United Therapeutics Corporation : To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Before The Market Opens On Wednesday, July 31, 2019

07/24/2019 | 06:01am EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

United Therapeutics will host a teleconference on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The teleconference is accessible by dialing 1-877-351-5881, with international callers dialing 1-970-315-0533. A rebroadcast of the teleconference will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, with international callers dialing 1-404-537-3406, and using access code: 3066089.

This teleconference is also being webcast and can be accessed via United Therapeutics' website at http://ir.unither.com/events.cfm.  [uthr-g]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-therapeutics-corporation-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-before-the-market-opens-on-wednesday-july-31-2019-300889819.html

SOURCE United Therapeutics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
