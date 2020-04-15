Log in
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center)

04/15/2020

For Translation Purposes Only

April 16, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center)

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided yesterday to acquire the property as set forth below.

1. Acquisition of the Property

United Urban will acquire the trust beneficial interest in the following real estate (the "Asset to be Acquired").

Scheduled

Estimated

Property

Type of Use

Estimated

NOI

Scheduled

Acquisition

Property Name

Location

NOI Yield

Yield After

Acquisition

Number

(Note 1)

Price

(Note 3)

Depreciation

Date

(Note 2)

(Note 4)

E16

Other

Kobe Toyahama

Kobe, Hyogo

¥1,300

6.2%

5.2%

April 17,

(warehouse)

Logistics Center

million

2020

(Notes)

  1. "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown.
  2. "Scheduled Acquisition Price" excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs.
  3. "Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.
  4. "Estimated NOI Yield After Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.

1 / 7

2. Details of Acquisition

  1. Reasons for Acquisition

In accordance with the basic asset management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired for the purpose of further enhancing its portfolio. In making the decision to acquire the Asset to be Acquired, the following aspects were highly attractive.

1. Location

The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property") is located approximately 2.4km from the Yanagihara interchange (IC) of the Hanshin Expressway No.3 Kobe Line and National Road No.2. It also sits in the bay area of the Kobe Port, where there are many logistics facilities that handle international cargo.

Located within 5 km of Sannomiya, a center of consumption in the Kobe metropolitan area, the Property has an advantage in a regional delivery. In addition, the Hyogo ward, a location of the Property, and its adjacent Chuo ward, are seeing continued population growth, and hold a large working population.

The extension work on the Osaka Wangan Road Nishishinbu (Rokko Island Kita to Komaei) is in progress, and after its completion, the location of the Property will be connected to Kansai International Airport at the Rinku Junction. The road provides the cities with an access across the Osaka Bay area, and an improvement of a logistics function of the Kobe Port is promising. Also, a stronger cooperation between airports, namely Kansai International Airport, Osaka International Airport and Kobe Airport, is anticipated and potentials of the Property will likely be increased.

2. Building

The Property is a multi-story type logistics facility with four floors above the ground, of which three floors are warehouse section. The Property has building specification comparable to those of recent times with a loading capacity of 1.4t/ m2, a height of 5.0m to 5.3m under the beam, and a column span of 10.5m x 9.6m, and is suitable for a distribution center for storage and regional delivery.

Moreover, renovation work including repair for exterior and install of LED was carried out in 2018 and 2019.

3. Tenants, etc.

The Property is let by a company listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is used as a storage as well as a center for loading/unloading and distribution of goods. New demand for logistics facilities in Hyogo prefecture has been increasing in recent years and reached a record high in 2019. Coupled with the population growth, solid logistics demand is expected in the area and the operation of the Property is likely to remain stable.

(2) Summary of Acquisition

1.

Asset to be Acquired

: Trust beneficial interest in real estate (Note 1)

2.

Property Name

: Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center

3.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

:

¥1,300 million

4.

Scheduled Agreement Date

:

April 17, 2020

(conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of the trust

beneficial interest)

5.

Scheduled Acquisition Date

: April 17, 2020 (transfer of the trust beneficial interest)

6.

Seller

:

Domestic company (undisclosed) (Note 2)

7.

Financing

:

Borrowing (scheduled) (Note 3)

8.

Scheduled Date of Payment

:

April 17, 2020

(Notes)

  1. As of today, the Property has not been entrusted. However, the seller will entrust the Property to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as the trustee by the anticipated acquisition date and United Urban will acquire the Property in the form of trust beneficial interest in real estate.
  2. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the seller.
  3. For details of the borrowing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today.

2 / 7

(3) Outline of the Property

Property Name

Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center

Type of the Asset

Trust beneficial interest in real estate (Note 1)

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Note 1)

Period of Trust Agreement

From April 17, 2020 to April 30, 2030 (Note 1)

Location

Lot number (Note 2)

13-1 Toyahamacho, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo

Residential

5-35 Toyahamacho, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo

Approximately 2.4km from Yanagiwara IC (Route 3 Kobe Line)

Access

15-minute walk from Wadamisaki Station (Subway Kaigan Line and JR

San-yō Line)

13-minute walk from Yoshidacho 1chome Bus stop (Kobe City Bus)

Type (Note 2)

Warehouse, Office, Workshop

Site Area (Note 2)

Land

5,158.42 m2

Building

9,046.80 m2

Structure and Scale (Note 2)

S 4F

Type of Ownership

Land

Proprietary Ownership

Building

Proprietary Ownership

Completion Date (Note 2)

January 1989

Initial Building Owner

Keihanshin Lease Kousan Co,. Ltd.

Constructor

DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

¥1,300 million

Appraisal Value

¥1,360 million

Date of Value Estimate

March 1, 2020

Appraisal Agency

Appraisal by Japan Real Estate Institute

(Appraisal Method)

Probable Maximum Loss (PML)

7%

Collateral

None

(Administrative laws and regulations)

The Property is located in Kobe harbor area, so there are restrictions on

building usage.

Special Notations

The Property is located in the cityscape formation area around the Hyogo

Canal, so there are guidelines for exterior colors and outdoor advertising.

The Property is located in the Coastal Law Conservation Area, so new

construction or renovation of facilities requires the permission of the coast

administrator.

Details of Tenant (Note 3)

Total Number of Tenants

1

Security Deposit

Undisclosed (Note 4)

Total Rental Revenues (yearly)

Undisclosed (Note 4)

Total Leasable Floor Space

9,402.93 m2

Total Leased Floor Space

9,402.93 m2

Occupancy Ratio

100.0%

Reference

Estimated Annualized NOI

¥80 million

(Note 5)

Estimated NOI Yield (Note 5)

6.2%

(Notes)

  1. As of today, the Property has not been entrusted. However, the Seller will entrust the Property to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as the trustee by the anticipated acquisition date and United Urban will acquire the Property in the form of trust beneficial interest in real estate.
  2. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
  3. "Details of Tenant" is based on the schedule as of acquisition the Asset to be Acquired.
  4. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.
  5. For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 4 of "1. Acquisition of the Property" above. The estimated occupancy ratio is 100.0%.

(4) The Seller's Profile

The seller is a domestic company. Details of the seller are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of "interested parties, etc." (the "Interested Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules

3 / 7

(rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.

(5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others

The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA.

(6) Outline of Intermediary

1. Outline of Broker

Company Name

CBRE K. K.

Address

Meiji Yasuda Seimei Building 2-1-1

Marunouchi,

Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo

Representative

Representative Director, President & CEO: Eiji Sakaguchi

Principal Business

Providing comprehensive commercial

real estate

services to

domestic and international client

Capital

¥771 million (as of April 1, 2019)

Date of Foundation

February 1970

Relationship with United Urban or JRA

Capital Ties

There are no significant capital ties.

Personal Relationship

There are no significant personal relationships.

Business Relationship

CBRE K. K. is entrusted with property management services for

multiple properties owned by United Urban.

Standing to Related Party

CBRE K. K. falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor

the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder.

  1. 2. Details and Amount of Brokerage

    The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the acquisition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

  2. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.

3. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule

  1. Method of Settlement
    As of today, the payment to the seller will be a lump-sum payment upon the delivery of the Property, using borrowing.
  2. Acquisition Schedule

The schedule for acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is as follows.

Decision of acquisition

April 15, 2020

Conclusion of sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest

Transfer of trust beneficial interest

April 17, 2020 (scheduled)

Payment

4. Outlook of Operating Condition

United Urban does not make any changes to the business forecasts for the thirty-third fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2020) and the thirty-fourth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2020) as the effect of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is not significant.

4 / 7

5. Summaries of Appraisal Report

Appraisal Value

¥1,360,000 thousand

Appraisal Agency

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of Value Estimate

March 1, 2020

(thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated)

Item

Details

Grounds

Income approach price

1,360,000

Price by Direct Capitalization Method

1,370,000

(1) Total income

Undisclosed (Note)

(Total effective profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6)

1. Potential total profit

(rental revenues, common area

Undisclosed (Note)

maintenance fees)

2. Utility revenues

Undisclosed (Note)

3. Parking revenues

Undisclosed (Note)

4. Other revenues

Undisclosed (Note)

5. Losses from vacancies

Undisclosed (Note)

6. Bad debt losses

Undisclosed (Note)

(2) Total expenses

Undisclosed (Note)

(7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14)

7. Administrative and maintenance

Undisclosed (Note)

fees

8. Utility costs

Undisclosed (Note)

9. Repairs

Undisclosed (Note)

10. Property and other tax

Undisclosed (Note)

11. Property management fees

Undisclosed (Note)

12. Advertising expenses for tenants,

Undisclosed (Note)

etc.

13. Casualty insurance expenses

Undisclosed (Note)

14. Other expenses

Undisclosed (Note)

(3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2))

77,116

(4) Operating profit of lump-sum money

Undisclosed (Note)

(5) Capital expenditures (including

Undisclosed (Note)

routine repairs)

(6) Net cash flow (NCF: (3)+(4)-(5))

69,804

Assessed by comparing multiple transaction yields in

(7) Cap rate

5.1%

neighboring regions or similar regions within the same

supply and demand range.

Price by discounted cash flow method

1,340,000

Discount rate

4.8%

Terminal cap rate

5.4%

Cost approach price

1,100,000

Land ratio: 74.2%, Building ratio: 25.8%

Other specific matters the appraisal agency has

None

paid attention in appraising the property

(Note) JRA has deemed that disclosing this information would have an adverse effect on United Urban's competitive position and may h arm the interests of the unitholders. Therefore, this information will not be disclosed.

Attached Materials

  1. Portfolio Summary
  2. Photo and Map

5 / 7

Reference Material 1

Portfolio Summary

As of

April 17, 2020 (Scheduled)

[Distribution by Type of Use]

Type of Use

Number of Properties

(Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2)

(Note 1)

Amount (millions of yen)

Ratio

Retail Properties

35

192,654

29.1%

Office Buildings

35

192,174

29.1%

Hotels

22

160,936

24.3%

Residential Properties

24

49,778

7.5%

Others

16

65,950

10.0%

Total

129

661,492

100.0%

[Distribution by Geographical

Location]

Location (Note 3)

Number of Properties

(Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2)

Amount (millions of yen)

Ratio

6 Central Wards of Tokyo

28

136,691

20.7%

23 Wards of Tokyo

14

47,503

7.2%

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

34

223,145

33.7%

Other Regions

53

254,153

38.4%

Total

129

661,492

100.0%

(Notes)

  1. Each of "maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)," a retail property/office building complex and "Shin-Osaka Central Tower" and "SS30", an office building/hotel complex have been counted as one property for each type of use, while counted as one property in the total row, respectively. Therefore, the number of properties of each type does not add up to the total.
  2. Figures have been rounded to the nearest unit. There is the possibility the aggregated figures shown are not the same as the actual figures. The percentage is shown by rounding down to the nearest digit and there is the possibility that the aggregated figures are not the same as the actual total figures.
  3. The definition of geographical investment location is as set forth below.

Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Note a)

Other Regions (Note b)

Six Central wards of Tokyo

23 wards of Tokyo

Tokyo metropolitan area

Major Japanese cities including

government designated cities

Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku,

23 wards of Tokyo except

Tokyo metropolitan area

(excluding those in Tokyo

Chuo-ku,Shinjuku-ku,

for six central wards of

excluding 23 wards of

Metropolitan Area) and the

Shibuya-ku, and

Tokyo

Tokyo

surrounding areas thereof

Shinagawa-ku

(Notes)

a. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo as well as Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Yamanashi prefectures.

b. Other Regions includes Osaka Area (Osaka Prefecture, Kyoto Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture), Nagoya Area (Aichi Prefecture, Mie Prefecture and Gifu Prefecture) and Other cities (excluding Tokyo Metropolitan Area, Osaka Area and Nagoya Area).

4. Property to be acquired contained in the above charts is as follows;

Type of

Type

Location

Property Name

Scheduled

Scheduled Acquisition Price

Use

Acquisition Dat

e

Amount

Ratio

(millions of yen)

Others Warehouse

Other Regions

Kobe Toyahama

April 17, 2020

1,300

0.2%

(Osaka Area)

Logistics Center

5. The latest information about United Urban's portfolio is disclosed on United Urban's website. https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/portfolio/index.html

6 / 7

Reference Material 2

Photo and Map

[Photo]

[Map]

7 / 7

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 00:05:14 UTC
