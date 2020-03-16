United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Director and Auditor of the Asset Management Company

|
Title
Name
Career Summary
April 1996
|
Joined Marubeni Corporation
Development & Construction Dept.-I
April 2003
|
Urban Development Dept.
April 2007
|
Osaka Development & Construction Dept.
April 2009
|
Urban Development Dept.
April 2011
|
Real Estate Business Dept.
April 2012
|
Seconded to Marubeni Community Co., Ltd.
June 2014
|
Seconded to Marubeni Real Estate Co., Ltd.
December 2014
|
Seconded to Marubeni Real Estate Management
Director
April 2016
|
Returned to Marubeni Corporation, General Manager of Property
Hiroshi
Management Sec., Finance& Real Estate Investment Business
(non-
Tanikake
Dept.
executive)
April 2018
|
Assistant General Manager of Finance & Real Estate Investment
Business Dept.
Concurrently, General Manager of Asset Management Sec.-II
April 2019
|
Assistant General Manager of Real Estate Investment Business
Dept.
Concurrently, General Manager of Investment Business Sec.
April 2020
|
Assistant General Manager of Real Estate Investment Business
Dept. (scheduled)
Concurrently, Director, Koshigaya Community Plaza Co., Ltd.
(scheduled)
Concurrently, Director, KOEI Co., Ltd. (scheduled)
April 1989
|
Joined Marubeni Corporation
Pulp Dept.
April 1999
|
Seconded to Marubeni Pulp & Paper Sales Europe GMBH
April 2004
|
Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Pulp Sec., Osaka Paper & Pulp
Dept.
April 2007
|
General Manager of Pulp Sec., Osaka Paper & Pulp Dept.
October 2010
|
General Manager of Osaka Pulp Sec., Paper & Pulp Dept.
October 2011
|
Assistant General Manager of TEL Team
Auditor
January 2012
|
Assistant General Manager of TEL Team
Mutsuhiko
Concurrently, Seconded to Sumatra Pulp Co., Ltd.
(non-
Koike
April 2013
|
Assistant General Manager of Pulp & Wooden Products Dept.
executive)
Concurrently, Seconded to Sumatra Pulp Co., Ltd.
April 2015
|
Assistant General Manager of Chip Pulp Dept.
Concurrently, Seconded to Sumatra Pulp Co., Ltd.
October 2015
|
Seconded to PT Musi Hutan Persada
October 2018
|
Returned to Marubeni Corporation, Group Management Sec.,
Material Group Planning Dept.
April 2019
|
Group Audit Sec., Consumer Products Group Management Dept.
(current position)
April 2020
|
Auditor, Marubeni Asset Management Co., Ltd. (scheduled)