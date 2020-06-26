United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre) 0 06/26/2020 | 04:39am EDT Send by mail :

For Translation Purposes Only June 26, 2020 For Immediate Release United Urban Investment Corporation Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960) Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Norimasa Gaun President and CEO Inquiries: Takehide Sasaki Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre) United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to acquire the property as set forth below. 1. Acquisition of the Property United Urban will acquire 50% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest in the following real estate (the "Asset to be Acquired"). Property Number Type of Use (Note 1) Property Name Location Scheduled Acquisition Price (Note 2) Estimated NOI Yield (Note 3) Estimated NOI Yield After Depreciation (Note 4) Scheduled Acquisition Date E17 Other (warehouse) REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre Sanbu, Chiba ¥2,345 million 4.9% 4.1% June 30, 2020 (Notes) 1. "Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. register, the primary type is shown. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate

2. "Scheduled Acquisition Price" excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs.

3. "Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for one year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.

4. "Estimated NOI Yield After Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the Scheduled Acquisition Price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban. 2. Details of Acquisition (1) Reasons for Acquisition United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired for the purpose of further enhancing its portfolio in accordance with the basic asset management policy and its investment approach prescribed in its Articles of Incorporation. In making the decision to acquire the Asset to be Acquired, the following aspects were highly attractive. Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Quasi co-owner") will continue to hold the remaining 50% quasi co-ownership. United Urban will jointly operate REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre (hereinafter referred to as the "Property") with the Quasi co-owner. 1. Location The Property sits in an excellent location for handling air cargo as it is located near Narita International Airport Gate No.6 where international air cargo is loaded and unloaded. Located 4.1km from the Shin-Kuko Expressway "Shin-Kuko" interchange (IC) and 6.0km from the Higashi Kanto Expressway "Narita" IC, the Property has easy access to the expressway and is ideal for wide-area delivery. It is also a preferred location for securing labor, as it is a 3-minute walk from Shibayama-Chiyoda Station on the Shibayama Railway. At Narita International Airport, third runway (Runway C) is scheduled to be built by the end of 2028, and it is expected the volume of cargo handled will increase. 2. Building The Property is a multi-story type logistics facility with four floors above the ground, and is completed in December 2016. As the Property has a building specification comparable to those which can cater the tenants' requirement of today with two freight elevators, two vertical carriers, truck berths which can accommodate 12 trucks, a loading capacity of 1.5t/ m2, a height of 5.5m under the beam, and a column span of 10m x 11m, it is suitable to handle a wide range of products. The rentable space can be divided in two for tenants. 3. Tenants, etc. The Property is now let by two tenants; a Japanese corporation of Kühne + Nagel (listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange) and Asahimori Logistics Inc. It is used as a storage, loading and unloading center for luggage. Due to the proximity to two ICs and the reasonable rent market, demand from 3PL operators as well as air freight carriers is expected.

(2) Summary of Acquisition 1. Asset to be Acquired : Trust beneficial interest in real estate (50% quasi co-ownership) 2. Property Name : REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre 3. Scheduled Acquisition Price : ¥2,345 million 4. Agreement Date : June 26, 2020 (conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of quasi co- ownership of trust beneficial interest) 5. Scheduled Acquisition Date : June 30, 2020 (transfer of quasi co-ownership of trust beneficial interest) 6. Seller : Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation 7. Financing : Borrowing (scheduled) (Note) 8. Scheduled Date of Payment : June 30, 2020 (Note) For details of the borrowing, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated today. (3) Outline of the Property (Note 1) Property Name REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre Type of the Asset Trust beneficial interest in real estate (50% quasi co-ownership) Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Period of Trust Agreement From July 5, 2019 to July 31, 2029 Location Lot number (Note 2) 31-1 ・ 32-1 ・ 33-1~4 ・ 6 Kayamashinden-aza Mitsubori, 1124-3・1128-1・1129-4・9・10 Hishida-aza Mitsubori, 1237-45 ・ 51~54 Hishida-aza Yashigaya, Shibayamamachi, Sanbu, Chiba Residential 33-1 Kayamashinden-aza Mitsubori, Shibayamamachi, Sanbu, Chiba, etc.(Note 3) Access 1.6km from Gate No. 6 (Narita International Airport) 4.1km from Shin-Kuko IC (Shin-Kuko Expressway) 3-minute walk from Shibayama-Chiyoda Station (Shibayama Railway) Type (Note 2) Warehouse Site Area Land Total Site Area (Note 2) 12,105.00 m2 (50% quasi co-ownership) 6,052.50 m2 Building Total Floor Area (Note 2) 22,079.22 m2 (50% quasi co-ownership) 11,039.61 m2 Structure and Scale (Note 2) S 4F Type of Ownership Land Proprietary Ownership Building Proprietary Ownership Completion Date (Note 2) December 2016 Initial Building Owner RW6 TMK Constructor Shiohama Industry Corporation Scheduled Acquisition Price ¥2,345 million (50% quasi co-ownership) Appraisal Value ¥2,410 million (50% quasi co-ownership) Date of Value Estimate June1, 2020 Appraisal Agency (Appraisal Method) Appraisal by The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Probable Maximum Loss (PML) 7% Collateral None Special Notations (Arrangement with the Quasi co-owner) The arrangement, an agreement sharing co-ownership between United Urban and the Quasi co-owner (the "Arrangement"), will be concluded on the scheduled acquisition date. Main items of the Arrangement ・Items related to exercise of instruction right as beneficiary based on this trust agreement, consent to trustee, and other acts shall be conducted in accordance with the will of a quasi co-owner who holds a majority of the quasi co-ownership. In case United Urban holds 50% or more quasi co-ownership, United Urban is considered as a majority quasi co-owner. For specific matters (reconstruction, etc.), an agreement of all quasi co-owners shall be collectively required. ・When transferring its quasi co-ownership interest to a third party, United Urban and the Quasi co-owner must transfer it to one transferee in a lump manner. ・In case that United Urban or the Quasi co-owner seeks to sell its quasi co-ownership interest to a third party, it shall be required to inform the other party in writing, and if the other party wants to purchase, it shall grant a preferential purchase negotiation right for a transfer of the relevant quasi co-ownership interest to the other party. ・United Urban and the Quasi co-owner shall not demand a division of the relevant quasi co-ownership interest for five years from the Arrangement date. Details of Tenant (Note 4) Total Number of Tenants 2 Security Deposit Undisclosed (Note 5) Total Rental Revenues (yearly) Undisclosed (Note 5) Total Leasable Floor Space 21,445.46 m2 Total Leased Floor Space 21,445.46 m2 Occupancy Ratio 100.0% Reference Estimated Annualized NOI (Note 6) ¥115 million (50% quasi co-ownership) Estimated NOI Yield (Note 6) 4.9% (50% quasi co-ownership) (Notes) 1. The contents of each item in the above table explain about the entire property, unless otherwise specified.

2. Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number),""Type,""Site Area,""Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.

3. "Location (Residential)" shows the location indicated on the real estate register for the building as the residential address has not been assigned.

4. "Details of Tenant" is based on the contract status as of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired.

5. Not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.

6. For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 3 of "1. Acquisition of the Property" above. The estimated occupancy ratio is 100.0%. (4) The Seller's Profile Company Name Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation Address 10F Tokyu Bancho Building, 6 Yonbancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Mitsuru Akiyoshi, President&CEO Principal Business General Leasing and Related Business Capital (Fund) ¥4,390 million (As of March 31, 2019) Date of Foundation December 1993 Net Assets ¥14,294 million (As of March 31, 2019) Total Assets ¥197,032 million (As of March 31, 2019) Major Shareholder(s) (As of March 31, 2019)Shareholder Shareholding Ratio Marubeni Corporation Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited 50% 50% Relationship with United Urban or JRA Capital Ties There are no significant capital ties. Personal Relationship There are no significant personal relationships. Business Relationship Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation is the seller of one property in the thirty-third fiscal period (period ending March 31, 2020). Standing to Related Party Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation falls under both of the category of "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) and the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. Therefore, in acquiring the Property, JRA is abiding by the predetermined limitations and procedures of JRA (Note). (Note) In view of avoiding the conflicts of interest, JRA has established the restrictions and procedures for transactions, etc. between United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder in its internal rules on transactions (including a brokerage of a sale of an asset to be sold) with Sponsor/Stakeholder, which are called the "Investment Committee Rules on Transactions with Sponsor/Stakeholder." The specific rules include the following: (i) When acquiring assets from Sponsor/Stakeholder, the acquisition price shall be the same as or less than the appraisal value; (ii) When selling assets to Sponsor/Stakeholder, the sale price shall be the same as or more than the appraisal value; and (iii) When Sponsor/Stakeholder is involved in the brokerage, etc. of acquisition or sale of assets with good reason, the commission for the acquisition or sale of assets shall be not more than 3% of the acquisition or sale price. In addition, specific procedures set forth are that, when United Urban and Sponsor/Stakeholder engage in a transaction, etc., the deliberation and resolution of the Investment Committee (the JRA's autonomous body that enters into deliberations and makes decisions on asset management and performs asset management evaluations, etc.), which includes a chairman and an outside expert, shall be required, and that the resolution must be passed by the unanimous agreement of the members of Investment Committee who have voting rights (a member of the Investment Committee who has a special interest in the resolution may not participate in the vote). The agenda of the Investment Committee are to be deliberated at the Compliance Committee, the chairman of which is Chief Compliance Officer who is in charge of compliance duties, and which includes an outside expert, from the view point of the compliance with laws and regulations, guidelines, internal rules, etc. The same shall apply hereinafter. (5) Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others Property name REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre Standing of the property owners Current owner or beneficiary of the trust Previous owner or beneficiary of the trust Company name / Name Mizuho Marubeni Leasing Corporation A party who does not have particular interest with United Urban or JRA Relationship with special related parties Interested Party and Sponsor/Stakeholder - Process of acquisition and reasons Investment and operation - Acquisition price ¥4,750 million (100% quasi co-ownership) - Date of acquisition July 2019 - (6) Outline of Intermediary 1. Broker A a. Outline of Broker Company Name Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd Address 5F Otemachi Building, 1-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Kiyoto Kuramoto, Representative Director Principal Business Asset management services, investment advisory service Capital ¥50 million (As of March 31, 2019) Date of Foundation November 2007 Relationship with United Urban or JRA Capital Ties There are no significant capital ties. Personal Relationship One employee seconded from JRA is enrolled in Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd. Business Relationship There are no significant business relationships. Standing to Related Party Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd falls under the categories of both the Related Parties and the Sponsor/Stakeholder, and therefore, JRA is abiding by the predetermined limitations and procedures of JRA. b. Details and Amount of Brokerage ¥14,070 thousand (excluding consumption taxes, etc.) 2. Broker B a. Outline of Broker The broker B is a domestic operating corporation. However, the broker's details are not disclosed because the broker has not given its consent for the disclosure of its profile, etc. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the broker, and the broker is not a related party of United Urban and JRA.

b. Details and Amount of Brokerage The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker (total amount combined with the commission for the broker A above) is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the acquisition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act). Attachments Original document

