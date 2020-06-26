Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  United Urban Investment Corporation    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 04:39am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

June 26, 2020

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company: Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to undertake debt financing, as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to undertake debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "REDWOOD Narita Distribution Centre" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (REDWOOD Narita Distribution

Centre)" dated June 26, 2020.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 9C

Term Loan 10C

1. Lender

The Norinchukin Bank

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2. Amount of Borrowing

¥ 1,500 million

¥1,000 million

3. Interest Rate

0.39596% (fixed interest rate)

0.36000% (fixed interest rate)

4. Scheduled Drawdown

Date

June 30, 2020

5. Borrowing Method

Loan agreements with each lender is concluded on June 26, 2020

6. Interest Payment Date

September 23, 2020 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note)

7. Principal Repayment

Date

June 21, 2027

8. Principal Repayment

Method

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

9. Collateral

Unsecured, ungranted

(Note)

If the interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day will be applicable.

  • 3. Use of Proceeds

    United Urban intends to allot all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥2,500 million) to the acquisition of the Property (scheduled acquisition price: ¥2,345 million) and the associated acquisition cost.

  • 4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term borrowing (Note 2) Long-term borrowing (Note 3)

Total

Corporate bonds (Note 4)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

-

-

-

262,533

265,033

+2,500

262,533

265,033

+2,500

27,000

27,000

-

289,533

292,033

+2,500

(Notes)

  • 1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

    Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts,it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.

  • 2. "Short-term borrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.

  • 3. "Long-term borrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.

  • 4. "Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-second fiscal period Securities Report (filed on February 26, 2020).

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 08:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CO
04:39aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (REDWOOD Nar..
PU
04:39aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
06/18UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
06/18UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement
PU
05/28UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
04/15UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Kobe Toyaha..
PU
04/15UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
03/30UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Supplementary material of press releases dated on Marc..
PU
03/27UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Pacific Marks Esak..
PU
03/27UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hirakata Na..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 51 933 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2019 22 957 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2019 248 B 2 321 M 2 321 M
P/E ratio 2019 28,6x
Yield 2019 3,33%
Capitalization 367 B 3 424 M 3 428 M
EV / Sales 2018 14,3x
EV / Sales 2019 17,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Urban Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 117 700,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ikuo Yoshida Executive Officer
Kenichiro Okamura Supervisory Officer
Kumiko Sekine Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION-42.19%3 424
GECINA-30.33%9 174
MIRVAC GROUP-28.93%6 104
GPT GROUP-22.86%5 780
ICADE-36.06%5 149
CHARTER HALL GROUP-12.00%3 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group