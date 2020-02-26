Log in
Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima: Additional acquisition and one other property)

02/26/2020 | 03:20am EST

For Translation Purposes Only

February 26, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property

(Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima: Additional acquisition and one other property)

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") entrusts asset management services, announces today the acquisition of properties as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Acquisition

United Urban will acquire the trust beneficial interest in the following real estate property (E5) and the following real estate property (E14) (hereinafter individually or collectively called the "Asset to be Acquired").

Estimated

Property

Type of Use

Scheduled

Estimated

NOI

Scheduled

Property Name

Location

Acquisition Price

NOI Yield

Yield after

Acquisition

Number

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

(Note 3)

Depreciation

Date

(Note 4)

E5

Others

Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

Kawasaki,

¥5,292 million

4.6%

3.7%

Mar. 19,

(warehouse)

(Note 5)

Kanagawa

2020

E14

Others

Chibaminato Logistics Center

Chiba, Chiba

¥6,600 million

4.8%

4.8%

Feb. 28,

(-)

(Site)

2020

(Notes)

  1. "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown.
  2. "Scheduled Acquisition Price" is shown as sales price based on the purchase and sale agreement, and excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs. The same shall apply hereafter.
  3. "Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the scheduled acquisition price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure which is equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for 1 year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban. However, the Estimated NOI yield for "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima" shows the figure for the second year after acquisition, which excludes the free rent period.
  4. "Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) ("Annualized Estimated NOI" - "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization") / (ii) the scheduled acquisition price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban. However, the Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation for "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima" shows the figure for the second year after acquisition, which excludes the free rent period.
  5. The Asset to be Acquired is 49% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest for "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima". Together with 51% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest for the property that United Urban has as of today, it will hold 100% ownership for the property. After the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired, the acquisition price of "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima" is assumed to be ¥9,525 million, the estimated NOI yield is 5.2%, and the estimated NOI yield after depreciation is 4.2%.

1 / 12

2. Details of Acquisition

A. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

(1) Reasons for Acquisition

United Urban sold 49% quasi co-ownership interest in the trust beneficial interest in Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this A.) on February 26, 2016, and United Urban has been operating under the joint business scheme. United Urban recently received a consultation from the co-owner to sell their 49% quasi co-ownership interest based on the arrangement on right to negotiate preferential purchase between co-owners.

United Urban appreciated that it absorbed management know-how through the joint venture and could improve the asset value of the Property. In addition, it has been determined that the additional acquisition of the Property will help improve the liquidity and management efficiency of the Property and thus improve the quality and profitability of United Urban's portfolio. The features of the Property are as follows.

1. Location

The Property is located in the Higashi-Ohgishima Area of Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa. Sitting in the center of Port of Kawasaki, the Higashi-Ohgishima Area has a concentration of factories and logistics facilities.

The Property is closed to the Higashi-ogijima Interchange of Metropolitan Expressway Bay Shore Route, which provides access to logistics infrastructures such as Haneda Airport, Port of Yokohama, and Port of Tokyo. This area is highly suitable as a location for distribution centers for a large consumption area of Tokyo, Yokohama and Kawasaki, as it has a connection to multiple arterial roads including Sangyo Doro and Daiichi Keihin (National Route 15). In addition, a new road connecting Higashi-ogijima and Mizue-cho on the opposite shore is scheduled to be completed in fiscal year 2023. Therefore, the accessibility to each arterial road and inland area of Kawasaki and Yokohama is anticipated to further improve.

2. Building, etc.

The Property was built in 2008 as a large-scale logistics facility with 4 stories above the ground and a total floor area of 41,949 m2. The Property has high specifications including the ceiling height of 5.7-5.8m, the floor weight capacity of 1.5t/ m2 and column span of 10.4m x 11m. It is equipped with truck berths on the first floor which can accommodate 50 trucks, four freight elevators, four vertical carrier machines and two passenger elevators. Therefore, the Property has a versatility which enables an efficient operation by the tenants. In addition, the Property is provided with a parking lot for about 160 passenger vehicles.

3. Tenants, etc.

As a result of operating the Property under a joint business scheme with a co-owner since 2016, rent income has been increased. In recent years, as logistics needs have grown along with the expansion of e-commerce market, demand for logistics facilities, such as the Property, is likely to be firm, and stable operation is expected to continue.

(2) Summary of Acquisition

1.

Asset to be Acquired

: Quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interests in real estate

(49%)

2.

Property Name

:

Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

3.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

:

¥5,292 million (Note 1)

4.

Agreement Date

:

February 26, 2020

(conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of quasi co-ownership interest of

trust beneficial interest)

5.

Scheduled Acquisition Date

:

March 19, 2020

(transfer of quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interest)

6.

Seller

: TMK domiciled in Japan (undisclosed)

7.

Financing

:

Borrowing (scheduled) (Note 2)

8.

Scheduled Date of Payment

:

March 19, 2020

(Notes)

  1. Scheduled acquisition price was determined by negotiations with a co-owner based on the provisions of the right to negotiate preferential purchase.
  2. As of today, financing measure is scheduled the borrowing. It will be announced once it is determined.

2 / 12

(3) Outline of the Property

Property Name

Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

Type of the Asset

Quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interests in real estate

(49%)

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Period of Trust Agreement

From December 28, 2005 to February 27, 2031

Lot number

3-3,4-25~7,6-428Higashi-Ohgishima,Kawasaki-ku,

Location

(Note 1)

Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Residential

6-4,4-5Higashi-Ohgishima,Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki,

Kanagawa (Note 2)

4-minute walk from Toden-Higashi-Ohgishima Bus Stop (Keihin Kyuko

Access

Bus, Kawasaki Tsurumi Rinko Bus)

16-minute walk from Higashi-Ohgishima 17 Banchi Bus Stop (Kawasaki

City Bus)

Type (Note 1)

Warehouse

Site Area (Note 1)

Land

28,351.30 m2

Building

41,949.12 m2

Structure and Scale (Note 1)

S 4F

Type of Ownership

Land

Proprietary Ownership

Building

Proprietary Ownership

Completion Date (Note 1)

May 2008

Initial Building Owner

Y.K. JREPL

Constructor

JFE Civil Engineering & Construction Corp.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

¥5,292 million

Appraisal Value

¥5,292 million

Date of Value Estimate

February1, 2020

Appraisal Agency

Appraisal by Japan Real Estate Institute

(Appraisal Method)

Probable Maximum Loss (PML)

12%

Collateral

None

Special Notations

None

Details of Tenant (Note 3)

Total Number of Tenants

2

Security Deposit

Undisclosed (Note 4)

Total Rental Revenues (yearly)

Undisclosed (Note 4)

Total Leasable Floor Space

42,113.83 m2

Total Leased Floor Space

42,113.83 m2

Occupancy Ratio

100.0%

Reference

Estimated Annualized NOI

¥241 million

(Note 5) (Note 6)

Estimated NOI Yield

4.6%

(Note 5) (Note 6)

(Notes)

    1. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" shows the value for the entire building (100% quasi co-ownership interest) based on the real estate register.
    2. "Location (Residential)" shows the location indicated on the real estate register for the building as the residential address has not been assigned.
    3. "Details of Tenant" shows the entire building (100% quasi co-ownership interest) as of December 31, 2019.
    4. Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant
    5. Estimated annualized NOI is the value for the Asset to be Acquired (49% quasi co-ownership interest). For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 3 of "1. Overview of the Acquisition" above. The occupancy ratio for the total leasable floor space is estimated to be 100.0%.
    6. After the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired (49% quasi co-ownership interest), the acquisition price of the entire property, including the existing ownership (51% quasi co-ownership interest), is ¥9,525 million, the estimated annualized NOI is ¥492 million and the estimated NOI yield is 5.2%.
  2. The Seller's Profile
    The seller is a TMK in Japan. Details of the seller are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of "interested parties, etc." (the "Interested Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no

3 / 12

significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.

(5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others

The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA.

  1. Outline of Intermediary
    Not applicable.
  2. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.

B. Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)

(1) Reasons for Acquisition

In accordance with the basic asset management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired for further growth of its portfolio. Upon the decision making to acquire the Asset to be Acquired, the following aspects (from 1. to 3.) were highly considered.

1. Location

The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this B.) is located in Shin-minato district of Mihama-ku, Chiba, Chiba, which is a part of the hinterland of Chiba port. This area is a location for factories and logistics facilities to handle production goods (related to automobiles, sugar production, etc.) and consumer goods. It is also provided with high delivery potential to surrounding areas including Chiba City (about 2 million population).

In addition, the Property is located within walking distance of Chibaminato Station on the JR Keiyo Line and its location is deemed to be suitable for securing employees.

2. Tenants, etc.

On the Property, there are a tenant-owned distribution warehouse and restaurant as well as a tenant-owned building that was used to be a place of amusement (hereinafter referred to as "Non-operational building"). In the future, Non-operational building will be demolished by the tenant, and a new logistics facility will be developed. The long fixed-term lease agreement for commercial use will be concluded with the tenant on the scheduled acquisition date and stable earnings are expected over the mid to long term.

(2) Summary of Acquisition

1.

Asset to be Acquired

:

Real estate

2.

Property Name

: Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)

3.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

:

¥6,600 million

4.

Scheduled Agreement Date

: February 28, 2020 (conclusion of the land transfer agreement)

5.

Scheduled Acquisition Date

: February 28, 2020 (transfer of ownership)

6.

Seller

:

Domestic company (undisclosed)

7.

Financing

:

Borrowing (scheduled) (Note)

8.

Scheduled Date of Payment

:

February 28, 2020

(Note) For details of the borrowing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today.

(3) Outline of the Property

Property Name

Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site) (Note 1)

Type of the Asset

Real estate

Lot number

43-5,44-3,44-4, 45, 45-4Shin-minato,Mihama-ku,

Location

(Note 2)

Chiba, Chiba

Residential

-

Access

12-minute walk from Chibaminato Station (JR Keiyo Line and Chiba

Urban Monorail)

Type (Note 2)

-

Site Area (Note 2)

Land

24,466.37 m2

4 / 12

Building

-

Structure and Scale (Note 2)

-

Type of Ownership

Land

Proprietary Ownership

Building

-

Completion Date (Note 2)

-

Initial Building Owner

-

Constructor

-

Scheduled Acquisition Price

¥6,600 million

Appraisal Value

¥7,790 million

Date of Value Estimate

February 1, 2020

Appraisal Agency

Appraisal by The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

(Appraisal Method)

Probable Maximum Loss (PML)

-

Collateral

None

(Administrative laws and regulations)

The Property is located in a part of the Chiba City Shin-minato Economic

Promotion Area Building Ordinance, so land use restrictions are set

based on the relevant land use policy, etc.

(Boundaries)

Confirmation of the boundaries of the Property and the conclusion of a

memorandum of understanding have not been completed. The seller

will conclude the agreement promptly at the seller's responsibility and

Special Notations

liability.

(Others)

A part of the Property has a history of gas station use in the past, and the

seller is investigating the status of soil contamination. Should soil

contamination be confirmed, the seller is responsible and liable for

implementing soil contamination countermeasures. The opinions of

experts have been obtained that there is no danger of soil ingestion and

splashing, and thus there is no danger of drinking groundwater, as the

area is currently covered with asphalt.

Details of Tenant (Note 3)

Total Number of Tenants

1

Security Deposit

Undisclosed (Note 4)

Total Rental Revenues (yearly)

Undisclosed (Note 4)

Total Leasable Floor Space

24,466.37 m2

Total Leased Floor Space

24,466.37 m2

Occupancy Ratio

100.0%

Reference

Estimated Annualized NOI

¥315 million

(Note 5)

Estimated NOI Yield (Note 5)

4.8%

(Notes)

    1. Currently, the property has an operating distribution warehouse and a restaurant, as well as a building that was used to be a place of amusement. The place of amusement will be demolished and a new logistics facility will be added.
    2. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
    3. "Details of Tenant" is based on the schedule as of acquisition the Asset to be Acquired.
    4. Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.
    5. For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 4 of "1. Overview of the Acquisition" above. The occupancy ratio for the total leasable floor space is estimated to be 100.0%.
  2. The Seller's Profile

The seller is a domestic company. Details of the seller are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of the Interested Party nor the category of the Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.

(5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others

The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA.

5 / 12

  1. Outline of Intermediary

1. Outline of Broker

The broker is a domestic operating corporation. However, the broker's details are not disclosed because the broker has not given its consent for the disclosure of its profile, etc. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the broker, and the broker is not a related party of United Urban and JRA. However, the broker falls under the asset custodian, the transfer agent and the special account administrator of United Urban, and the trustee of many property of United Urban. In addition, United Urban has borrowed from the broker.

2. Amount and Details of Brokerage

The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the anticipated acquisition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

  1. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder

Marubeni

Marubeni Real Estate Management falls under the categories of

Property

both the Related Party and the Sponsor/Stakeholder, and therefore,

Real Estate

management

JRA is abiding by the predetermined limitations and procedures of

Management

JRA (Note).

(Note)

In view of avoiding the conflicts of interest, JRA has established the restrictions and procedures for transactions, etc. between United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder in its internal rules on transactions (including a brokerage of a sale of an asset to be sold) with Sponsor/Stakeholder, which are called the "Investment Committee Rules on Transactions with Sponsor/Stakeholder."

The specific rules include the following: (i) When acquiring assets from Sponsor/Stakeholder, the acquisition price shall be the same as or less than the appraisal value; (ii) When selling assets to Sponsor/Stakeholder, the sale price shall be the same as or more than the appraisal value; and (iii) When Sponsor/Stakeholder is involved in the brokerage, etc. of acquisition or sale of assets with good reason, the commission for the acquisition or sale of assets shall be not more than 3% of the acquisition or sale price.

In addition, specific procedures set forth are that, when United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder engage in a transaction, etc., the deliberation and resolution of the Investment Committee (the JRA's autonomous body that enters into deliberations and makes decisions on asset management and performs asset management evaluations, etc.), which includes a chairman and an outside expert, shall be required, and that the resolution must be passed by the unanimous agreement of the members of Investment Committee who have voting rights (a member of the Investment Committee who has a special interest in the resolution may not participate in the vote). The agenda of the Investment Committee are to be deliberated at the Compliance Committee, the chairman of which is Chief Compliance Officer who is in charge of compliance duties, and which includes an outside expert, from the view point of the compliance with laws and regulations, guidelines, internal rules, etc.

3. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule

  1. Methods of Settlement
    As of today, the payment to the Seller will be a lump-sum payment upon the delivery of the Property. Regarding "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima", its acquisition is scheduled to be financed by the borrowing as of today. We will announce later, once method is determined. Regarding "Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)", please refer to the press release Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today.
  2. Acquisition Schedule

The schedule for acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is as follows.

Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

Chibaminato Logistics Center

(49% quasi- co-ownership interest)

(Site)

Decision of acquisition

February 26, 2020

Conclusion of sale and purchase

February 28, 2020

agreement of trust beneficial interest

February 26, 2020

(scheduled)

or the land transfer agreement

Transfer of trust beneficial interest or

ownership

March 19, 2020

February 28, 2020

Payment

(scheduled)

(scheduled)

6 / 12

4. Outlook of Operating Condition

United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-third fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2020) and the thirty-fourth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2020) as the effect of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is not significant.

7 / 12

5. Summaries of Appraisal Report A. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

Appraisal Value

¥5,292,000 thousand (49% quasi- co-ownership interest)

Appraisal Agency

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of Value Estimate

February 1, 2020

(The outline of the appraisal report for 100% quasi- co-ownership interest is shown below.)

(thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated)

Item

Details

Grounds

Income approach price

10,800,000

Price by Direct Capitalization Method

10,800,000

(1) Total income

Undisclosed (Note)

(Total effective profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6)

1. Potential total profit

(rental revenues, common area

Undisclosed (Note)

maintenance fees)

2. Utility revenues

Undisclosed (Note)

3. Parking revenues

Undisclosed (Note)

4. Other revenues

Undisclosed (Note)

5. Losses from vacancies

Undisclosed (Note)

6. Bad debt losses

Undisclosed (Note)

(2) Total expenses

Undisclosed (Note)

(7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14)

7. Administrative and maintenance

Undisclosed (Note)

fees

8. Utility costs

Undisclosed (Note)

9. Repairs

Undisclosed (Note)

10. Property and other tax

Undisclosed (Note)

11. Property management fees

Undisclosed (Note)

12. Advertising expenses for tenants,

Undisclosed (Note)

etc.

13. Casualty insurance expenses

Undisclosed (Note)

14. Other expenses

Undisclosed (Note)

(3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2))

493,796

Operating profit of lump-sum money is assessed by

multiplying the balance of security deposit based on the

current and renewed lease agreement by an investment

(4) Operating profit of lump-sum money

1,854

yield. We assessed

1.0%

as being

the

appropriate

investment yield from the perspective of fund management

during the period of deposit, by considering the level of

interest rate, etc. of both sides of investment and

procurement

Renewal costs required for maintenance of the building to

be recognized assuming that a projected average amount

(5) Capital expenditures (including

will be set aside every fiscal period, although the actual

10,455

costs will arise on an irregular basis; and assessed capital

routine repairs)

expenditures, taking

into

account the

level

of capital

expenditure and the age for similar real estate, and the

annual average amount of repair and renewal costs in the

relevant engineering report.

(6) Net cash flow (NCF: (3)+(4)-(5))

485,195

Assessed based on a real-estate investment yield set for

each area, by adjusting it with the spreads arising from

(7) Cap rate

4.5%

location requirements, standing of the building and other

conditions for the Asset to be Sold and by taking into

account any future uncertainties and yields from similar

real estate deals, etc.

Price by discounted cash flow method

10,700,000

Discount rate

4.2%

Terminal cap rate

4.6%

Cost approach price

8,180,000

Land ratio: 63.1%, Building ratio: 36.9%

Other specific matters the appraisal agency has

None

paid attention in appraising the property

(Note) JRA has deemed that disclosing this information would have an adverse effect on United Urban's competitive position and may harm the interests of the unitholders. Therefore, this information will not be disclosed.

8 / 12

B. Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)

Appraisal Value

¥

7,790,000 thousand

Appraisal Agency

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Date of Value Estimate

February 1, 2020

(thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated)

Item

Details

Grounds

Price by discounted cash flow method

7,790,000

Discount rate (first year to 10th year)

3.9%

Through (i) a method of adjusting the base investment

yield by adding a spread taking into account the individual

Discount rate (11th year to 50th year)

4.1%

risk of the property and (ii) a comparison of transaction of

similar land, assessed by taking into account the current

lease agreement, levels of land rent, period of lease

Discount rate (Raw land price after the

4.1%

agreement, business risks, etc.

building, etc. are torn down)

Other specific matters the appraisal agency has paid attention in

None

appraising the property

Attached Materials

  1. Portfolio Summary
  2. Photo and Map

9 / 12

Reference Material 1

Portfolio Summary

As of March 19, 2020 (Scheduled)

[Distribution by Type of Use]

Type of Use

Number of Properties

(Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2)

(Note 1)

Amount (millions of yen)

Ratio

Retail Properties

35

192,654

29.2%

Office Buildings

36

201,764

30.5%

Hotels

21

158,926

24.1%

Residential Properties

21

45,086

6.8%

Others

14

62,100

9.4%

Total

124

660,530

100.0%

[Distribution by Geographical

Location]

Location (Note 3)

Number of Properties

(Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2)

Amount (millions of yen)

Ratio

6 Central Wards of Tokyo

27

135,421

20.5%

23 Wards of Tokyo

12

44,081

6.7%

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

34

223,145

33.8%

Other Regions

51

257,883

39.0%

Total

124

660,530

100.0%

(Notes)

  1. Each of "maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)," a retail property/office building complex and "Shin-Osaka Central Tower" and "SS30", an office building/hotel complex have been counted as one property for each type of use, while counted as one property in the total row, respectively. Therefore, the number of properties of each type does not add up to the total.
  2. Figures have been rounded to the nearest unit. There is the possibility the aggregated figures shown are not the same as the actual figures. The percentage is shown by rounding down to the nearest digit and there is the possibility that the aggregated figures are not the same as the actual total figures.
  3. The definition of geographical investment location is as set forth below.

Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Note a)

Other Regions (Note b)

Six Central wards of Tokyo

23 wards of Tokyo

Tokyo metropolitan area

Major Japanese cities including

government designated cities

Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku,

23 wards of Tokyo except

Tokyo metropolitan area

(excluding those in Tokyo

Chuo-ku,Shinjuku-ku,

for six central wards of

excluding 23 wards of

Metropolitan Area) and the

Shibuya-ku, and

Tokyo

Tokyo

surrounding areas thereof

Shinagawa-ku

(Notes)

a. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo as well as Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Yamanashi prefectures.

b. Other Regions includes Osaka Area (Osaka Prefecture, Kyoto Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture), Nagoya Area (Aichi Prefecture, Mie Prefecture and Gifu Prefecture) and Other cities (excluding Tokyo Metropolitan Area, Osaka Area and Nagoya Area).

4. Property to be acquired contained in the above charts is as follows. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima is not counted as an increase in the number of properties because it is an additional acquisition of existing properties.

Type

Scheduled

Scheduled Acquisition Price

Type

Location

Property Name

Acquisition

Amount

of Use

Ratio

Date

(millions of yen)

Tokyo

Logistics

Higashi-Ohgishima

March 19,

Others

Warehouse

Metropolitan

5,292

0.8%

(49% quasi- co-ownership

2020

Area

interest)

Tokyo

Chibaminato Logistics

February 28,

Others

-

Metropolitan

6,600

1.0%

Center (Site)

2020

Area

5. The latest information about United Urban's portfolio is disclosed on United Urban's website. http://www.united-reit.co.jp/eng_cms/portfolio/port_list.html

10 / 12

Reference Material 2

Photo and Map

A. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima

[Photo]

[Map]

11 / 12

B. Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)

[Photo]

[Map]

12 / 12

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:18:18 UTC
