UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/07 04:02:20 pm
132.15 USD   +0.36%
04:29aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Strikes Deal to Merge With Raytheon
DJ
04:08aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Rise As U.S., Mexico Trade Tensions Cool
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
United Technologies : Strikes Deal to Merge With Raytheon

06/10/2019 | 04:29am EDT

By WSJ City

United Technologies doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses.

The combined company, valued at more than $100bn after planned spinoffs, would be the world's second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales behind Boeing, with annual revenue of about $74bn this year.

KEY FACTS

--- The proposed deal intensifies the consolidation in the aerospace and defence industry as plane makers seek better terms from suppliers.

--- The Pentagon is also putting more pressure on contractors to cut costs and invest more in new technologies.

--- The new company will be named Raytheon Technologies, and executives on Sunday called the deal a merger of equals.

--- Executives said the merger would allow them to boost research spending and squeeze out some $1bn in annual costs from the marriage.

Why This Matters

The combined entity would be split about 50/50 between commercial and defence sales, though military is likely to shrink as a proportion as UTC's Pratt & Whitney division ramps up deliveries of its latest jetliner engines. One-third of the two companies' aerospace and defense revenue last year -- some $25bn -- came from the Pentagon.

"There is some truth to the idea that bigger is better," Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a note to clients on Sunday. "With common customers there is some leverage to size and the supply chain."

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON 1.25% 185.91 Delayed Quote.21.23%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.36% 132.15 Delayed Quote.24.11%
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
04:29aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Strikes Deal to Merge With Raytheon
DJ
04:08aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Rise As U.S., Mexico Trade Tensions Cool
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aMerger to Create Aerospace Giant -- WSJ
DJ
06/09RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and de..
RE
06/09UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Correction to United Technologies-Raytheon Deal Article
DJ
06/09RAYTHEON : United Technologies to merge
AQ
06/09UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Strikes Deal to Merge With Raytheon -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/09UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raytheon and United Technologies Aerospace Businesses to C..
PR
06/09UNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Strikes Deal to Acquire Raytheon
DJ
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 259 M
EBIT 2019 10 468 M
Net income 2019 6 047 M
Debt 2019 37 852 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
P/E ratio 2020 15,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 114 B
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.11%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.67%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION29.97%52 118
RAYTHEON21.23%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.66%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION47.20%22 427
