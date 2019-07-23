Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Technologies : Tech profit beats on higher demand for aircraft parts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, driven by an increase in demand for aircraft parts and spares.

UTC, which makes the Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and is on track to spin off its Otis elevator and Carrier air conditioner units, is seeking to bolster its defense offering amid rising U.S. government spending.

The company last month announced a $121 billion merger of its aerospace units with weapons maker Raytheon Co, which mainly supplies the U.S. government with military aircraft and missile equipment.

UTC said sales in its Collins aerospace unit, its biggest, surged about 66% percent to $6.58 billion in the second quarter, benefiting from the acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins. A growing fleet of aircraft also lifted demand for spare parts.

The unit makes engine components, interior and exterior aircraft lighting, landing gear, wheels and brakes.

The company raised its 2019 forecast for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $7.90 to $8.05, from $7.80 to $8.00.

UTC now expects full-year sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and some other items, to rise between 4% and 5%, up from 3% and 5% forecast previously.

UTC's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.90 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $2.05 billion, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

The company said net sales rose to $19.63 billion from $16.71 billion.

Analysts on average had expected second-quarter earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks treated in this article : United Technologies Corporation, Raytheon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON 1.11% 180.56 Delayed Quote.16.45%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.42% 132.95 Delayed Quote.24.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
09:07aWall Street set to open higher after robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings
RE
09:04aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raises Outlook -- Update
DJ
08:50aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : UTC sees extra $150 million sales boost from Collins deal
RE
08:48aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Tech profit beats on higher demand for aircraft parts
RE
08:07aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:06aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raises Outlook
DJ
08:04aU.S. Futures Track Global Stocks Upwards on Trade Optimism
DJ
08:04aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Higher As Earnings Season Ramps Up
DJ
07:06aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
06:56aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Raises 2019 Organic S..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 77 201 M
EBIT 2019 10 318 M
Net income 2019 6 094 M
Debt 2019 37 713 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 152,65  $
Last Close Price 132,95  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.33%114 723
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.58%101 044
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION31.97%54 879
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.95%53 205
RAYTHEON16.45%50 293
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR)--.--%20 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group