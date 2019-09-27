United Technologies : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions 0 09/27/2019 | 04:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 27, 2019 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-00812 06-0570975 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 10 Farm Springs Road Farmington, Connecticut 06032 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) (860) 728-7000 N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock ($1 par value) UTX New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 10 9) 1.125% Notes due 2021 UTX 21D New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 CD9) 1.250% Notes due 2023 UTX 23 New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP U91301 AD0) 1.150% Notes due 2024 UTX 24A New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 CU1) 1.875% Notes due 2026 UTX 26 New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 CE7) 2.150% Notes due 2030 UTX 30 New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 CV9) Floating Rate Notes due 2019 UTX 19C New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 CS6) Floating Rate Notes due 2020 UTX 20B New York Stock Exchange (CUSIP 913017 CT4) Item 8.01. Other Events. As previously announced, on June 9, 2019, United Technologies Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("United Technologies" or "UTC"), Light Merger Sub Corp., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies ("Merger Sub"), and Raytheon Company, a Delaware corporation ("Raytheon"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement provides for, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of specified conditions, the merger of Merger Sub with and into Raytheon (the "Merger"), with Raytheon surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies. United Technologies is filing (i) as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, Raytheon's audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for each of the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, (ii) as Exhibit 99.2, Raytheon's interim unaudited financial information for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2018 and six month-periods ended June 30, 2019 and July 1, 2018, and (iii) as Exhibit 23.1, the consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, independent registered public accounting firm of Raytheon. This Current Report on Form 8-K does not modify or update the consolidated financial statements of United Technologies included in the 2018 Annual Report to Shareowners, which is incorporated by reference in United Technologies' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, nor does it reflect any subsequent information or events. The information referenced in items (i)-(ii) above was previously disclosed by Raytheon in its reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2018 and its QuarterlyReports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Raytheon's and United Technologies' respective management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "on track" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates, R&D spend, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits of the Rockwell Collins acquisition, the proposed merger or the spinoffs by UTC of Otis and Carrier into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions"), including estimated synergies and customer cost savings resulting from the proposed merger, the expected timing of completion of the proposed merger and the separation transactions, estimated costs associated with such transactions and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which UTC and Raytheon operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction and in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, the impact of weather conditions and natural disasters, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, and the risks associated with U.S. government sales (including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a government shutdown, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs); (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts) of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of the proposed merger and the separation transactions and other merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things the integration of or with other businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (4) future levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the proposed merger and the separation transactions, and capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases by the combined company of its common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof (including the potential termination of U.S. government contracts and performance under undefinitized contract awards and the potential inability to recover termination costs); (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which UTC, Raytheon and the businesses of each operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s pending withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) the effect of changes in tax (including U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which is commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory and other laws and regulations (including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anti-corruption requirements, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations) in the U.S. and other countries in which UTC, Raytheon and the businesses of each operate; (17) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the proposed merger or the separation transactions on the market price of UTC's and/or Raytheon's respective common stock and/or on their respective financial performance; (18) the ability of the parties to receive the required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction) and approvals of UTC's shareowners and Raytheon's stockholders and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the merger on a timely basis or at all; (19) the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; (20) risks relating to the value of the UTC shares to be issued in the proposed merger, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; (21) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the proposed merger cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected, including risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; (22) risks associated with transaction-related litigation; (23) the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of UTC's and Raytheon's operations will be greater than expected; (24) risks relating to completed merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, including UTC's integration of Rockwell Collins, including the risk that the integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or may not result in the achievement of estimated synergies within the contemplated time frame or at all; (25) the ability of each of Raytheon, UTC, the companies resulting from the separation transactions and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; (26) the expected benefits and timing of the separation transactions, and the risk that conditions to the separation transactions will not be satisfied and/or that the separation transactions will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (27) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and the separation transactions as tax-free to UTC and UTC's shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; (28) the possibility that any opinions, consents, approvals or rulings required in connection with the separation transactions will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (29) expected financing transactions undertaken in connection with the proposed merger and the separation transactions and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (30) the risk that dissynergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation transactions will exceed UTC's estimates; and (31) the impact of the proposed merger and the separation transactions on the respective businesses of Raytheon and UTC and the risk that the separation transactions may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on UTC's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of its management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties. There can be no assurance that the proposed merger, the separation transactions or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the joint proxy statement/prospectus (defined below) and the reports of UTC and Raytheon on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and UTC and Raytheon assume no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional Information and Where to Find It In connection with the proposed merger, on September 4, 2019, UTC filed with the SEC an amendment to the registration statement on Form S-4 originally filed on July 17, 2019, which includes a joint proxy statement of UTC and Raytheon that also constitutes a prospectus of UTC (the "joint proxy statement/prospectus"). The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on September 9, 2019, and UTC and Raytheon commenced mailing the joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareowners of UTC and stockholders of Raytheon on or about September 10, 2019. Each party will file other documents regarding the proposed merger with the SEC. In addition, in connection with the separation transactions, subsidiaries of UTC will file registration statements on Form 10 or Form S-1. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain copies of the registration statements and the joint proxy statement/prospectus free of charge from the SEC's website or from UTC or Raytheon. The documents filed by UTC with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at UTC's website at www.utc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from UTC by requesting them by mail at UTC Corporate Secretary, 10 Farm Springs Road, Farmington, CT, 06032, by telephone at 1-860-728-7870 or by email at corpsec@corphq.utc.com. The documents filed by Raytheon with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at Raytheon's website at www.raytheon.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from Raytheon by requesting them by mail at Raytheon Company, Investor Relations, 870 Winter Street, Waltham, MA, 02541, by telephone at 1-781-522-5123 or by email at invest@raytheon.com. Participants in the Solicitation UTC and Raytheon and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed merger. Information about UTC's directors and executive officers is available in UTC's proxy statement dated March 18, 2019, for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Information about Raytheon's directors and executive officers is available in Raytheon's proxy statement dated April 16, 2019, for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the transaction when they become available. Investors should carefully read the joint proxy statement/prospectus before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from UTC or Raytheon as indicated above. No Offer or Solicitation This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

