Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Technologies : A Message from Greg Hayes, Chairman & CEO, United Technologies | Cost reductions related…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:28am EDT

Dear colleagues,
Throughout this crisis our company's first priority is the health and wellbeing of you and your family. We continue to take extraordinary steps to ensure our facilities are clean, secure and safe for those at work. And for those that can work from home, we are requiring that you do.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread globally, we've all seen the dramatic impact on people around the world - our family, friends and co-workers. It's also greatly affected the global economy. This volatility and uncertainty extends to our commercial aerospace customers. Global air traffic volumes have dropped severely, leading airlines to cancel flights and ground planes. This is having a direct and immediate impact on UTC's commercial aerospace businesses, requiring us to take multiple steps to aggressively reduce costs. Actions we are taking immediately include: • Suspension of discretionary spending, including discretionary engineering and development programs • A hiring freeze • Significant reduction in capital investment in buildings and facilities, excluding safety-related investments • Deferral of annual merit increases for executive and salaried employees, consistent with local practice These steps are difficult but necessary to protect UTC's ability to weather this rapidly evolving crisis and are similar to the steps we took in past crises, representing a global shared sacrifice in the face of these challenging times. Despite the difficult situation, we continue to stand ready to serve our nation and assist with the supply and manufacture of medical goods that are in need, including offering our 3D printing capability and access to our workforce. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and communicate openly as we evolve our response. These actions are the first step in what we expect will likely be a difficult journey. This is a tough time for us all, and we remain committed to the safety and health of our employees, while supporting our customers and business through this crisis. I thank each and every one of you for your dedication and commitment during this trying time. Be well and stay safe, Greg

Disclaimer

UTC - United Technologies Corporation published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 15:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
11:28aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : A Message from Greg Hayes, Chairman & CEO, United Technolo..
PU
03/23UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Coronavirus Statement
PU
03/18UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Down Over 21%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since ..
DJ
03/13RAYTHEON : EU Grants Conditional Approval of Raytheon Acquisition by UTC
DJ
03/13UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
03/11UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Board Of Directors Approves Separation Of Carrier And Otis..
PR
03/05UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Multimillion Dollar STEM Partnership with Nation..
PR
03/04UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Presents The Disruptor Award at GoFly Fina..
AQ
03/02UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Early Tender Results and Pricing for Cash Tender..
AQ
03/02Advent/Cinven-led consortium to spend 'billions' on expanding Thyssenkrupp El..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 180 M
EBIT 2020 10 168 M
Net income 2020 6 493 M
Debt 2020 35 018 M
Yield 2020 4,04%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 64 327 M
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 152,68  $
Last Close Price 74,95  $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Jean-Pierre Garnier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-49.95%70 833
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-28.91%82 040
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.43%47 612
RAYTHEON-47.42%34 566
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.08%33 411
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-35.36%32 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group