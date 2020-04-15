United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only

April 16, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made yesterday to undertake debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center)" dated April 16, 2020.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan1C 1. Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2. Amount of Borrowing ¥ 1,300 million 3. Interest Rate 0.30000% (fixed interest rate) 4. Scheduled Drawdown April 17, 2020 Date 5. Borrowing Method Loan agreement with the lender above is concluded on April 15, 2020 6. Interest Payment Date From June 22, 2020 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note) 7. Principal Repayment March 21, 2024 Date 8. Principal Repayment Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date Method 9. Collateral Unsecured, ungranted

(Note) If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

