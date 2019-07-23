Log in
United Technologies : UTC sees extra $150 million sales boost from Collins deal

07/23/2019 | 08:50am EDT

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp expects its acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins to add an extra $150 million (£120.55 million) to full-year sales in 2019 and 15 cents per share to its profit, Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri has told Reuters.

The estimates are the first hard numbers the company has given on the additional impact on this year's sales and profit from the acquisition and compare to its overall target for cost synergies from the deal of about $600 million.

It raised its overall sales and profit guidance in its quarterly earnings release earlier on Tuesday.

"The Collins integration is going extremely well," Johri said in a telephone interview after the results.

He added that he continued to expect a 10 cent per share impact on profit of this year's Boeing MAX groundings.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.33%114 723
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.58%101 044
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION31.97%54 879
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.95%53 205
RAYTHEON16.45%50 293
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR)--.--%20 942
