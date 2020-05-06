Log in
United Therapeutics Corporation : To Present At The BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference 2020

05/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that Mr. James Edgemond, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of United Therapeutics, will provide an overview and update on the company's business at the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference 2020.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 4:20 to 4:50 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, and can be accessed via a live webcast on the United Therapeutics website at http://www.unither.com under the "Investors" tab in the "Events and Presentations" section. An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the session ends and can be accessed at the same location for 90 days.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens – having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society – will sustain our success in the long term.

Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our ability to create value and sustain our success in the long-term, as well as our efforts to develop technologies that either delay the need for transplantable organs or expand the supply of transplantable organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of May 6, 2020 and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

For Further Information Contact:
Dewey Steadman at (202) 919-4097
Email: ir@unither.com   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-therapeutics-corporation-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-virtual-health-care-conference-2020-301053439.html

SOURCE United Therapeutics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
