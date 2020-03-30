United Urban Investment : Supplementary material of press releases dated on March 23 amd 27, 2020 "Property Replacement"

：Calculated by "Estimated NOI (annualized) / Scheduled acquisition price * 100 (%)"

Estimated NOI (annualized) for acquired properties is the annual estimated NOI for one year from the time of acquisition by United Urban Investment Corporation (UUR) based on the leasing conditions after the acquisition.

：Calculated by "Estimated NOI after depreciation (annualized) / Scheduled acquisition price * 100 (%)"

Estimated NOI after depreciation (annualized) for acquired properties is the NOI amount arrived at by deducting the estimated depreciation amount (annualized) from the estimated NOI (annualized).

Estimated depreciation amount (annualized) is the annual estimated depreciation amount for one year from the time of acquisition by UUR and is calculated, in

line with UUR's accounting policy, using the straight line depreciation rate (assumed when in the acquisition) according to the life of each acquired property.