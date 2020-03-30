United Urban Investment : Supplementary material of press releases dated on March 23 amd 27, 2020 "Property Replacement"

United Urban enhances stability and profitability of its portfolio
Property Replacement Summary
Disposition
Acquisition
Pacific Marks
Total
Park Axis
UUR Court
Court Branche
NEST HOTEL
Hirakata Nagao
Property Name
KYOTO
Esaka
(5 properties)
Akatsuka*1
Shirasagi
AP
Logistics Center
SHIJOKARASUMA
(Scheduled)
ー
Sale/Acquisition
March 31, 2020
March 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Date
Type of Use
Office Buildings
ー
Residential
Residential
Residential
Hotels
Others
Properties
Properties
Properties
(Logistics)
Area
Osaka Area
ー
23 Wards of Tokyo
23 Wards of Tokyo
6 Central Wards
Osaka Area
Osaka Area
of Tokyo
(Scheduled)
9,590
9,252
1,980
1,442
1,270
2,010
2,550
Acquisition Price
Scheduled Sale Price
(million yen)
10,022
Appraisal Value
10,000
10,820
2,070
1,640
1,300
3,180
2,630
(million yen)
Annualized
437
416
85
60
55
90
125
Estimated NOI*2
(million yen)
Annualized
Estimated NOI After
248
363
75
54
49
80
106
Depreciation*2
(million yen)
Estimated NOI Yield
4.6%
4.5%*4
4.3%
4.2%
4.3%
4.5%
4.9%
Estimated NOI Yield
2.6%
3.9%*4
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
4.0%
4.1%
After Depreciation
Building Age*3
45.0 years
14.0 years*4
1.5 years
18.1 years
14.0 years
1.8 years
31.0 years
*1 45% of co-ownership.
*2 In calculating the Estimated NOI Yield and the Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation, an impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not considered.
*3 As of scheduled acquisition/disposition date.
*4 Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price.
2
Estimated NOI yield
Estimated NOI yield after depreciation
：Calculated by "Estimated NOI (annualized) / Scheduled acquisition price * 100 (%)"
Estimated NOI (annualized) for acquired properties is the annual estimated NOI for one year from the time of acquisition by United Urban Investment Corporation (UUR) based on the leasing conditions after the acquisition.
：Calculated by "Estimated NOI after depreciation (annualized) / Scheduled acquisition price * 100 (%)"
Estimated NOI after depreciation (annualized) for acquired properties is the NOI amount arrived at by deducting the estimated depreciation amount (annualized) from the estimated NOI (annualized).
Estimated depreciation amount (annualized) is the annual estimated depreciation amount for one year from the time of acquisition by UUR and is calculated, in
line with UUR's accounting policy, using the straight line depreciation rate (assumed when in the acquisition) according to the life of each acquired property.
