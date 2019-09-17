Log in
United Technologies Corporation

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
United Technologies : Correction to Carrier Spinoff Article on Friday

09/17/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Once Carrier has become a separate entity, management will train its lens on reviewing the company's portfolio, Wolfe Research Managing Director Nigel Coe said. That could lead to the sale of some assets, he said, listing Carrier's Chubb and Kidde fire protection unit as possibilities. "Carrier's New CFO to Guide Spinoff From United Technologies," at 2134 GMT on Sept. 13, incorrectly referred in the tenth paragraph to Chubb as a commercial insurance company. Chubb is a provider of fire-safety and security solutions.

