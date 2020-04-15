United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made yesterday to undertake debt financing as set forth below.
1. Purpose of Debt Financing
United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center" (the "Property") (Note).
(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyahama Logistics Center)" dated April 16, 2020.
2. Details of Debt Financing
|
|
|
Term Loan1C
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Amount of Borrowing
|
¥ 1,300 million
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Interest Rate
|
0.30000% (fixed interest rate)
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Scheduled Drawdown
|
April 17, 2020
|
|
Date
|
|
|
5.
|
Borrowing Method
|
Loan agreement with the lender above is concluded on April 15, 2020
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Interest Payment Date
|
From June 22, 2020 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June,
|
September and December thereafter (Note)
|
|
|
7.
|
Principal Repayment
|
March 21, 2024
|
|
Date
|
|
|
8.
|
Principal Repayment
|
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date
|
|
Method
|
|
|
9.
|
Collateral
|
Unsecured, ungranted
|
|
|
(Note) If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.
3. Use of Proceeds
United Urban intends to allot all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥1,300 million) to the acquisition of
the Property (scheduled acquisition price: ¥1,300 million) and the associated acquisition cost.
4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Before Borrowings
|
After Borrowings
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowing (Note 2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Long-term borrowing (Note 3)
|
261,233
|
262,533
|
+1,300
|
|
Total
|
261,233
|
262,533
|
+1,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate bonds (Note 4)
|
27,000
|
27,000
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
288,233
|
289,533
|
+1,300
(Notes)
-
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
-
"Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
-
"Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
-
"Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.
5. Other
There are no significant changes in "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-second fiscal period Securities Report (filed on February 26, 2020).
