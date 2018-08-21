Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Technologies : Acquires Predikto, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) today announced it has acquired Predikto, Inc., an Atlanta-based predictive analytics software company. Predikto is known for its proven cloud-based predictive health maintenance solution, which enables customers to forecast and improve asset reliability with greater certainty. The acquisition reinforces United Technologies' global digital strategy to make strategic business investments that enhance the company's ability to deliver new forms of value for our customers, employees and shareholders

The unique differentiator with Predikto is the technology platform – it is able to take hundreds of disparate industrial asset data-sets and automate up to 80 percent of the analytics process to quickly deliver actionable insights for taking pre-emptive steps to avoid issues, thereby increasing asset uptime.

"Data is the lifeblood of any digital strategy and actionable data is the way forward as we deliver real customer value," said Vince Campisi, Chief Digital Officer, United Technologies. "We are incredibly excited about this announcement and the future ahead together. By harnessing the best of our combined predictive analytics skillsets, we can better connect all critical assets, understand the reliability and health of our products and ultimately deliver an improved customer experience. Predikto's capabilities will help us scale these efforts across United Technologies' businesses with speed."

Predikto recently completed serval pilots with Pratt & Whitney specifically focused on commercial engines using preexisting data. Together, as a complement to Pratt & Whitney's existing physics-based models, the models generated by Predikto identified factors related to unplanned engine events. When taken into account, these insights will further increase the predictability of future issues and inform the development of key product improvements. What would have taken engineers months to aggregate the data and create algorithms instead only took days for two data scientists to complete using the Predikto software platform.

"Predictive analytics and data science have the power to change the way today's businesses run, especially in complex asset-intensive industries," said Mario Montag, CEO, Predikto. "Predikto's approach and technology has been demonstrated globally across the aviation, rail and shipping industries where unplanned downtime and unscheduled maintenance can be costly. There is great opportunity for additional applicability to many of United Technologies' products and services. We are beyond excited to join the team and begin making an impact."

Mario Montag, Predikto CEO, will assume the role of Chief Data & Analytics Officer for United Technologies, driving the strategy and direction for United Technologies' global data and analytics initiatives in support of the company's businesses. Predikto will have a presence in Atlanta, Georgia, and Brooklyn, New York.

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About United Technologies Corporation
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

Media Inquiries:
860-550-1573

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-acquires-predikto-inc-300699895.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
01:01pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Acquires Predikto, Inc.
PR
05:33aJapan's Daikin, thriving in Asia and India, sets sights on Africa
RE
08/16UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/16UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Ackman buys stake in Lowe's Ackman enters Lowe's ownership..
AQ
08/16UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Prices Offering Of Senior Notes
PR
08/13UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : 3 percent price hikes announced on Carrier air-conditioner..
AQ
08/09UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY DLA Awards Contract to United Technologies for Co..
AQ
08/07UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Connecticut (Aug..
AQ
08/07UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $321,395 Federal Contract Awarded to United Techn..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20WSJ : United Tech buys Predikto to improve analytics 
08/16Boeing leads aerospace, defense names higher amid UBS upbeat outlook 
08/15'SAFER' DIVIDEND DOW DOGS : Caterpillar, DowDupont; Chevron, Boeing, & Intel, Ca.. 
08/15Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/15More Dow Gains Ahead For Caterpillar, DowDuPont, Goldman, Chevron, And Boeing.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.