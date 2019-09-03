Log in
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
United Technologies : Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes Presents at Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference

09/03/2019

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A webcast of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes speaking at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. PT (12:20 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 12, 2019.  The presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.  By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

Contact:

Media Inquiries, UTC              


(860) 493-4364 




Investor Relations, UTC


(860) 728-7608

UTC-IR

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-chairman--ceo-gregory-hayes-presents-at-morgan-stanley-annual-laguna-conference-300910914.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
