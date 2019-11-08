Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Technologies : Pratt & Whitney Signs Maintenance Deal With Vietnam Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:11pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Pratt & Whitney said Friday it signed an agreement with Vietnam Airlines to provide engine maintenance for the carrier.

Under the terms of the 12-year deal, Pratt & Whitney will provide GTF engine maintenance for the airline's fleet of 20 Airbus A321neo aircraft, the company said.

Pratt & Whitney said, "The GTF-powered A320neo has achieved a 16% reduction in fuel consumption, a 75% reduction in noise footprint and a 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions," and added its GTF engine powers five aircraft platforms.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pratt & Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corp. (UTX).

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.16% 149 Delayed Quote.39.28%
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
02:11pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Pratt & Whitney Signs Maintenance Deal With Vietnam Airlin..
DJ
11:19aPRATT & WHITNEY : Secures EngineWise® Service Agreement with Vietnam Airlines
PR
11/06French team finds engine fragments that fell off Airbus engine
RE
11/06UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with Girls Who Code to Inspire the Next Generatio..
PU
11/05UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace to expand Casablanca operations by 40 pe..
AQ
11/05UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace wins 17th annual Nondestructive Testing ..
AQ
11/05UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace co-creates Aviation X Lab in unique glob..
AQ
11/05UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Collins Aerospace's Special Mission Processor prototype wi..
AQ
10/31Aviation X Lab to reinvent the next era of air travel; Unique partnership bet..
AQ
10/28UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Otis CEO Judy Marks and Carrier CEO David Gitlin to presen..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 76 780 M
EBIT 2019 10 578 M
Net income 2019 6 122 M
Debt 2019 38 208 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 158,79  $
Last Close Price 148,31  $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Neil G. Mitchill Chief Financial Officer
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.28%126 612
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.69%107 128
RAYTHEON40.42%59 965
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.47%57 979
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.05%52 405
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.45.53%43 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group