United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Director and Auditor of the Asset Management Company

March 16, 2020

United Urban Investment Corporation

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Notice Concerning Change in Director and Auditor of the Asset Management Company

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the meeting of the board of directors of Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, held today, resolved the new appointment of director upon the resignation of director, and the new appointment of auditor upon the resignation of auditor, as set forth below.

1. Change in Director

Newly-appointed Director Retiring Director (as of April 1, 2020 (scheduled)) (Note) (as of March 31, 2020 (scheduled)) Director (non-executive) Hiroshi Tanikake Director (non-executive) Yoshiyuki Yokoyama Auditor (non-executive) Mutsuhiko Koike Auditor (non-executive) Kouichi Takahashi

(Note) For the career summary, please refer to Attachment.

The change above will be notified in accordance with provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, provisions of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws etc., respectively.

