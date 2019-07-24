Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/23 04:02:23 pm
134.94 USD   +1.50%
02:48aUnited Tech Says Deals Will Pay Off -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Coke quenches Wall St thirst
AQ
07/23Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St. toward record high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Tech Says Deals Will Pay Off -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Thomas Gryta and Dave Sebastian

United Technologies Corp. executives defended their deal making and slightly raised the company's 2019 profit outlook on the strength of its aerospace business.

The industrial conglomerate is pursuing a restructuring that will split it into three companies by mid-2020. It also closed its acquisition of aircraft-parts maker Rockwell Collins late last year, and last month agreed to merge with defense contractor Raytheon Co.

Activist investors have attacked the Raytheon deal, in particular, saying United Technologies risks losing its focus. But in an interview, finance chief Akhil Johri deflected the criticism.

"Things are starting to come together," he said. "The investments are paying off."

The Farmington, Conn.-based company also is dealing with pressures from trade tensions, including higher U.S. tariffs on inputs, and the grounding of Boeing Co.'s MAX jets . In the recent quarter, the company said increased volume and pricing for some of its products offset tariff costs.

United Technologies provides numerous parts for the Boeing airplane and still expects an earnings reduction of as much as 10 cents a share for 2019 if production of the aircraft continues at current rates, which Mr. Johri said is likely.

He said the new Collins Aerospace division and its aftermarket business are benefiting from the grounding as airlines and maintenance shops make sure they have plenty of spare parts to keep their non-MAX fleet flying. For the MAX components Collins makes, the company is relying on Boeing to lead the way, Mr. Johri said.

"We are doing what Boeing tells us," he said. "We do things as per their instructions."

United Technologies aimed to narrow its focus by splitting off its Otis elevator and Carrier air-conditioner businesses. But since the Raytheon deal was announced, activist investors Pershing Square Capital Management and Third Point LLC have criticized the company for branching out again.

"Yes, we understand some of our shareholders' concerns that it dilutes in the near term," Mr. Johri said Tuesday. But for long-term shareholders with a horizon of five years or more, he said, "this deal would be something that people would be supporting."

Short-term investors, he said, can expect the company to return $18 billion to $20 billion in cash to shareholders over three years, almost double what Raytheon and United Technologies as separate companies could do in total.

Mr. Johri conceded it could take some time for investors to appreciate the company's strategy. "It was a surprise," he said of the decision to merge with Raytheon. "It took me a couple of months to get my head around the benefits of this."

Chief Executive Greg Hayes said on a conference call Tuesday that the Raytheon deal will give the new company "the scale to compete anywhere" in the aerospace sector. He said the separation of Otis and Carrier remains on track.

United Technologies reported a second-quarter profit of $1.9 billion, down from $2 billion a year earlier. Adjusted per-share earnings of $2.20 exceeded the $2.05 consensus estimate from analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue rose to $19.63 billion from $16.7 billion.

The company projected 2019 adjusted earnings of $7.90 to $8.05 a share, up from previous guidance of $7.80 to $8 a share. Its sales expectations held at $75.5 billion to $77 billion.

Otis saw improvement in China, Mr. Johri said, but Carrier's business grew more slowly than expected on weakness in the Middle East, the Americas and Europe. He said broader economic pressure in Europe is expected to hurt results across the entire business.

United Technologies now expects $600 million in savings from the Collins deal this year, an increase of $100 million. The combined company, valued at more than $100 billion after planned spinoffs, would be the world's second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales behind Boeing.

Write to Thomas Gryta at thomas.gryta@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.09% 373.07 Delayed Quote.15.79%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.04% 373.53504 Delayed Quote.3.18%
RAYTHEON 0.42% 181.32 Delayed Quote.17.74%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1.50% 134.94 Delayed Quote.24.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
02:48aUnited Tech Says Deals Will Pay Off -- WSJ
DJ
01:12aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Coke quenches Wall St thirst
AQ
07/23Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St. toward record high
RE
07/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher On Trade Talks Progress, U.S. Debt Ceili..
DJ
07/23Stocks rise on trade hopes, sterling slips on Brexit jitters
RE
07/23Stocks rise on trade hopes, sterling slips on Brexit jitters
RE
07/23U.S. home sales tumble as prices surge to record high
RE
07/23BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
RE
07/23COLLINS AEROSPACE : gets sixth order from U.S. Army for production of next-gener..
PR
07/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Continental, Huawei, Facebook
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 77 164 M
EBIT 2019 10 423 M
Net income 2019 6 102 M
Debt 2019 37 713 M
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 152,71  $
Last Close Price 134,94  $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.86%116 441
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.65%101 092
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.29%55 013
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.44%53 594
RAYTHEON17.74%50 505
BAE SYSTEMS15.55%21 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group