business jet.

"This agreement will enable us to leverage our global MRO network and commercial aircraft experience for the business jet and VIP aircraft segment," said Aerostructures President Marc Duvall. "We are delighted to work with AMAC, the premier provider of business jet and VIP aircraft completion services. This powerful combination of AMAC Aerospace and UTC Aerospace systems will deliver compelling customer value."

About UTC Aerospace Systems
UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utc-aerospace-systems-and-amac-aerospace-to-provide-premier-nacelle-maintenance-to-business-jet-and-vip-aircraft-segment-300731398.html

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
08:01aUTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS : and AMAC Aerospace to Provide Premier Nacelle Maintenanc..
PR
12:51aTextron, NetJets strike deal for up to 325 Cessna planes
RE
10/11LOCKHEED MARTIN : Pentagon Grounds F-35 Fleet After Crash -- Update
DJ
10/11LOCKHEED MARTIN : Pentagon Grounds F-35 Fleet After Crash
DJ
10/11Safran CEO sees limited room for rival engines on new Boeing jet
RE
10/11Safran CEO holds off on Airbus jet output talk to Q1 2019
RE
10/10UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amend..
AQ
10/10UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Elects Two New Directors
PR
10/10UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : UTC Board of Directors Increases Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/10TransDigm dives deeper into aero spare parts market with Esterline buy
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15F-35 jets take to the air after inspections 
10/139 DIVIDEND INCREASES : October 8-12, 2018 
10/11Lockheed Martin F-35 jets grounded in wake of South Carolina crash 
10/11Is United Technologies Attractively Priced? 
10/10United Technologies declares $0.735 dividend 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.