United Technologies : Lamb Weston Holdings, Maxim Integrated Products and Diamondback Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

11/27/2018 | 12:49am CET

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 3:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) will replace Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent CACI International Inc. (NASD:CACI) will replace Lamb Weston Holdings in the S&P MidCap 400, and Addus HomeCare Corp. (NASD:ADUS) will replace CACI International in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 & 100 constituent United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) is acquiring Rockwell Collins in a deal expected to close tonight pending final conditions.
  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) will replace Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 & 100 constituent CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) is acquiring Aetna in a deal expected to close on November 28 pending final conditions.
  • Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASD:FANG) will replace Stericycle Inc. (NASD:SRCL) in the S&P 500, and Stericycle will replace Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN) in the S&P MidCap 400. Diamondback Energy is acquiring Energen in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals. Stericycle is ranked near the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a market capitalization more appropriate for the mid-cap market space.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will replace LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) in the S&P MidCap 400. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is acquiring LaSalle Hotel Properties in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final approvals.

Lamb Weston Holdings produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products. Headquartered in Eagle, ID, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Packaged Foods & Meats Sub-Industry index.

CACI International provides information solutions and services. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

Addus HomeCare provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization. Headquartered in Frisco, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Services Sub-Industry index.

Maxim Integrated Products designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Semiconductors Sub-Industry index.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company. Headquartered in Midland, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Stericycle provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Environmental & Facilities Services Sub-Industry index.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Hotel & Resorts REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – DECEMBER 3, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Lamb Weston Holdings

Consumer Staples

Packaged Foods & Meats


Maxim Integrated Products

Information Technology

Semiconductors


Diamondback Energy

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Rockwell Collins

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

 


Aetna

Health Care

Managed Health Care


Stericycle

Industrials

Environmental & Facilities Services

 

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – DECEMBER 3, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

CACI International

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other Services


Stericycle

Industrials

Environmental & Facilities Services


Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Real Estate

Hotel & Resorts REITs

DELETED

Lamb Weston Holdings

Consumer Staples

Packaged Foods & Meats


Energen

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production


LaSalle Hotel Properties

Real Estate

Hotel & Resort REITs

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – DECMEBER 3, 2018


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Addus HomeCare

Health Care

Health Care Services

DELETED

CACI International

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lamb-weston-holdings-maxim-integrated-products-and-diamondback-energy-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-300755522.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
