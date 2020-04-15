United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center) 0 04/15/2020 | 08:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For Translation Purposes Only April 16, 2020 For Immediate Release United Urban Investment Corporation Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960) Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Norimasa Gaun President and CEO Inquiries: Takehide Sasaki Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center) United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided yesterday to acquire the property as set forth below. 1. Acquisition of the Property United Urban will acquire the trust beneficial interest in the following real estate (the "Asset to be Acquired"). Scheduled Estimated Property Type of Use Estimated NOI Scheduled Acquisition Property Name Location NOI Yield Yield After Acquisition Number (Note 1) Price (Note 3) Depreciation Date (Note 2) (Note 4) E16 Other Kobe Toyahama Kobe, Hyogo ¥1,300 6.2% 5.2% April 17, (warehouse) Logistics Center million 2020 (Notes) "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown. "Scheduled Acquisition Price" excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs. "Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban. "Estimated NOI Yield After Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban. 1 / 7 2. Details of Acquisition Reasons for Acquisition In accordance with the basic asset management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired for the purpose of further enhancing its portfolio. In making the decision to acquire the Asset to be Acquired, the following aspects were highly attractive. 1. Location The Asset to be Acquired (hereinafter referred to as the "Property") is located approximately 2.4km from the Yanagihara interchange (IC) of the Hanshin Expressway No.3 Kobe Line and National Road No.2. It also sits in the bay area of the Kobe Port, where there are many logistics facilities that handle international cargo. Located within 5 km of Sannomiya, a center of consumption in the Kobe metropolitan area, the Property has an advantage in a regional delivery. In addition, the Hyogo ward, a location of the Property, and its adjacent Chuo ward, are seeing continued population growth, and hold a large working population. The extension work on the Osaka Wangan Road Nishishinbu (Rokko Island Kita to Komaei) is in progress, and after its completion, the location of the Property will be connected to Kansai International Airport at the Rinku Junction. The road provides the cities with an access across the Osaka Bay area, and an improvement of a logistics function of the Kobe Port is promising. Also, a stronger cooperation between airports, namely Kansai International Airport, Osaka International Airport and Kobe Airport, is anticipated and potentials of the Property will likely be increased. 2. Building The Property is a multi-story type logistics facility with four floors above the ground, of which three floors are warehouse section. The Property has building specification comparable to those of recent times with a loading capacity of 1.4t/ m2, a height of 5.0m to 5.3m under the beam, and a column span of 10.5m x 9.6m, and is suitable for a distribution center for storage and regional delivery. Moreover, renovation work including repair for exterior and install of LED was carried out in 2018 and 2019. 3. Tenants, etc. The Property is let by a company listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is used as a storage as well as a center for loading/unloading and distribution of goods. New demand for logistics facilities in Hyogo prefecture has been increasing in recent years and reached a record high in 2019. Coupled with the population growth, solid logistics demand is expected in the area and the operation of the Property is likely to remain stable. (2) Summary of Acquisition 1. Asset to be Acquired : Trust beneficial interest in real estate (Note 1) 2. Property Name : Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center 3. Scheduled Acquisition Price : ¥1,300 million 4. Scheduled Agreement Date : April 17, 2020 (conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of the trust beneficial interest) 5. Scheduled Acquisition Date : April 17, 2020 (transfer of the trust beneficial interest) 6. Seller : Domestic company (undisclosed) (Note 2) 7. Financing : Borrowing (scheduled) (Note 3) 8. Scheduled Date of Payment : April 17, 2020 (Notes) As of today, the Property has not been entrusted. However, the seller will entrust the Property to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as the trustee by the anticipated acquisition date and United Urban will acquire the Property in the form of trust beneficial interest in real estate. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the seller. For details of the borrowing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today. 2 / 7 (3) Outline of the Property Property Name Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center Type of the Asset Trust beneficial interest in real estate (Note 1) Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Note 1) Period of Trust Agreement From April 17, 2020 to April 30, 2030 (Note 1) Location Lot number (Note 2) 13-1 Toyahamacho, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo Residential 5-35 Toyahamacho, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo Approximately 2.4km from Yanagiwara IC (Route 3 Kobe Line) Access 15-minute walk from Wadamisaki Station (Subway Kaigan Line and JR San-yō Line) 13-minute walk from Yoshidacho 1chome Bus stop (Kobe City Bus) Type (Note 2) Warehouse, Office, Workshop Site Area (Note 2) Land 5,158.42 m2 Building 9,046.80 m2 Structure and Scale (Note 2) S 4F Type of Ownership Land Proprietary Ownership Building Proprietary Ownership Completion Date (Note 2) January 1989 Initial Building Owner Keihanshin Lease Kousan Co,. Ltd. Constructor DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Scheduled Acquisition Price ¥1,300 million Appraisal Value ¥1,360 million Date of Value Estimate March 1, 2020 Appraisal Agency Appraisal by Japan Real Estate Institute (Appraisal Method) Probable Maximum Loss (PML) 7% Collateral None (Administrative laws and regulations) ・The Property is located in Kobe harbor area, so there are restrictions on building usage. Special Notations ・The Property is located in the cityscape formation area around the Hyogo Canal, so there are guidelines for exterior colors and outdoor advertising. ・The Property is located in the Coastal Law Conservation Area, so new construction or renovation of facilities requires the permission of the coast administrator. Details of Tenant (Note 3) Total Number of Tenants 1 Security Deposit Undisclosed (Note 4) Total Rental Revenues (yearly) Undisclosed (Note 4) Total Leasable Floor Space 9,402.93 m2 Total Leased Floor Space 9,402.93 m2 Occupancy Ratio 100.0% Reference Estimated Annualized NOI ¥80 million (Note 5) Estimated NOI Yield (Note 5) 6.2% (Notes) As of today, the Property has not been entrusted. However, the Seller will entrust the Property to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation as the trustee by the anticipated acquisition date and United Urban will acquire the Property in the form of trust beneficial interest in real estate. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register. "Details of Tenant" is based on the schedule as of acquisition the Asset to be Acquired. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant. For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 4 of "1. Acquisition of the Property" above. The estimated occupancy ratio is 100.0%. (4) The Seller's Profile The seller is a domestic company. Details of the seller are not disclosed as the relevant consent has not been obtained. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of "interested parties, etc." (the "Interested Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules 3 / 7 (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA. (5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA. (6) Outline of Intermediary 1. Outline of Broker Company Name CBRE K. K. Address Meiji Yasuda Seimei Building 2-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Representative Director, President & CEO: Eiji Sakaguchi Principal Business Providing comprehensive commercial real estate services to domestic and international client Capital ¥771 million (as of April 1, 2019) Date of Foundation February 1970 Relationship with United Urban or JRA Capital Ties There are no significant capital ties. Personal Relationship There are no significant personal relationships. Business Relationship CBRE K. K. is entrusted with property management services for multiple properties owned by United Urban. Standing to Related Party CBRE K. K. falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. 2. Details and Amount of Brokerage The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the acquisition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act). Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable. 3. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule Method of Settlement

As of today, the payment to the seller will be a lump-sum payment upon the delivery of the Property, using borrowing. Acquisition Schedule The schedule for acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is as follows. Decision of acquisition April 15, 2020 Conclusion of sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest Transfer of trust beneficial interest April 17, 2020 (scheduled) Payment 4. Outlook of Operating Condition United Urban does not make any changes to the business forecasts for the thirty-third fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2020) and the thirty-fourth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2020) as the effect of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is not significant. 4 / 7 5. Summaries of Appraisal Report Appraisal Value ¥1,360,000 thousand Appraisal Agency Japan Real Estate Institute Date of Value Estimate March 1, 2020 (thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated) Item Details Grounds Income approach price 1,360,000 － Price by Direct Capitalization Method 1,370,000 － (1) Total income Undisclosed (Note) － (Total effective profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6) 1. Potential total profit (rental revenues, common area Undisclosed (Note) － maintenance fees) 2. Utility revenues Undisclosed (Note) － 3. Parking revenues Undisclosed (Note) － 4. Other revenues Undisclosed (Note) － 5. Losses from vacancies Undisclosed (Note) － 6. Bad debt losses Undisclosed (Note) － (2) Total expenses Undisclosed (Note) － (7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14) 7. Administrative and maintenance Undisclosed (Note) － fees 8. Utility costs Undisclosed (Note) － 9. Repairs Undisclosed (Note) － 10. Property and other tax Undisclosed (Note) － 11. Property management fees Undisclosed (Note) － 12. Advertising expenses for tenants, Undisclosed (Note) － etc. 13. Casualty insurance expenses Undisclosed (Note) － 14. Other expenses Undisclosed (Note) － (3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2)) 77,116 － (4) Operating profit of lump-sum money Undisclosed (Note) － (5) Capital expenditures (including Undisclosed (Note) － routine repairs) (6) Net cash flow (NCF: (3)+(4)-(5)) 69,804 － Assessed by comparing multiple transaction yields in (7) Cap rate 5.1% neighboring regions or similar regions within the same supply and demand range. Price by discounted cash flow method 1,340,000 － Discount rate 4.8% － Terminal cap rate 5.4% － Cost approach price 1,100,000 Land ratio: 74.2%, Building ratio: 25.8% Other specific matters the appraisal agency has None paid attention in appraising the property (Note) JRA has deemed that disclosing this information would have an adverse effect on United Urban's competitive position and may h arm the interests of the unitholders. Therefore, this information will not be disclosed. Attached Materials Portfolio Summary Photo and Map 5 / 7 Reference Material 1 Portfolio Summary As of April 17, 2020 (Scheduled) [Distribution by Type of Use] Type of Use Number of Properties (Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2) (Note 1) Amount (millions of yen) Ratio Retail Properties 35 192,654 29.1% Office Buildings 35 192,174 29.1% Hotels 22 160,936 24.3% Residential Properties 24 49,778 7.5% Others 16 65,950 10.0% Total 129 661,492 100.0% [Distribution by Geographical Location] Location (Note 3) Number of Properties (Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2) Amount (millions of yen) Ratio 6 Central Wards of Tokyo 28 136,691 20.7% 23 Wards of Tokyo 14 47,503 7.2% Tokyo Metropolitan Area 34 223,145 33.7% Other Regions 53 254,153 38.4% Total 129 661,492 100.0% (Notes) Each of "maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)," a retail property/office building complex and "Shin-Osaka Central Tower" and "SS30", an office building/hotel complex have been counted as one property for each type of use, while counted as one property in the total row, respectively. Therefore, the number of properties of each type does not add up to the total. Figures have been rounded to the nearest unit. There is the possibility the aggregated figures shown are not the same as the actual figures. The percentage is shown by rounding down to the nearest digit and there is the possibility that the aggregated figures are not the same as the actual total figures. The definition of geographical investment location is as set forth below. Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Note a) Other Regions (Note b) Six Central wards of Tokyo 23 wards of Tokyo Tokyo metropolitan area Major Japanese cities including government designated cities Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku, 23 wards of Tokyo except Tokyo metropolitan area (excluding those in Tokyo Chuo-ku,Shinjuku-ku, for six central wards of excluding 23 wards of Metropolitan Area) and the Shibuya-ku, and Tokyo Tokyo surrounding areas thereof Shinagawa-ku (Notes) a. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo as well as Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Yamanashi prefectures. b. Other Regions includes Osaka Area (Osaka Prefecture, Kyoto Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture), Nagoya Area (Aichi Prefecture, Mie Prefecture and Gifu Prefecture) and Other cities (excluding Tokyo Metropolitan Area, Osaka Area and Nagoya Area). 4. Property to be acquired contained in the above charts is as follows; Type of Type Location Property Name Scheduled Scheduled Acquisition Price Use Acquisition Dat e Amount Ratio (millions of yen) Others Warehouse Other Regions Kobe Toyahama April 17, 2020 1,300 0.2% (Osaka Area) Logistics Center 5. The latest information about United Urban's portfolio is disclosed on United Urban's website. https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/portfolio/index.html 6 / 7 Reference Material 2 Photo and Map [Photo] [Map] 7 / 7 Attachments Original document

