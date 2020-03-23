Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  United Urban Investment Corporation    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Park Axis Akatsuka)

03/23/2020 | 04:38am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

March 23, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Park Axis Akatsuka)

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to acquire the properties as set forth below.

1. Acquisition of the Property

United Urban will acquire 45% co-ownership of the following real estate (the "Asset to be Acquired").

Scheduled

Estimated

Property

Type of Use

Estimated

NOI

Scheduled

Acquisition

Property Name

Location

NOI Yield

Yield After

Acquisition

Number

(Note 1)

Price

(Note 3)

Depreciation

Date

(Note 2)

(Note 4)

Residential

Itabashi-ku,

¥1,980

March 30,

D31

Properties

Park Axis Akatsuka

4.3%

3.8%

Tokyo

million

2020

(apartment)

(Notes)

  1. "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown.
  2. "Scheduled Acquisition Price" excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs.

3. "Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the acquisition price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for 1 year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.

4. "Estimated NOI Yield After Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the acquisition price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.

2. Details of Acquisition

  1. Reasons for Acquisition

In the real estate investment market, investment opportunities for quality residential properties in good location are limited. The price of residential properties in 23 wards of Tokyo, where the stable leasing demand is expected, has been particularly kept high, and the acquisition environments remain highly competitive.

Under such circumstances, Marubeni Corporation, a sponsor of United Urban, and Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. have been jointly engaged in a development of the real estate (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"), followed by its lease operation for about one and a half years. United Urban has recognized its stable operation at high occupancy rate and agreed with Marubeni Corporation to acquire 45% co-ownership

1 / 8

of the Property owned by Marubeni Corporation.

55% co-ownership owned by Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. is planned to be acquired by Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Co-owner") on the date that is the same scheduled acquisition date of United Urban. After acquisition, United Urban will jointly operate the Property with the Co-owner.

Furthermore, the followings were evaluated.

Location

The Property is located 1 minutes' walk from Shimo-akatsuka Station on the Tobu Tojo Line and 3 minutes' walk from Chikatetsu-akatsuka Station on Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line and Fukutoshin Line. From the nearest station to terminal stations in 23 wards of Tokyo, such as Ikebukuro Station, Shibuya Station and Otemachi Station, it only takes about 13 minutes, 30 minutes, and about 35 minutes respectively.

The Property sits at the end of a shopping street with supermarkets and restaurants. And the first floor of the Property houses a drug store, a laundry shop, etc. It can be said that the Property is in an area with excellent living convenience.

Building

The Property is completed in 2018 as a luxury monotone designed rental apartment for single household and has 13 floors, 156 houses and 3 stores. The unit size varies from 25 to 30 m2, which is considered to be large enough for single living. As for the unit type, with a focus on Studio type, there are 1K and 1DK types available.

The level of amenities is more than the recent standards, including a shoe closet, a walk-in closet (for partial units), a bathroom ventilation dryer, an intercom with a TV monitor. The Property is also equipped with resident-friendly securities such as non-contact keyed elevators and surveillance cameras in common area. In addition, the Property provides residents with living convenience, including a 24-hour garbage storage and a delivery box.

The vicinity of the Property is a residential area with detached houses and low-rise apartment buildings. The Property stands out in the area as there are few mid- to high-rise apartments around, and offers a comfort living with excellent views, hours of sunshine and ventilations.

Tenants, etc.

Tenants on the 1st floor are a drug store, a laundry shop and a restaurant (take-out sushi) and the 2nd floor or higher are let by residents. About 40% of the residential contracts are based on the corporate contracts with companies which are mainly located along the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line. Advantage of the Property is closeness to two stations, and the rent level is reasonable for the grade of the Property. Therefore, stable operation with solid demand is expected going forward.

(2) Summary of Acquisition

1.

Asset to be Acquired

: Real estate (45% co-ownership)

2.

Property Name

:

Park Axis Akatsuka

3.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

:

¥1,980 million

4.

Agreement Date

:

March 23, 2020

(conclusion of the purchase and sales agreement of real estate

co-ownership)

5.

Scheduled Acquisition Date

: March 30, 2020 (transfer of ownership)

6.

Seller

:

Marubeni Corporation

7.

Financing

: Cash on hand (scheduled)

8.

Scheduled Date of Payment

:

March 30, 2020

2 / 8

(3) Outline of the Property (Note 1)

Property Name

Park Axis Akatsuka

Type of the Asset

Real estate (45% co-ownership)

Location

Lot number (Note 1)

2-800-10 Akatsuka, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

Displayed Address

2-2-18 Akatsuka, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

1-minute walk from Shimo-akatsuka Station (Tobu Tojo Line),

Access

3-minute walk from Chikatetsu-akatsuka Station (Tokyo Metro Yurakucho

Line and Fukutoshin Line)

Type (Note 2)

Apartment, Store

Land

Total Site Area (Note 2)

1,137.49 m2

Site Area

(45% co-ownership)

511.87 m2

Building

Total Floor Area (Note 2)

5,433.60 m2

(45% co-ownership)

2,445.12 m2

Structure and Scale (Note 2)

RCS 13F

Type of Ownership

Land

Ownership of right of site (co-ownership)

Building

Compartmentalized ownership (co-ownership)

Completion Date (Note 2)

September 2018

Initial Building Owner

Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. and Marubeni Corporation

Constructor

SATO KOGYO CO,. LTD.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

¥1,980 million (45% co-ownership)

Appraisal Value

¥2,070 million (45% co-ownership)

Date of Value Estimate

January 31, 2020

Appraisal Method

Appraisal by The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Probable Maximum Loss (PML)

12%

Collateral

None

(Arrangement with the Co-owner)

The Arrangement, an agreement sharing co-ownership between United

Urban and the Co-owner, will be concluded on the same date as the

Agreement date.

Main items of the Arrangement

Items related to the maintenance, management and operation of the

Property shall be conducted in accordance with the will of a co-owner who

holds a majority of the co-ownership interest. For specific matters

(reconstruction, etc.), the agreement of all co-owners shall be required.

Special Notations

When transferring the co-ownership interest to a third party, United Urban

and the Co-owner must transfer the co-ownership interest to one

transferee in a lump manner.

In case that United Urban or the Co-owner seeks to sell its co-ownership

interest to a third party, it shall be required to inform the other party in

writing, and if the other party wants to purchase, it shall grant a

preferential purchase negotiation right for a transfer of the relevant co-

ownership interest to the other party.

United Urban and the Co-owner shall not demand a division of the relevant

co-ownership interest for five years from the Arrangement date.

Details of Tenant (Note 3)

Total Number of Tenants (Note 4)

154

Security Deposit

¥49 million

Total Rental Revenues (yearly)

¥224 million

Total Leasable Floor Space

4,370.31m2

Total Leased Floor Space

4,234.77m2

Occupancy Ratio

97%

Reference

Estimated Annualized NOI

¥85 million (45% co-ownership)

(Note 5)

Estimated NOI Yield (Note 5)

4.3% (45% co-ownership)

(Notes)

  1. The contents of each item in the above table are for the entire property, unless otherwise specified.
  2. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.
  3. "Details of Tenant" is described as of February 29, 2020.
  4. A pass-through-type master lease agreement will be concluded between the trustee and the master lessee with regard to the Property.
    Therefore, the "Total Number of Tenants" figure is stated by aggregating the number of end tenants subleased to by the master lessee.
  5. For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 3 of "1. Acquisition of the Property" above. The estimated occupancy ratio is 97%.

3 / 8

(4) The Seller's Profile

Company Name

Marubeni Corporation

Address

Tokyo Nihombashi Tower 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Masumi Kakinoki, President & CEO

Principal Business

General trading company business

Capital (Fund)

¥262,686 million (As of March 31, 2019)

Date of Foundation

December 1949

Net Assets

¥677,638 million (As of March 31, 2019)

Total Assets

¥3,392,806 million (As of March 31, 2019)

As of March 31, 2019

Major Shareholder(s)

Shareholder

Rate

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

6.79%

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account)

5.61%

Relationship with United Urban or JRA

Capital Ties

Marubeni Corporation is the parent company of JRA.

Personal Relationship

Nine employees seconded from Marubeni Corporation are at JRA.

Business Relationship

There are no business relationships.

Marubeni Corporation falls under the category of the Related Party and the

Standing to Related Party

category of the Sponsor/Stakeholder. Therefore, in acquiring the Property,

JRA is abiding by the predetermined limitations and procedures of JRA. (Note)

(Note)

In view of avoiding the conflicts of interest, JRA has established the restrictions and procedures for transactions, etc. between United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder in its internal rules on transactions (including a brokerage of a sale of an asset to be sold) with Sponsor/Stakeholder, which are called the "Investment Committee Rules on Transactions with Sponsor/Stakeholder."

The specific rules include the following: (i) When acquiring assets from Sponsor/Stakeholder, the acquisition price shall be the same as or less than the appraisal value; (ii) When selling assets to Sponsor/Stakeholder, the sale price shall be the same as or more than the appraisal value; and (iii) When Sponsor/Stakeholder is involved in the brokerage, etc. of acquisition or sale of assets with good reason, the commission for the acquisition or sale of assets shall be not more than 3% of the acquisition or sale price.

In addition, specific procedures set forth are that, when United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder engage in a transaction, etc., the deliberation and resolution of the Investment Committee (the JRA's autonomous body that enters into deliberations and makes decisions on asset management and performs asset management evaluations, etc.), which includes a chairman and an outside expert, shall be required, and that the resolution must be passed by the unanimous agreement of the members of Investment Committee who have voting rights (a member of the Investment Committee who has a special interest in the resolution may not participate in the vote). The agenda of the Investment Committee are to be deliberated at the Compliance Committee, the chairman of which is Chief Compliance Officer who is in charge of compliance duties, and which includes an outside expert, from the view point of the compliance with laws and regulations, guidelines, internal rules, etc. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others

Property name

Park Axis Akatsuka

Standing of the property

Current owner or beneficiary

Previous owner or

Preceding owner or

owners

of the trust

beneficiary of the trust

beneficiary of the trust

Company name

A party who does not have

Marubeni Corporation

particular interest with

-

/ Name

United Urban or JRA

Relationship with

Interested Party and

-

-

special related parties

Sponsor/Stakeholder

Process of acquisition

Rental housing development

-

-

and reasons

Omitted because the current

Acquisition price

owner has owned for more

-

-

than one year

Date of acquisition

May 2016 (Land)

-

-

  1. Outline of Intermediary
    Not applicable.
  2. Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder

Seller Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation falls under the categories of both the Related Party and the Sponsor/Stakeholder, and therefore, JRA is abiding by the predetermined limitations and procedures of JRA.

Concerning the acquisition of the Property, United Urban will pay Marubeni Corporation ¥1,980 million (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax and consumption tax) as an acquisition price.

4 / 8

3. Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule

  1. Method of Settlement
    The payment to the seller will be paid in a lump-sum upon the delivery of the Property, using cash on hand.
  2. Acquisition Schedule

The schedule for acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is as follows.

March 23, 2020

Decision of acquisition and conclusion of sale and purchase agreement of real

estate co- ownership

March 30, 2020

transfer of ownership and payment (scheduled)

4. Outlook of Operating Condition

United Urban does not make any changes to the business forecasts for the thirty-third fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2020) and the thirty-fourth fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2020) as the effect of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is not significant.

5 / 8

5. Summaries of Appraisal Report

Appraisal Value

¥2,070,000 thousand (45% co-ownership)

Appraisal Agency

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Date of Value Estimate

January 31, 2020

* The outline of the appraisal report for 100% co-ownership interest is shown below.

(thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated)

Item

Details

Grounds

Income approach price

4,610,000

Price by Direct Capitalization Method

4,650,000

(1) Total profit

234,995

(Effective total profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6)

1. Potential total profit

Assessed based on the competitiveness of the subject property,

(rental revenues, common area

234,722

the current status of occupancy, the scheduled move-in and

charges)

move-out of tenants, the market environment, etc.

2. Utility revenues

313

Assessed based on the past performance, etc.

3. Parking revenues

5,280

Assessed based on the past performance, etc.

4. Other revenues

9,071

Assessed based on the competitiveness of the subject property,

the market environment, the past performance, etc.

5. Losses from vacancies

14,391

Assessed based on the competitiveness of the subject property,

the past performance, market environment, etc.

6. Bad debt losses

0

Judged that no bad debt losses need to be recorded because

secured by security deposits, etc.

(2) Total expenses

42,272

(7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14)

7. Administrative and maintenance

5,139

The fees are estimated based on the contents of the services to

fees

be entrusted and the trend of the past performance, etc.

8. Utilities

3,251

The revenues are assessed based on the past performance.

9. Repairs

3,718

Assessed by the status of building management, grade of the

building, the building ages, etc.

10. Property and other tax

12,831

Recorded in reference to the document about taxation and

considering the burden adjustment measures etc.

11. Property Management Fee

6,771

Assessed by the content of outsourcing contract based on the

proposal of rental management operation business.

12. Advertising expenses for

6,293

Assessed based on the content of outsourcing contract.

tenants, etc.

13. Casualty insurance

508

Based on insurance amount and contract details.

14. Other expenses

3,759

Assessed based on the past performance and contract details.

(3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2) )

192,722

Assessed the amount of deposit etc. at the time of new contract

(4) Operating profit of lump-sum money

489

from the competitiveness of the property, market environment

etc., the investment yield is assessed as 1% based on the recent

rate of return on financial assets and future economic forecasts.

(5) Capital expenditures (including

2,500

Assessed by the status of building management, grade of the

routine repairs)

building, the building ages, and dedicated part grade etc.

(6) Net cash flow

190,712

(NCF: (3)+(4)-(5))

Assessed through comparison of transaction yields of properties

(7) Cap rate

4.1%

in the neighborhood or in the similar area, etc. within the same

demand-supply zone.

Price by Discounted Cash Flow method

4,590,000

Discount rate

4.2%

Terminal cap rate

4.3%

Cost approach price

4,650,000

Land ratio: 75.3%, Building ratio: 24.7%

Other specific matters the appraisal agency has paid attention in

None

appraising the property

Attached Materials

  1. Portfolio Summary
  2. Photo and Map

6 / 8

Reference Material 1

Portfolio Summary

As of March 30, 2020 (Scheduled)

[Distribution by Type of Use]

Type of Use

Number of Properties

(Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2)

(Note 1)

Amount (millions of yen)

Ratio

Retail Properties

35

192,654

29.1 %

Office Buildings

36

201,764

30.5 %

Hotels

21

158,926

24.0 %

Residential Properties

22

47,066

7.1 %

Others

14

62,100

9.4 %

Total

125

662,510

100.0%

[Distribution by Geographical

Location]

Location (Note 3)

Number of Properties

(Scheduled) Acquisition Price (Note 2)

Amount (millions of yen)

Ratio

6 Central Wards of Tokyo

27

135,421

20.4 %

23 Wards of Tokyo

13

46,061

7.0 %

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

34

223,145

33.7 %

Other Regions

51

257,883

38.9 %

Total

125

662,510

100.0%

(Notes)

  1. Each of "maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site)," a retail property/office building complex and "Shin-Osaka Central Tower" and "SS30", an office building/hotel complex have been counted as one property for each type of use, while counted as one property in the total row, respectively. Therefore, the number of properties of each type does not add up to the total.
  2. Figures have been rounded to the nearest unit. There is the possibility the aggregated figures shown are not the same as the actual figures. The percentage is shown by rounding down to the nearest digit and there is the possibility that the aggregated figures are not the same as the actual total figures.
  3. The definition of geographical investment location is as set forth below.

Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Note a)

Other Regions (Note b)

Six Central wards of Tokyo

23 wards of Tokyo

Tokyo metropolitan area

Major Japanese cities including

government designated cities

Chiyoda-ku,Minato-ku,

23 wards of Tokyo except

Tokyo metropolitan area

(excluding those in Tokyo

Chuo-ku,Shinjuku-ku,

for six central wards of

excluding 23 wards of

Metropolitan Area) and the

Shibuya-ku, and

Tokyo

Tokyo

surrounding areas thereof

Shinagawa-ku

(Notes)

a. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo as well as Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Yamanashi prefectures.

b. Other Regions includes Osaka Area (Osaka Prefecture, Kyoto Prefecture and Hyogo Prefecture), Nagoya Area (Aichi Prefecture, Mie Prefecture and Gifu Prefecture) and Other cities (excluding Tokyo Metropolitan Area, Osaka Area and Nagoya Area).

4. Property to be acquired contained in the above charts is as follows;

Type of

Type

Location

Property Name

Scheduled

Scheduled Acquisition Price

Use

Acquisition Date

Amount

Ratio

(millions of yen)

Residential

Apartment

23 Wards of

Park Axis Akatsuka

March 30, 2020

1,980

0.3%

Properties

Tokyo

(45% co-ownership)

5. The latest information about United Urban's portfolio is disclosed on United Urban's website. https://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/portfolio/index.html

7 / 8

Reference Material 2

Photo and Map

[Photo]

[Map]

8 / 8

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 08:37:04 UTC
