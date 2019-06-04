United Technologies : Analysts and Portfolio Managers Meeting Advisory

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) will broadcast its analysts and portfolio managers meeting at the Paris Air Show on Monday, June 17, 2019. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. local time in Paris). It will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. Corresponding presentations will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit www.utc.com or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

