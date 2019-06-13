United Technologies : Advisory for Raytheon and United Technologies Aerospace Businesses Merger of Equals joint Q&A event with CEOs; Updated Start Time …

WALTHAM, Mass.and FARMINGTON, Conn., June 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) will audiocast a joint Question & Answer session with Tom Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Raytheon, and Greg Hayes, Chairman and CEO of United Technologies, on Monday, June 17, 2019. The Q&A session is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. ET(8:30 a.m.local time in Paris). The Q&A session will also be audiocast online at www.raytheon.com/ir and www.utc.com.

To facilitate the Q&A session, United Technologies Corp. is updating the start time of its analysts and portfolio managers meeting at the Paris Air Show to start at 3:00 a.m. ET(9:00 a.m.local time in Paris) on June 17, 2019. The event will be audiocast online at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the meeting.

About RaytheonRaytheon Company is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

About United TechnologiesUnited Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or on Twitter @UTC.

Contact: Media Inquiries, Raytheon (781) 522-5899 Investor Relations, Raytheon (781) 522-5141 Media Inquiries, UTC (917) 373-6465 (917) 455-4102 Investor Relations, UTC (860) 728-7608

