United Technologies : Coronavirus Statement

Updated March 23, 2020: United Technologies has committed to donate 19,000 masks, 75,000 pairs of gloves, and 3,000 medical grade Tyvek suits to support U.S. national efforts.
We are in discussions with the U.S. administration to determine where else we can lend our expertise and assistance, and expressed that we are eager to assist in this moment of need.
We are actively monitoring the progression of the COVID-19 virus. The health and wellbeing of our employees, and their families, remains our top priority. We have aggressively instituted numerous precautionary health and safety measures for our workforce. This includes travel restrictions, self-quarantine procedures, employee social distancing, remote and flexible work schedules, enhanced paid leave, and continuous and comprehensive deep cleaning and disinfecting of our manufacturing facilities and offices.
