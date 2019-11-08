United Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Signs Maintenance Deal With Vietnam Airlines

By Stephen Nakrosis



Pratt & Whitney said Friday it signed an agreement with Vietnam Airlines to provide engine maintenance for the carrier.

Under the terms of the 12-year deal, Pratt & Whitney will provide GTF engine maintenance for the airline's fleet of 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft, the company said.

Pratt & Whitney said, "The GTF-powered A320neo has achieved a 16% reduction in fuel consumption, a 75% reduction in noise footprint and a 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions," and added its GTF engine powers five aircraft platforms.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pratt & Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corp. (UTX).

