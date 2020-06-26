United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only
June 26, 2020
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun President and CEO
Takehide Sasaki Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to undertake debt financing, as set forth below.
1. Purpose of Debt Financing
United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre" (the "Property") (Note).
(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (REDWOOD Narita Distribution
Centre)" dated June 26, 2020.
2. Details of Debt Financing
|
Term Loan 9C
|
Term Loan 10C
|
1. Lender
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2. Amount of Borrowing
|
¥ 1,500 million
|
¥1,000 million
|
3. Interest Rate
|
0.39596% (fixed interest rate)
|
0.36000% (fixed interest rate)
|
4. Scheduled Drawdown
Date
|
June 30, 2020
|
5. Borrowing Method
|
Loan agreements with each lender is concluded on June 26, 2020
|
6. Interest Payment Date
|
September 23, 2020 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note)
|
7. Principal Repayment
Date
|
June 21, 2027
|
8. Principal Repayment
Method
|
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date
|
9. Collateral
|
Unsecured, ungranted
(Note)
If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.
-
3. Use of Proceeds
United Urban intends to allot all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥2,500 million) to the acquisition of the Property (scheduled acquisition price: ¥2,345 million) and the associated acquisition cost.
-
4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)
(Millions of yen)
|
Before Borrowings
|
After Borrowings
|
Change
|
Short-term borrowing (Note 2) Long-term borrowing (Note 3)
Total
Corporate bonds (Note 4)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
262,533
|
265,033
|
+2,500
|
262,533
|
265,033
|
+2,500
|
27,000
|
27,000
|
-
|
289,533
|
292,033
|
+2,500
(Notes)
-
1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts,it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
-
2. "Short-term borrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
-
3. "Long-term borrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
-
4. "Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.
5. Other
For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-second fiscal period Securities Report (filed on February 26, 2020).
