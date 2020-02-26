Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima: Additional acquisition and one other property) 0 02/26/2020 | 03:20am EST Send by mail :

For Translation Purposes Only February 26, 2020 For Immediate Release United Urban Investment Corporation Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960) Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Norimasa Gaun President and CEO Inquiries: Takehide Sasaki Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima: Additional acquisition and one other property) Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") entrusts asset management services, announces today the acquisition of properties as set forth below. 1. Overview of the Acquisition United Urban will acquire the trust beneficial interest in the following real estate property (E5) and the following real estate property (E14) (hereinafter individually or collectively called the "Asset to be Acquired"). Estimated Property Type of Use Scheduled Estimated NOI Scheduled Property Name Location Acquisition Price NOI Yield Yield after Acquisition Number (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) Depreciation Date (Note 4) E5 Others Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima Kawasaki, ¥5,292 million 4.6% 3.7% Mar. 19, (warehouse) (Note 5) Kanagawa 2020 E14 Others Chibaminato Logistics Center Chiba, Chiba ¥6,600 million 4.8% 4.8% Feb. 28, (-) (Site) 2020 (Notes) "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown. "Scheduled Acquisition Price" is shown as sales price based on the purchase and sale agreement, and excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs. The same shall apply hereafter. "Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the scheduled acquisition price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure which is equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for 1 year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban. However, the Estimated NOI yield for "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima" shows the figure for the second year after acquisition, which excludes the free rent period. "Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) ("Annualized Estimated NOI" - "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization") / (ii) the scheduled acquisition price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban. However, the Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation for "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima" shows the figure for the second year after acquisition, which excludes the free rent period. The Asset to be Acquired is 49% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest for "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima". Together with 51% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest for the property that United Urban has as of today, it will hold 100% ownership for the property. After the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired, the acquisition price of "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima" is assumed to be ¥9,525 million, the estimated NOI yield is 5.2%, and the estimated NOI yield after depreciation is 4.2%. 1 / 12 2. Details of Acquisition A. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima (1) Reasons for Acquisition United Urban sold 49% quasi co-ownership interest in the trust beneficial interest in Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this A.) on February 26, 2016, and United Urban has been operating under the joint business scheme. United Urban recently received a consultation from the co-owner to sell their 49% quasi co-ownership interest based on the arrangement on right to negotiate preferential purchase between co-owners. United Urban appreciated that it absorbed management know-how through the joint venture and could improve the asset value of the Property. In addition, it has been determined that the additional acquisition of the Property will help improve the liquidity and management efficiency of the Property and thus improve the quality and profitability of United Urban's portfolio. The features of the Property are as follows. 1. Location The Property is located in the Higashi-Ohgishima Area of Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa. Sitting in the center of Port of Kawasaki, the Higashi-Ohgishima Area has a concentration of factories and logistics facilities. The Property is closed to the Higashi-ogijima Interchange of Metropolitan Expressway Bay Shore Route, which provides access to logistics infrastructures such as Haneda Airport, Port of Yokohama, and Port of Tokyo. This area is highly suitable as a location for distribution centers for a large consumption area of Tokyo, Yokohama and Kawasaki, as it has a connection to multiple arterial roads including Sangyo Doro and Daiichi Keihin (National Route 15). In addition, a new road connecting Higashi-ogijima and Mizue-cho on the opposite shore is scheduled to be completed in fiscal year 2023. Therefore, the accessibility to each arterial road and inland area of Kawasaki and Yokohama is anticipated to further improve. 2. Building, etc. The Property was built in 2008 as a large-scale logistics facility with 4 stories above the ground and a total floor area of 41,949 m2. The Property has high specifications including the ceiling height of 5.7-5.8m, the floor weight capacity of 1.5t/ m2 and column span of 10.4m x 11m. It is equipped with truck berths on the first floor which can accommodate 50 trucks, four freight elevators, four vertical carrier machines and two passenger elevators. Therefore, the Property has a versatility which enables an efficient operation by the tenants. In addition, the Property is provided with a parking lot for about 160 passenger vehicles. 3. Tenants, etc. As a result of operating the Property under a joint business scheme with a co-owner since 2016, rent income has been increased. In recent years, as logistics needs have grown along with the expansion of e-commerce market, demand for logistics facilities, such as the Property, is likely to be firm, and stable operation is expected to continue. (2) Summary of Acquisition 1. Asset to be Acquired : Quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interests in real estate (49%) 2. Property Name : Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima 3. Scheduled Acquisition Price : ¥5,292 million (Note 1) 4. Agreement Date : February 26, 2020 (conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interest) 5. Scheduled Acquisition Date : March 19, 2020 (transfer of quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interest) 6. Seller : TMK domiciled in Japan (undisclosed) 7. Financing : Borrowing (scheduled) (Note 2) 8. Scheduled Date of Payment : March 19, 2020 (Notes) Scheduled acquisition price was determined by negotiations with a co-owner based on the provisions of the right to negotiate preferential purchase. As of today, financing measure is scheduled the borrowing. It will be announced once it is determined. 2 / 12 (3) Outline of the Property Property Name Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima Type of the Asset Quasi co-ownership interest of trust beneficial interests in real estate (49%) Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Period of Trust Agreement From December 28, 2005 to February 27, 2031 Lot number 3-3,4-2・5~7,6-4・28Higashi-Ohgishima,Kawasaki-ku, Location (Note 1) Kawasaki, Kanagawa Residential 6-4,4-5Higashi-Ohgishima,Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa (Note 2) 4-minute walk from Toden-Higashi-Ohgishima Bus Stop (Keihin Kyuko Access Bus, Kawasaki Tsurumi Rinko Bus) 16-minute walk from Higashi-Ohgishima 17 Banchi Bus Stop (Kawasaki City Bus) Type (Note 1) Warehouse Site Area (Note 1) Land 28,351.30 m2 Building 41,949.12 m2 Structure and Scale (Note 1) S 4F Type of Ownership Land Proprietary Ownership Building Proprietary Ownership Completion Date (Note 1) May 2008 Initial Building Owner Y.K. J・REP・L Constructor JFE Civil Engineering & Construction Corp. Scheduled Acquisition Price ¥5,292 million Appraisal Value ¥5,292 million Date of Value Estimate February1, 2020 Appraisal Agency Appraisal by Japan Real Estate Institute (Appraisal Method) Probable Maximum Loss (PML) 12% Collateral None Special Notations None Details of Tenant (Note 3) Total Number of Tenants 2 Security Deposit Undisclosed (Note 4) Total Rental Revenues (yearly) Undisclosed (Note 4) Total Leasable Floor Space 42,113.83 m2 Total Leased Floor Space 42,113.83 m2 Occupancy Ratio 100.0% Reference Estimated Annualized NOI ¥241 million (Note 5) (Note 6) Estimated NOI Yield 4.6% (Note 5) (Note 6) (Notes) Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" shows the value for the entire building (100% quasi co-ownership interest) based on the real estate register. "Location (Residential)" shows the location indicated on the real estate register for the building as the residential address has not been assigned. "Details of Tenant" shows the entire building (100% quasi co-ownership interest) as of December 31, 2019. Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant Estimated annualized NOI is the value for the Asset to be Acquired (49% quasi co-ownership interest). For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 3 of "1. Overview of the Acquisition" above. The occupancy ratio for the total leasable floor space is estimated to be 100.0%. After the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired (49% quasi co-ownership interest), the acquisition price of the entire property, including the existing ownership (51% quasi co-ownership interest), is ¥9,525 million, the estimated annualized NOI is ¥492 million and the estimated NOI yield is 5.2%. The Seller's Profile

The seller is a TMK in Japan. Details of the seller are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of "interested parties, etc." (the "Interested Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no 3 / 12 significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA. (5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA. Outline of Intermediary

Not applicable. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable. B. Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site) (1) Reasons for Acquisition In accordance with the basic asset management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired for further growth of its portfolio. Upon the decision making to acquire the Asset to be Acquired, the following aspects (from 1. to 3.) were highly considered. 1. Location The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property" in this B.) is located in Shin-minato district of Mihama-ku, Chiba, Chiba, which is a part of the hinterland of Chiba port. This area is a location for factories and logistics facilities to handle production goods (related to automobiles, sugar production, etc.) and consumer goods. It is also provided with high delivery potential to surrounding areas including Chiba City (about 2 million population). In addition, the Property is located within walking distance of Chibaminato Station on the JR Keiyo Line and its location is deemed to be suitable for securing employees. 2. Tenants, etc. On the Property, there are a tenant-owned distribution warehouse and restaurant as well as a tenant-owned building that was used to be a place of amusement (hereinafter referred to as "Non-operational building"). In the future, Non-operational building will be demolished by the tenant, and a new logistics facility will be developed. The long fixed-term lease agreement for commercial use will be concluded with the tenant on the scheduled acquisition date and stable earnings are expected over the mid to long term. (2) Summary of Acquisition 1. Asset to be Acquired : Real estate 2. Property Name : Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site) 3. Scheduled Acquisition Price : ¥6,600 million 4. Scheduled Agreement Date : February 28, 2020 (conclusion of the land transfer agreement) 5. Scheduled Acquisition Date : February 28, 2020 (transfer of ownership) 6. Seller : Domestic company (undisclosed) 7. Financing : Borrowing (scheduled) (Note) 8. Scheduled Date of Payment : February 28, 2020 (Note) For details of the borrowing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today. (3) Outline of the Property Property Name Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site) (Note 1) Type of the Asset Real estate Lot number 43-5,44-3,44-4, 45, 45-4Shin-minato,Mihama-ku, Location (Note 2) Chiba, Chiba Residential - Access 12-minute walk from Chibaminato Station (JR Keiyo Line and Chiba Urban Monorail) Type (Note 2) - Site Area (Note 2) Land 24,466.37 m2 4 / 12 Building - Structure and Scale (Note 2) - Type of Ownership Land Proprietary Ownership Building - Completion Date (Note 2) - Initial Building Owner - Constructor - Scheduled Acquisition Price ¥6,600 million Appraisal Value ¥7,790 million Date of Value Estimate February 1, 2020 Appraisal Agency Appraisal by The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. (Appraisal Method) Probable Maximum Loss (PML) - Collateral None (Administrative laws and regulations) ・The Property is located in a part of the Chiba City Shin-minato Economic Promotion Area Building Ordinance, so land use restrictions are set based on the relevant land use policy, etc. (Boundaries) ・Confirmation of the boundaries of the Property and the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding have not been completed. The seller will conclude the agreement promptly at the seller's responsibility and Special Notations liability. (Others) ・A part of the Property has a history of gas station use in the past, and the seller is investigating the status of soil contamination. Should soil contamination be confirmed, the seller is responsible and liable for implementing soil contamination countermeasures. The opinions of experts have been obtained that there is no danger of soil ingestion and splashing, and thus there is no danger of drinking groundwater, as the area is currently covered with asphalt. Details of Tenant (Note 3) Total Number of Tenants 1 Security Deposit Undisclosed (Note 4) Total Rental Revenues (yearly) Undisclosed (Note 4) Total Leasable Floor Space 24,466.37 m2 Total Leased Floor Space 24,466.37 m2 Occupancy Ratio 100.0% Reference Estimated Annualized NOI ¥315 million (Note 5) Estimated NOI Yield (Note 5) 4.8% (Notes) Currently, the property has an operating distribution warehouse and a restaurant, as well as a building that was used to be a place of amusement. The place of amusement will be demolished and a new logistics facility will be added. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register. "Details of Tenant" is based on the schedule as of acquisition the Asset to be Acquired. Undisclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant. For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 4 of "1. Overview of the Acquisition" above. The occupancy ratio for the total leasable floor space is estimated to be 100.0%. The Seller's Profile The seller is a domestic company. Details of the seller are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of the Interested Party nor the category of the Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA. (5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA. 5 / 12 Outline of Intermediary 1. Outline of Broker The broker is a domestic operating corporation. However, the broker's details are not disclosed because the broker has not given its consent for the disclosure of its profile, etc. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the broker, and the broker is not a related party of United Urban and JRA. However, the broker falls under the asset custodian, the transfer agent and the special account administrator of United Urban, and the trustee of many property of United Urban. In addition, United Urban has borrowed from the broker. 2. Amount and Details of Brokerage The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the anticipated acquisition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act). Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Marubeni Marubeni Real Estate Management falls under the categories of Property both the Related Party and the Sponsor/Stakeholder, and therefore, Real Estate management JRA is abiding by the predetermined limitations and procedures of Management JRA (Note). (Note) In view of avoiding the conflicts of interest, JRA has established the restrictions and procedures for transactions, etc. between United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder in its internal rules on transactions (including a brokerage of a sale of an asset to be sold) with Sponsor/Stakeholder, which are called the "Investment Committee Rules on Transactions with Sponsor/Stakeholder." The specific rules include the following: (i) When acquiring assets from Sponsor/Stakeholder, the acquisition price shall be the same as or less than the appraisal value; (ii) When selling assets to Sponsor/Stakeholder, the sale price shall be the same as or more than the appraisal value; and (iii) When Sponsor/Stakeholder is involved in the brokerage, etc. of acquisition or sale of assets with good reason, the commission for the acquisition or sale of assets shall be not more than 3% of the acquisition or sale price. In addition, specific procedures set forth are that, when United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder engage in a transaction, etc., the deliberation and resolution of the Investment Committee (the JRA's autonomous body that enters into deliberations and makes decisions on asset management and performs asset management evaluations, etc.), which includes a chairman and an outside expert, shall be required, and that the resolution must be passed by the unanimous agreement of the members of Investment Committee who have voting rights (a member of the Investment Committee who has a special interest in the resolution may not participate in the vote). The agenda of the Investment Committee are to be deliberated at the Compliance Committee, the chairman of which is Chief Compliance Officer who is in charge of compliance duties, and which includes an outside expert, from the view point of the compliance with laws and regulations, guidelines, internal rules, etc. 3. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule Methods of Settlement

As of today, the payment to the Seller will be a lump-sum payment upon the delivery of the Property. Regarding "Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima", its acquisition is scheduled to be financed by the borrowing as of today. We will announce later, once method is determined. Regarding "Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site)", please refer to the press release ‟ Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today. Acquisition Schedule The schedule for acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is as follows. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima Chibaminato Logistics Center (49% quasi- co-ownership interest) (Site) Decision of acquisition February 26, 2020 Conclusion of sale and purchase February 28, 2020 agreement of trust beneficial interest February 26, 2020 (scheduled) or the land transfer agreement Transfer of trust beneficial interest or ownership March 19, 2020 February 28, 2020 Payment (scheduled) (scheduled) 6 / 12 4. Outlook of Operating Condition United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-third fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2020) and the thirty-fourth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2020) as the effect of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is not significant. 7 / 12 5. Summaries of Appraisal Report A. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima Appraisal Value ¥5,292,000 thousand (49% quasi- co-ownership interest) Appraisal Agency Japan Real Estate Institute Date of Value Estimate February 1, 2020 (The outline of the appraisal report for 100% quasi- co-ownership interest is shown below.) (thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated) Item Details Grounds Income approach price 10,800,000 － Price by Direct Capitalization Method 10,800,000 － (1) Total income Undisclosed (Note) － (Total effective profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6) 1. Potential total profit (rental revenues, common area Undisclosed (Note) － maintenance fees) 2. Utility revenues Undisclosed (Note) － 3. Parking revenues Undisclosed (Note) － 4. Other revenues Undisclosed (Note) － 5. Losses from vacancies Undisclosed (Note) － 6. Bad debt losses Undisclosed (Note) － (2) Total expenses Undisclosed (Note) － (7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14) 7. Administrative and maintenance Undisclosed (Note) － fees 8. Utility costs Undisclosed (Note) － 9. Repairs Undisclosed (Note) － 10. Property and other tax Undisclosed (Note) － 11. Property management fees Undisclosed (Note) － 12. Advertising expenses for tenants, Undisclosed (Note) － etc. 13. Casualty insurance expenses Undisclosed (Note) － 14. Other expenses Undisclosed (Note) － (3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2)) 493,796 － Operating profit of lump-sum money is assessed by multiplying the balance of security deposit based on the current and renewed lease agreement by an investment (4) Operating profit of lump-sum money 1,854 yield. We assessed 1.0% as being the appropriate investment yield from the perspective of fund management during the period of deposit, by considering the level of interest rate, etc. of both sides of investment and procurement Renewal costs required for maintenance of the building to be recognized assuming that a projected average amount (5) Capital expenditures (including will be set aside every fiscal period, although the actual 10,455 costs will arise on an irregular basis; and assessed capital routine repairs) expenditures, taking into account the level of capital expenditure and the age for similar real estate, and the annual average amount of repair and renewal costs in the relevant engineering report. (6) Net cash flow (NCF: (3)+(4)-(5)) 485,195 － Assessed based on a real-estate investment yield set for each area, by adjusting it with the spreads arising from (7) Cap rate 4.5% location requirements, standing of the building and other conditions for the Asset to be Sold and by taking into account any future uncertainties and yields from similar real estate deals, etc. Price by discounted cash flow method 10,700,000 － Discount rate 4.2% － Terminal cap rate 4.6% － Cost approach price 8,180,000 Land ratio: 63.1%, Building ratio: 36.9% Other specific matters the appraisal agency has None paid attention in appraising the property (Note) JRA has deemed that disclosing this information would have an adverse effect on United Urban's competitive position and may harm the interests of the unitholders. Therefore, this information will not be disclosed. 8 / 12 B. Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site) Appraisal Value ¥ 7,790,000 thousand Appraisal Agency The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Date of Value Estimate February 1, 2020 (thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated) Item Details Grounds Price by discounted cash flow method 7,790,000 － Discount rate (first year to 10th year) 3.9% Through (i) a method of adjusting the base investment yield by adding a spread taking into account the individual Discount rate (11th year to 50th year) 4.1% risk of the property and (ii) a comparison of transaction of similar land, assessed by taking into account the current lease agreement, levels of land rent, period of lease Discount rate (Raw land price after the 4.1% agreement, business risks, etc. building, etc. are torn down) Other specific matters the appraisal agency has paid attention in None appraising the property 【Attached Materials】 Portfolio Summary Photo and Map 9 / 12 Reference Material 1 Portfolio Summary As of March 19, 2020 (Scheduled) [Distribution by Type of Use] Type of Use Number of Properties (Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2) (Note 1) Amount (millions of yen) Ratio Retail Properties 35 192,654 29.2% Office Buildings 36 201,764 30.5% Hotels 21 158,926 24.1% Residential Properties 21 45,086 6.8% Others 14 62,100 9.4% Total 124 660,530 100.0% [Distribution by Geographical Location] Location (Note 3) Number of Properties (Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2) Amount (millions of yen) Ratio 6 Central Wards of Tokyo 27 135,421 20.5% 23 Wards of Tokyo 12 44,081 6.7% Tokyo Metropolitan Area 34 223,145 33.8% Other Regions 51 257,883 39.0% Total 124 660,530 100.0% (Notes) Each of "maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)," a retail property/office building complex and "Shin-Osaka Central Tower" and "SS30", an office building/hotel complex have been counted as one property for each type of use, while counted as one property in the total row, respectively. Therefore, the number of properties of each type does not add up to the total. Figures have been rounded to the nearest unit. There is the possibility the aggregated figures shown are not the same as the actual figures. The percentage is shown by rounding down to the nearest digit and there is the possibility that the aggregated figures are not the same as the actual total figures. The definition of geographical investment location is as set forth below. Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Note a) Other Regions (Note b) Six Central wards of Tokyo 23 wards of Tokyo Tokyo metropolitan area Major Japanese cities including government designated cities Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku, 23 wards of Tokyo except Tokyo metropolitan area (excluding those in Tokyo Chuo-ku,Shinjuku-ku, for six central wards of excluding 23 wards of Metropolitan Area) and the Shibuya-ku, and Tokyo Tokyo surrounding areas thereof Shinagawa-ku (Notes) a. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo as well as Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Yamanashi prefectures. b. Other Regions includes Osaka Area (Osaka Prefecture, Kyoto Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture), Nagoya Area (Aichi Prefecture, Mie Prefecture and Gifu Prefecture) and Other cities (excluding Tokyo Metropolitan Area, Osaka Area and Nagoya Area). 4. Property to be acquired contained in the above charts is as follows. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima is not counted as an increase in the number of properties because it is an additional acquisition of existing properties. Type Scheduled Scheduled Acquisition Price Type Location Property Name Acquisition Amount of Use Ratio Date (millions of yen) Tokyo Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima March 19, Others Warehouse Metropolitan 5,292 0.8% (49% quasi- co-ownership 2020 Area interest) Tokyo Chibaminato Logistics February 28, Others - Metropolitan 6,600 1.0% Center (Site) 2020 Area 5. The latest information about United Urban's portfolio is disclosed on United Urban's website. http://www.united-reit.co.jp/eng_cms/portfolio/port_list.html 10 / 12 Reference Material 2 Photo and Map A. Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima [Photo] [Map] 11 / 12 B. Chibaminato Logistics Center (Site) [Photo] [Map] 12 / 12 Attachments Original document

