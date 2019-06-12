What's News : Business & Finance

A group of state attorneys general sued to block the proposed merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint, an unusual challenge that comes as federal officials are still reviewing the deal.

Wells Fargo is having trouble getting top bankers interested in its open chief executive officer job.

The proposed United Technologies-Raytheon merger underscores a spate of deal making spurred by the changing defense landscape.

Activist investor Ackman, a big United Technologies shareholder, is urging the firm to call off the deal.

Foxconn said it is ready to shift production for Apple out of China if necessary, trying to assuage investor concerns over trade tensions.

The DOJ's top antitrust official said that he would act to protect competition in the digital marketplace.

Amazon is shutting its restaurant delivery service in the U.S., putting an end to a four-year experiment.

Tesla failed to pass corporate-governance changes at the electric-car maker that its directors had proposed.

Deutsche Bank has told around 1,000 clients to hand over information as part of its compliance push.

U.S. stocks ticked slightly lower, with all three major indexes registering declines of less than 0.1%.

The EU blocked the planned merger of the European steel businesses of Tata and Thyssenkrupp.