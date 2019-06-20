Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  United Technologies Corporation    UTX

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(UTX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

United Technologies : The Valuation Conundrum in the United Tech-Raytheon Merger -- Heard on the Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:29am EDT

By Jon Sindreu

Who is getting the raw end of the merger deal between United Technologies and Raytheon? The answer isn't as clear-cut as some investors have argued. Much depends on how you value UTC's many moving parts, including its flagship engine program.

Activist UTC shareholder William Ackman has said the deal favors Raytheon shareholders, based on a bullish estimate of what UTC's core aerospace business should be worth. Valuation metrics suggest he has a point, as does Raytheon's slightly better stock performance in the days since the transaction was announced.

But cold numbers may understate the long-term risks Raytheon investors will have to shoulder once they own UTC's jet-engine business Pratt & Whitney.

In this "merger of equals," 57% of the new shares will end up with UTC's shareholders and 43% with Raytheon's. The companies say the split is based on the value of discounted cash flows -- a notoriously flexible measure. How it squares with the market value of both companies is unclear, given that UTC is due to spin off its air conditioning and elevator divisions before the merger.

The terms of the deal at the point they were announced implied a theoretical stock price for UTC's aerospace business after spinoffs of $80. Most valuation methods suggest this is low, but different assumptions provide wildly different results. For example, Heard on the Street's discounted cash-flow model -- using Barclays's forecasts -- suggests a stock price of $103, whereas comparing it with peers' valuations gives a range from $72 to $92 a share.

Valuing companies as the sum of their parts is a tricky business. An added source of ambiguity in this case is UTC's geared turbofan or GTF program, which powers the popular Airbus A320 jet.

Engines are a massive drag on earnings and cash during the design and ramp-up stages -- they are normally sold at a loss -- but become a cash cow later as operators need repairs. These future revenues are subject to risk: GTF is expected to break even in about five years, but since 2018 it has grappled with a raft of issues that have left many planes grounded.

Investors have had concrete experience of this risk in recent history. Shares in Pratt & Whitney's U.K. rival Rolls-Royce collapsed in 2015 when shareholders lost faith in the way its complex accounting brought forward anticipated profits from future service revenue.

This makes discounted cash flows an optimistic measure of value. Investors don't seem to use them to value General Electric's competing engine program, the LEAP, which is in a similar ramp-up stage. On top of the execution risks associated with specific high-stakes projects, there is the possibility that the jet market cools in the mid-2020s after years of growth.

"It's not a given that the [UTC aerospace stand-alone] stock would have traded on discounted cash flows," says Barclays aerospace analyst Julian Mitchell.

The transaction also raises uncomfortable questions for the combined entity, which explains why both stocks have fallen since it was announced. The merger entails few efficiency gains, and the new UTC-Raytheon giant may start a price war with Boeing for defense contracts, compressing margins.

This may not be the kind of investment that the defense sector's conservative, income-seeking shareholders were hoping for. On paper, marrying UTC seems to come with a dowry for Raytheon. In the risky real world, it isn't so simple.

Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON -0.51% 179.08 Delayed Quote.17.37%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.11% 126.76 Delayed Quote.18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
05:52aAirbus, Engine Suppliers at Odds Over Plane Production
DJ
05:29aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : The Valuation Conundrum in the United Tech-Raytheon Merger..
DJ
02:01aCOLLINS AEROSPACE : acknowledged as a top avionics supplier to Airbus
PR
06/19'Sully' Sullenberger blasts U.S. aircraft certification process, says 737 MAX..
RE
06/19'Sully' Sullenberger blasts U.S. aircraft certification process, says 737 MAX..
RE
06/19Electric planes start small as industry wrestles with emissions
RE
06/18THE SUSTAINABILITY OF AVIATION : A joint statement by seven of the worlds major ..
PU
06/18Aviation Giants Commit to Boosting Industry Sustainability
DJ
06/18COLLINS AEROSPACE : to improve the passenger processing experience and safeguard..
PR
06/18MRO MOMENTUM : Collins Aerospace secures more than $1.5 billion in maintenance a..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 259 M
EBIT 2019 10 468 M
Net income 2019 6 047 M
Debt 2019 37 852 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
P/E ratio 2020 15,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.91%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.86%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.88%52 118
RAYTHEON17.37%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.42%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION45.84%22 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About