Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  United Urban Investment Corporation    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

April 16, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made yesterday to undertake debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center)" dated April 16, 2020.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan1C

1.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2.

Amount of Borrowing

¥ 1,300 million

3.

Interest Rate

0.30000% (fixed interest rate)

4.

Scheduled Drawdown

April 17, 2020

Date

5.

Borrowing Method

Loan agreement with the lender above is concluded on April 15, 2020

6.

Interest Payment Date

From June 22, 2020 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June,

September and December thereafter (Note)

7.

Principal Repayment

March 21, 2024

Date

8.

Principal Repayment

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

Method

9.

Collateral

Unsecured, ungranted

(Note) If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

1 / 2

3. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to allot all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥1,300 million) to the acquisition of

the Property (scheduled acquisition price: ¥1,300 million) and the associated acquisition cost.

4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term borrowing (Note 2)

-

-

-

Long-term borrowing (Note 3)

261,233

262,533

+1,300

Total

261,233

262,533

+1,300

Corporate bonds (Note 4)

27,000

27,000

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

288,233

289,533

+1,300

(Notes)

  1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
  2. "Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
  3. "Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
  4. "Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.

5. Other

There are no significant changes in "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-second fiscal period Securities Report (filed on February 26, 2020).

2 / 2

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 00:05:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CO
08:06pUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyaha..
PU
08:06pUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
03/30UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Supplementary material of press releases dated on Marc..
PU
03/27UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Pacific Marks Esak..
PU
03/27UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hirakata Na..
PU
03/23UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Park Axis A..
PU
03/19UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Int..
PU
03/16UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Director and Auditor of th..
PU
03/16UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
03/12UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Property Name
PU
More news
Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Urban Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 107 100,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.86%3 224
GECINA-22.68%9 939
ICADE-24.21%5 962
MIRVAC GROUP0.00%5 735
GPT GROUP3.00%5 134
SAFEHOLD INC.44.69%2 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group