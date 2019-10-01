United Technologies : S-3ASR

Log in
TABLE OF CONTENTS

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2019.

Registration No. 333-

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form S-3

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER THE

SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

06-0570975

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

10 Farm Springs Road

Farmington, Connecticut 06032

(860) 728-7000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Charles D. Gill, Esq.

Executive Vice President & General Counsel

United Technologies Corporation

10 Farm Springs Road

Farmington, Connecticut 06032

(860) 728-7800

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

Copies to:

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

51 West 52nd Street

New York, New York 10019

  1. 403-1000
    Attention: Joshua R. Cammaker
    Edward J. Lee

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this Registration Statement.

If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. o

If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box.

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box.

If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. o

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

o

Non-accelerated filer

o

Smaller reporting company

o

Emerging growth company

o

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Amount to be registered/Proposed maximum offering price per unit/

Title of each class of securities to be registered

(1)

Proposed maximum aggregate offering price/Amount of registration fee

Debt Securities

Junior Subordinated Debt Securities

Debt Warrants

Currency Warrants

Stock-Index Warrants

Common Stock

Stock Purchase Contracts

Equity Units

  1. An unspecified aggregate initial offering price and number or amount of securities of each identified class is being registered as may from time to time be offered at unspecified prices. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable on exercise, conversion or exchange of other securities. In accordance with Rules 456(b) and 457(r) under the Securities Act, the Registrant is deferring payment of all of the registration fee. In connection with the securities offered hereby, the Registrant will pay "pay-as-you-go registration fees" in accordance with Rule 456(b).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Debt Securities, Junior Subordinated Debt Securities, Debt Warrants,

Currency Warrants, Stock-Index Warrants, Common Stock,

Stock Purchase Contracts and Equity Units

This prospectus may be used to offer from time to time debt securities (which may be convertible into shares of common stock and shall not be subordinated) (the "unsubordinated debt securities"), junior subordinated debt securities (which may be convertible into shares of common stock) (together with the unsubordinated debt securities, the "debt securities"), debt warrants, currency warrants, stock-index warrants (collectively, together with the debt warrants and currency warrants, the "warrants"), common stock, stock purchase contracts and equity units issued by United Technologies Corporation. The unsubordinated debt securities, junior subordinated debt securities, warrants, common stock, stock purchase contracts and equity units may be offered together or separately and in one or more series, in amounts, at prices and on other terms to be determined at the time of the offering and described for you in an accompanying prospectus supplement.

The unsubordinated debt securities, junior subordinated debt securities, warrants, common stock, stock purchase contracts and equity units may be sold directly or to or through underwriters or dealers, and also to other purchasers or through agents. The names of any underwriters or agents that are included in a sale of unsubordinated debt securities, junior subordinated debt securities, warrants, common stock, stock purchase contracts or equity units to you, and any applicable commissions or discounts, will be stated in an accompanying prospectus supplement.

Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "UTX."

Investing in the offered securities involves risks. See "Risk Factors" on page 4of this prospectus.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Prospectus dated September 27, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

1

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

2

RISK FACTORS

4

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

4

USE OF PROCEEDS

5

DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES

6

DESCRIPTION OF DEBT WARRANTS

22

DESCRIPTION OF CURRENCY WARRANTS

24

DESCRIPTION OF STOCK-INDEX WARRANTS

27

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK

30

DESCRIPTION OF EQUITY UNITS AND STOCK PURCHASE CONTRACTS

33

LEGAL OWNERSHIP

34

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

36

VALIDITY OF THE SECURITIES

38

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

39

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

40

i

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, utilizing an automatic shelf registration process. We may use this prospectus to offer, in one or more offerings:

  • unsubordinated debt securities;
  • junior subordinated debt securities;
  • debt warrants;
  • currency warrants;
  • stock-indexwarrants;
  • common stock;
  • stock purchase contracts;
  • equity units; and
  • any combination of the above.

This prospectus provides you with a general description of the unsubordinated debt securities, junior subordinated debt securities, warrants, common stock, stock purchase contracts and equity units that we may offer. Each time we offer any of these securities, we will describe the specific types, amounts, prices and detailed terms of any of the offered securities in an accompanying prospectus supplement. The specific terms of the offered securities as set forth in any prospectus supplement may vary from the general terms of the securities described in this prospectus. As a result, the summary description of the unsubordinated debt securities, junior subordinated debt securities, warrants, common stock, stock purchase contracts and equity units contained in this prospectus are subject to, and qualified by reference to, the specific terms of the offered securities contained in any accompanying prospectus supplement. Any accompanying prospectus supplement may also add, update or change other information, including information about us, contained in this prospectus. Therefore, for a more complete understanding of the terms of the offered securities, before making your investment decision, you should carefully read:

  • this prospectus;
  • the accompanying prospectus supplement, which (1) explains the specific terms of the securities being offered and (2) updates and changes information in this prospectus; and
  • the documents referred to in "Where You Can Find More Information" for information on us, including our financial statements.

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

United Technologies Corporation provides high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. United Technologies Corporation conducts its business through four principal segments: Otis, Carrier, Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems. Each segment groups similar operating companies, and the management organization of each segment has general operating autonomy over a range of products and services. Otis and Carrier serve customers in the commercial, government, infrastructure and residential property sectors and refrigeration and transport sectors worldwide. Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems (collectively, the "UTC aerospace businesses") primarily serve commercial and government customers in both the original equipment and aftermarket parts and services markets of the aerospace industry. The principal products and services of each segment are as follows:

  • Pratt & Whitney-Pratt & Whitney supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Pratt & Whitney designs, develops, produces and maintains families of large engines for wide- and narrow-body and large regional aircraft in the commercial market and for fighter, bomber, tanker and transport aircraft in the military market. Pratt & Whitney's products are sold principally to aircraft manufacturers, airlines and other aircraft operators, aircraft leasing companies and the U.S. and foreign governments.
  • Collins Aerospace Systems-Collins Aerospace Systems is a global provider of technologically advanced aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations. Collins Aerospace Systems sells aerospace products and services to aircraft manufacturers, airlines and other aircraft operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, maintenance, repair and overhaul providers, and independent distributors.
  • Otis-Otis is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company and designs, manufactures, sells and installs passenger and freight elevators as well as escalators and moving walkways. In addition to new equipment, Otis provides modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators as well as maintenance and repair services for both its products and those of other manufacturers. Otis serves customers in the commercial, residential and infrastructure property sectors around the world.
  • Carrier-Carrier is a provider of heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation products, solutions and services for commercial, government, infrastructure, and residential property applications and refrigeration and transportation applications. Carrier provides a wide range of building systems, including cooling, heating, ventilation, refrigeration, fire, flame, gas, and smoke detection, portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression, intruder alarms, access control systems, video surveillance, and building control systems. Carrier also provides a broad array of related building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring services. Carrier also provides refrigeration and monitoring products and solutions to the transport industry. Carrier sells its HVAC and refrigeration products and solutions either directly, including to building contractors and owners, transportation companies, retail stores and food service companies, or indirectly through joint ventures, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, and retail outlets. Carrier's security and fire safety products and services are used by governments, financial institutions, architects, building owners and developers, security, and fire consultants, homeowners, and other end-users requiring a high level of security and fire protection for their businesses and residences.

United Technologies Corporation was incorporated in Delaware in 1934. Unless the context otherwise requires, "UTC," "we," "us" or "our" means United Technologies Corporation. UTC's principal executive offices are located at 10 Farm Springs Road, Farmington, Connecticut 06032, telephone (860) 728-7000. UTC's stock is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "UTX."

In November 2018, we announced our intention to separate into three independent, publicly traded companies: (1) UTC (comprised of the UTC aerospace businesses); (2) Otis; and (3) Carrier. The separation will occur through two spin-offs, pursuant to which we will distribute to UTC stockholders all of the outstanding shares of common stock of each of Otis and Carrier.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UTC - United Technologies Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 15:27:01 UTC
