UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Director and Auditor of the Asset Management Company

03/16/2020 | 03:32am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

March 16, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Change in Director and Auditor of the Asset Management Company

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the meeting of the board of directors of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, held today, resolved the new appointment of director upon the resignation of director, and the new appointment of auditor upon the resignation of auditor, as set forth below.

1. Change in Director

Newly-appointed Director

Retiring Director

(as of April 1, 2020 (scheduled)) (Note)

(as of March 31, 2020 (scheduled))

Director (non-executive)

Hiroshi Tanikake

Director (non-executive)

Yoshiyuki Yokoyama

Auditor (non-executive)

Mutsuhiko Koike

Auditor (non-executive)

Kouichi Takahashi

(Note) For the career summary, please refer to Attachment.

The change above will be notified in accordance with provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, provisions of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws etc., respectively.

1 / 2

[Attachment]

Title

Name

Career Summary

April 1996

Joined Marubeni Corporation

Development & Construction Dept.-I

April 2003

Urban Development Dept.

April 2007

Osaka Development & Construction Dept.

April 2009

Urban Development Dept.

April 2011

Real Estate Business Dept.

April 2012

Seconded to Marubeni Community Co., Ltd.

June 2014

Seconded to Marubeni Real Estate Co., Ltd.

December 2014

Seconded to Marubeni Real Estate Management

Director

April 2016

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, General Manager of Property

Hiroshi

Management Sec., Finance& Real Estate Investment Business

(non-

Tanikake

Dept.

executive)

April 2018

Assistant General Manager of Finance & Real Estate Investment

Business Dept.

Concurrently, General Manager of Asset Management Sec.-II

April 2019

Assistant General Manager of Real Estate Investment Business

Dept.

Concurrently, General Manager of Investment Business Sec.

April 2020

Assistant General Manager of Real Estate Investment Business

Dept. (scheduled)

Concurrently, Director, Koshigaya Community Plaza Co., Ltd.

(scheduled)

Concurrently, Director, KOEI Co., Ltd. (scheduled)

April 1989

Joined Marubeni Corporation

Pulp Dept.

April 1999

Seconded to Marubeni Pulp & Paper Sales Europe GMBH

April 2004

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Pulp Sec., Osaka Paper & Pulp

Dept.

April 2007

General Manager of Pulp Sec., Osaka Paper & Pulp Dept.

October 2010

General Manager of Osaka Pulp Sec., Paper & Pulp Dept.

October 2011

Assistant General Manager of TEL Team

Auditor

January 2012

Assistant General Manager of TEL Team

Mutsuhiko

Concurrently, Seconded to Sumatra Pulp Co., Ltd.

(non-

Koike

April 2013

Assistant General Manager of Pulp & Wooden Products Dept.

executive)

Concurrently, Seconded to Sumatra Pulp Co., Ltd.

April 2015

Assistant General Manager of Chip Pulp Dept.

Concurrently, Seconded to Sumatra Pulp Co., Ltd.

October 2015

Seconded to PT Musi Hutan Persada

October 2018

Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Group Management Sec.,

Material Group Planning Dept.

April 2019

Group Audit Sec., Consumer Products Group Management Dept.

(current position)

April 2020

Auditor, Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd. (scheduled)

2 / 2

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:31:00 UTC
