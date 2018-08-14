United Technologies : Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) announced that it has successfully priced an offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.350% senior notes due 2021 (the "notes due 2021"), $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.650% senior notes due 2023 (the "notes due 2023"), $1.50 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.950% senior notes due 2025 (the "notes due 2025"), $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2028 (the "notes due 2028"), $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.450% senior notes due 2038 (the "notes due 2038"), $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2048 (the "notes due 2048"), and $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior floating rate notes due 2021 (the "floating rate notes").

The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering of the notes due 2021, notes due 2023, notes due 2025, notes due 2028, notes due 2038 and the floating rate notes are expected to be used to partially finance the aggregate cash portion of the merger consideration to the shareowners of Rockwell Collins, Inc., plus related fees and expenses. Net proceeds from the offering of the notes due 2048 are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and/or the repayment of debt, including outstanding commercial paper.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction. The offering of notes may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:

HSBC Securities ( USA ) Inc.

452 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Attn: Prospectus Department

Tel (toll-free): 1-866-811-8049





) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue 10018 Attn: Prospectus Department Tel (toll-free): 1-866-811-8049 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

200 North College Street

NC1-004-03-43

Charlotte, NC 28255

Attn: Prospectus Department

Tel (toll-free): 1-800-294-1322

E-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com





200 North College Street NC1-004-03-43 28255 Attn: Prospectus Department Tel (toll-free): 1-800-294-1322 E-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

180 Varick Street

New York, NY 10014

Attn: Prospectus Department

Tel: 1-866-718-1649

E-mail: prospectus@morganstanley.com

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of United Technologies or the combined company following United Technologies' pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins, the anticipated benefits of the pending acquisition, including estimated synergies, the expected timing of completion of the transaction and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which United Technologies and Rockwell Collins operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction and in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, the impact of weather conditions and natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses, including Rockwell Collins, into United Technologies' existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation; (4) future levels of indebtedness, including indebtedness expected to be incurred by United Technologies in connection with the posed Rockwell Collins merger, and capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases of United Technologies' common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash, including in connection with the pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (9) new business or investment opportunities; (10) our ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which United Technologies and Rockwell Collins operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s pending withdrawal from the EU, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) the effect of changes in tax (including the recently enacted Tax Code and Jobs Act in the U.S.), environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which United Technologies and Rockwell Collins operate; (17) the ability of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins to receive the required regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction) and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the transaction on a timely basis or at all; (18) the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of United Technologies or Rockwell Collins to terminate the merger agreement; (19) negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of United Technologies' and/or Rockwell Collins' common stock and/or on their respective financial performance; (20) risks related to Rockwell Collins and United Technologies being restricted in its operation of the business while the merger agreement is in effect; (21) risks relating to the value of the United Technologies' shares to be issued in the transaction, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; (22) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by United Technologies' pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins; (23) risks associated with merger-related litigation; and (24) the ability of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins, or the combined company, to retain and hire key personnel. There can be no assurance that United Technologies' pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United Technologies and Rockwell Collins assume no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

UTC-IR

Contact:

Media Inquiries, UTC

(860) 493-4149

Investor Relations, UTC

(860) 728-7608

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-technologies-prices-offering-of-senior-notes-300696441.html

SOURCE United Technologies Corp.