United Technologies : Raytheon and United Technologies Obtain All Regulatory Approvals to Close Merger of Equals

WALTHAM, Mass. and FARMINGTON, Conn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) announced that they have received the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger of equals and expect to close the merger prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, April 3, 2020, the distribution date for United Technologies' spin-offs of Carrier and Otis.

Upon the closing of the merger, United Technologies will be renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RTX." The last full day of trading in the shares of Raytheon Company is expected to be Thursday, April 2, 2020, and upon the closing of the merger on Friday, April 3, 2020, each share of Raytheon Company common stock will be converted into the right to receive 2.3348 Raytheon Technologies shares. The first day of trading for Raytheon Technologies shares is expected to be Friday, April 3, 2020.

"We are pleased to have received all the necessary regulatory approvals, which clears the way for the successful completion of our merger of equals," said Tom Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "We are more than just two businesses coming together – Raytheon Technologies will be uniquely positioned to deliver advanced and innovative solutions to our customers while delivering significant value to shareowners."

"We are excited about the future of Raytheon Technologies. I am exceptionally proud to lead this new organization and the talented people who serve our nation, its allies and our commercial aerospace customers so well," said Greg Hayes, United Technologies Chairman and CEO. "I also want to thank both the Raytheon and UTC teams who have worked tirelessly to complete the merger and integration work and to stand up both Carrier and Otis as independent public companies, creating three world class organizations."

The regulatory process requires the divestitures of Raytheon's military airborne radios business and United Technologies' military Global Positioning System (GPS) and Space Optical Systems businesses, which are all expected to be completed following the merger.

Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, United Technologies will effect the separations of its Otis and Carrier businesses into separate publicly-traded companies. Carrier will trade under the ticker symbol "CARR" on the NYSE and Otis will trade under the ticker symbol "OTIS" on the NYSE. United Technologies shareowners will receive 0.5 of a share of Otis and 1 share of Carrier for each share of United Technologies common stock held as of 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 19, 2020, the record date for the distributions.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or on Twitter @UTC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates, R&D spend, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits of the Rockwell Collins acquisition, the proposed merger with Raytheon or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis and Carrier into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions"), including estimated synergies and customer cost savings resulting from the proposed merger with Raytheon, the expected timing of completion of the proposed merger and the separation transactions, estimated costs associated with such transactions and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which UTC and Raytheon operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction and in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues and natural disasters, and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, and the risks associated with U.S. government sales (including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration, a government shutdown, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs); (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts) of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of the proposed merger with Raytheon and the separation transactions and other merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things the integration of or with other businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (4) future levels of indebtedness, including any indebtedness incurred in connection with the proposed merger with Raytheon and the separation transactions, and capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases by the combined company of its common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof (including the potential termination of U.S. government contracts and performance under undefinitized contract awards and the potential inability to recover termination costs); (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which UTC, Raytheon and the businesses of each operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) the effect of changes in tax (including U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which is commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory and other laws and regulations (including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anti-corruption requirements, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations) in the U.S. and other countries in which UTC, Raytheon and the businesses of each operate; (17) negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the proposed merger or the separation transactions on the market price of UTC's and/or Raytheon's respective common stock and/or on their respective financial performance; (18) the risk that the imposition of conditions in connection with the required regulatory approvals for the proposed merger could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction and the ability of the parties to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the merger on a timely basis or at all; (19) the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of UTC or Raytheon to terminate the merger agreement; (20) risks relating to the value of the UTC shares to be issued in the proposed merger with Raytheon, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; (21) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the proposed merger with Raytheon cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected, including risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; (22) risks associated with transaction-related litigation; (23) the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of UTC's and Raytheon's operations will be greater than expected; (24) risks relating to completed merger, acquisition and divestiture activity, including UTC's integration of Rockwell Collins, including the risk that the integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or may not result in the achievement of estimated synergies within the contemplated time frame or at all; (25) the ability of each of Raytheon, UTC, the companies resulting from the separation transactions and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; (26) the expected benefits and timing of the separation transactions, and the risk that conditions to the separation transactions will not be satisfied and/or that the separation transactions will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (27) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions as tax-free to UTC and UTC's shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; (28) the possibility that any opinions, consents, approvals or rulings required in connection with the separation transactions will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; (29) risks associated with financing transactions undertaken in connection with the proposed merger and the separation transactions and risks associated with additional indebtedness; (30) the risk that dissynergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation transactions will exceed UTC's estimates; and (31) the impact of the proposed merger and the separation transactions on the respective businesses of Raytheon and UTC and the risk that the separation transactions may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on UTC's resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of its management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties. There can be no assurance that the proposed merger, the separation transactions or any other transaction described above will in fact be consummated in the manner described or at all. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the joint proxy statement/prospectus (defined below) and the reports of UTC and Raytheon on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and UTC and Raytheon assume no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, on September 4, 2019, UTC filed with the SEC an amendment to the registration statement on Form S-4 originally filed on July 17, 2019, which includes a joint proxy statement of UTC and Raytheon that also constitutes a prospectus of UTC (the "joint proxy statement/prospectus"). The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on September 9, 2019, and UTC and Raytheon commenced mailing the joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareowners of UTC and stockholders of Raytheon on or about September 10, 2019.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

