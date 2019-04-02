Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Technologies : First Quarter Earnings Advisory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) will issue its first quarter 2019 earnings press release on Tuesday, April 23, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.utc.com for downloading prior to the call. To listen to the call by phone, dial (877) 280-7280 between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference operator will take your name and place you on hold until the conference begins. Please limit your use of the phone's speaker mode to optimize the audio quality of the call for all participants.

Analysts who wish to ask a question following the prepared remarks should press "1" on their phone during the call. Your name will be placed in queue. To remove yourself from the queue, press "#". If you need assistance, press "star zero" to reach the conference operator. Reporters with questions should call (860) 493-4149.     

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet at www.utc.com. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, April 23, to 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, April 30. For a replay, dial (404) 537-3406.  At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 5095694.

UTC-IR

Contact:

Media Inquiries, UTC


(860) 493-4149




Investor Relations, UTC


(860) 728-7608

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-first-quarter-earnings-advisory-300823310.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
05:01pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : First Quarter Earnings Advisory
PR
04/01COLLINS AEROSPACE : new M-Flex™ Duet monument adds new service possibiliti..
PR
04/01COLLINS AEROSPACE : launches industry's first μLED Reading Light for aircraft..
PR
03/28COLLINS AEROSPACE : breaks ground on new Propeller Center of Excellence in Figea..
PR
03/22U.S. corporate breakups could be catalyst to change Dow index
RE
03/18UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be bro..
PU
03/15UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace and Patria to Exhibit at Future Armoured..
AQ
03/06UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Why Airlines Are Rebuilding the Conglomerate
DJ
03/05HVAC RENTAL MARKET FUTURE TRENDS AND : Aggreko, United Technologies Corp, Carrie..
AQ
03/04BEIJER REF PUBL : Annual Meeting of shareholders in Beijer Ref AB (publ)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About