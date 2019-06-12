Log in
Defense Firms Face Shifting Priorities -- WSJ
DJ
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Ackman Opposes Aerospace Merger -- WSJ
DJ
What's News : Business & Finance

06/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

A group of state attorneys general sued to block the proposed merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint, an unusual challenge that comes as federal officials are still reviewing the deal.

Wells Fargo is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open chief executive officer job.

The proposed United Technologies-Raytheon merger underscores a spate of deal making spurred by the changing defense landscape.

Activist investor Ackman, a big United Technologies shareholder, is urging the firm to call off the deal.

Foxconn said it is ready to shift production for Apple out of China if necessary, trying to assuage investor concerns over trade tensions.

The DOJ's top antitrust official said that he would act to protect competition in the digital marketplace.

Amazon is shutting its restaurant delivery service in the U.S., putting an end to a four-year experiment.

Tesla failed to pass corporate-governance changes at the electric-car maker that its directors had proposed.

Deutsche Bank has told around 1,000 clients to hand over information as part of its compliance push.

U.S. stocks ticked slightly lower, with all three major indexes registering declines of less than 0.1%.

The EU blocked the planned merger of the European steel businesses of Tata and Thyssenkrupp.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 77 259 M
EBIT 2019 10 468 M
Net income 2019 6 047 M
Debt 2019 37 852 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 18,98
P/E ratio 2020 15,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 114 B
Technical analysis trends UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory J. Hayes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Dumais Executive Vice President-Operations & Strategy
Akhil Johri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Eremenko Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christine Todd Whitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.46%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION31.39%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.80%52 118
RAYTHEON22.07%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.96%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION45.99%22 427
