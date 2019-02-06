Log in
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTX)
United Technologies : Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes to present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/06/2019 | 05:01pm EST

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A webcast of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes speaking at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.  The presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.  By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or on Twitter @UTC.

Contact:  Media Inquiries, UTC     
                (860) 493-4149              

                Investor Relations, UTC 
                (860) 728-7608

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-chairman--ceo-gregory-hayes-to-present-at-barclays-industrial-select-conference-300790900.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
