United Technologies : Unveils New $40 Million Air Compressor Facility for Pratt & Whitney...

EAST HARTFORD, CT - Feb. 18, 2020- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) today unveiled a new $40 million 9,000 square-foot compressor facility at United Technologies Research Center (UTRC) in East Hartford, Connecticut. The closed-loop facility is the largest system of its kind known today, and will be used for research, testing and experimentation on engines made by Pratt & Whitney.

The close proximity of the new closed-loop compressor to Pratt & Whitney's headquarters in East Hartford will allow for a more seamless transition from experimentation to product development, maximizing innovation and efficiency. The compressor facility will extensively benefit the next generations of jet engines being developed by Pratt & Whitney.

'This facility is a significant investment in technology as well as human capital right here in Connecticut, providing Pratt & Whitney engineers with access to full-scale compressor block testing that will fuel their research, innovation and expertise,' said Dr. Andreas Roelofs, Vice President of Research at UTC's research center, which serves as the global innovation hub for UTC and its business units. 'This new $40 million closed-loop compressor facility allows us to better serve our aerospace and defense operations by helping to ensure that our jet engines are cleaner, quieter and more efficient.'

During a ribbon cutting ceremony today which included Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congressman John Larson, East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc and members of the East Hartford legislative delegation and Town Council, Dr. Roelofs officially opened the UTRC engine compressor facility.

Air compression is critical to the performance of a jet engine. This facility provides the ability to test and experiment with compressor components. The unique closed-loop system improves test efficiency as it can operate without being impacted by fluctuations in climate or ambient conditions, providing the highest in data quality and test efficiency.

'For 95 years Pratt & Whitney has designed jet engines that have defined and redefined aviation,' said Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Pratt & Whitney. 'Innovation in jet engines is accomplished by continually investing in cutting-edge technology for our next-generation products. This facility will allow our engineers to continue developing market-leading products, such as the Geared Turbofan engine which powers the Airbus A320neo family aircraft and Embraer's E2 family of jets, and the F135 propulsion system, which powers the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.'

This announcement is part of UTC's efforts to develop new emerging aerospace technologies that will help drive more efficient and sustainable forms of aviation. The compressor facility is one in a series of investments by UTC including a $75 million Additive Manufacturing Center of Expertise (AMCOE) that opened in 2017 in East Hartford, to maximize innovation in the manufacturing and development of its products.

'Connecticut's workforce is second-to-none, and businesses know that if they want to build the innovative products that are going to be on the cutting edge of their industries, this is where they need to be. This is exactly why UTC continues to expand and invest in Connecticut,' Governor Ned Lamont said. 'This company has solidified East Hartford as a global innovation hub and we couldn't be more proud of the amazing advancements they are doing here.'

'I'm excited to be here today for the ribbon cutting of UTRC's closed-loop compressor facility. This research center is home to some of the most cutting-edge R&D in the world,' said Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01). 'The innovation that happens here powers Connecticut's unparalleled manufacturing ecosystem and will lead to job growth up and down the supply chain. I applaud United Technologies for their continued investment in East Hartford and look forward to the innovations that this facility will produce.'

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit www.utc.com or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.