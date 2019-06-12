Log in
United Technologies : Unveils Severance Plan for Some Employees as It Prepares for Merger

06/12/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

United Technologies on Wednesday unveiled a new severance plan for certain officers and key personnel as it prepares for a merger with defense contractor Raytheon.

The United Technologies Corporation Merger Severance Plan for Corporate Office Executives and Other Key Employees will become effective upon, and subject to, the closing of the merger, the company said.

Under the terms of the plan, eligible participants who are terminated without cause or who resign for good reason, as defined by the plan, will be eligible to receive a cash payment, prorated target annual bonus, full vesting of equity awards and 12 months of healthcare coverage.

Reception of these awards is subject to the employee signing a release of claims against the company, a one-year noncompete agreement and a two-year nonsolicitation covenant, United Technologies said.

Eligible participants under the plan include named executive officers of United Technologies, with the exception of Chief Executive Gregory Hayes, the company said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAYTHEON -0.35% 177 Delayed Quote.22.07%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.92% 124.07 Delayed Quote.15.46%
