Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Technologies : Analysts and Portfolio Managers Meeting Advisory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) will broadcast its analysts and portfolio managers meeting at the Paris Air Show on Monday, June 17, 2019. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. local time in Paris). It will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. Corresponding presentations will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.  By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit www.utc.com or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

UTC-IR

Contact:  Media Inquiries, UTC     
               (860) 493-4149                    

               Investor Relations, UTC 
               (860) 728-7608  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-analysts-and-portfolio-managers-meeting-advisory-300861803.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
05:01pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Analysts and Portfolio Managers Meeting Advisory
PR
06/03UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/03UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints CEOs for Future Independent Carrier and Otis
PR
06/01India's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
RE
05/31UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Engines Gets $3.2 Billion Contract Modific..
DJ
05/31Thyssenkrupp buys U.S. elevator firm as IPO share boost evaporates
RE
05/30COLLINS AEROSPACE : celebrates 45-year relationship with Airbus with major nacel..
PR
05/29COLLINS AEROSPACE AT CANSEC 2019 : Redefining aerospace for strong, secured and ..
AQ
05/29UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Royal Canadian Navy looking to battle GPS threats with Col..
AQ
05/21UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace gives business jet passengers more reaso..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About