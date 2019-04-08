Log in
United Therapeutics Corporation

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

(UTHR)
United Therapeutics : Announces BEAT Study of Esuberaprost Does Not Meet Primary Endpoint

04/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) today announced that the BEAT clinical study of esuberaprost tablets in patients suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension did not meet its primary endpoint of delayed time to first clinical worsening event. Accordingly, United Therapeutics has decided to discontinue further esuberaprost development.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens – having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society – will sustain our success in the long term.

Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company. [uthr-g]

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the ability of our business model to create value, our ability to sustain long-term success, and our organ transplantation research and development programs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. All of these factors could have a material impact on how useful the final results will be to healthcare providers, and how they will be viewed by the FDA and other regulators. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of April 8, 2019 and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-therapeutics-announces-beat-study-of-esuberaprost-does-not-meet-primary-endpoint-300825818.html

SOURCE United Therapeutics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
