United Urban Investment Corporation    8960   JP3045540006

UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8960)
News 
News

United Urban Investment : Supplementary material of press releases dated on March 23 amd 27, 2020 "Property Replacement"

03/30/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Property Replacement

Supplementary material of press releases dated on March 23*1 and 27*2, 2020

*1 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Park Axis Akatsuka)

*2 Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Pacific Marks Esaka)

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hirakata Nagao Logistics Center and three other properties)

March 30, 2020

Asset Management Company

Japan REIT Advisors, Co., Ltd.

https://www.united-reit.co.jp/ Securities Code: 8960

Registration No. 336 by Kanto Local Bureau Member of The Investment Trust Association, Japan

Finance Dept. TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 FAX: +81-3-5402-3199

Snapshot of Property Replacement

United Urban enhances stability and profitability of its portfolio

Annualized Estimated NOI

Estimated NOI Yield

Building Age*2

Estimated Gain on Sale

after Depreciation*1

after Depreciation

¥110 Mn

1.3 pts

Disposition

Acquisition

¥170 Mn

45 years vs 14 years*3

Asset to be Sold

Asset (to be) Acquired

Pacific Marks Esaka

Park Axis Akatsuka

UUR Court Shirasagi

Court Branche AP

NEST HOTEL KYOTO SHIJOKARASUMA Hirakata Nagao Logistics Center

*1

In calculating the Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation, an impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not considered. *2 As of scheduled acquisition/disposition date.

1

*3

Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price.

Property Replacement Summary

Disposition

Acquisition

Pacific Marks

Total

Park Axis

UUR Court

Court Branche

NEST HOTEL

Hirakata Nagao

Property Name

KYOTO

Esaka

(5 properties)

Akatsuka*1

Shirasagi

AP

Logistics Center

SHIJOKARASUMA

(Scheduled)

Sale/Acquisition

March 31, 2020

March 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Date

Type of Use

Office Buildings

Residential

Residential

Residential

Hotels

Others

Properties

Properties

Properties

(Logistics)

Area

Osaka Area

23 Wards of Tokyo

23 Wards of Tokyo

6 Central Wards

Osaka Area

Osaka Area

of Tokyo

(Scheduled)

9,590

9,252

1,980

1,442

1,270

2,010

2,550

Acquisition Price

Scheduled Sale Price

(million yen)

10,022

Appraisal Value

10,000

10,820

2,070

1,640

1,300

3,180

2,630

(million yen)

Annualized

437

416

85

60

55

90

125

Estimated NOI*2

(million yen)

Annualized

Estimated NOI After

248

363

75

54

49

80

106

Depreciation*2

(million yen)

Estimated NOI Yield

4.6%

4.5%*4

4.3%

4.2%

4.3%

4.5%

4.9%

Estimated NOI Yield

2.6%

3.9%*4

3.8%

3.8%

3.8%

4.0%

4.1%

After Depreciation

Building Age*3

45.0 years

14.0 years*4

1.5 years

18.1 years

14.0 years

1.8 years

31.0 years

*1 45% of co-ownership.

*2 In calculating the Estimated NOI Yield and the Estimated NOI Yield after Depreciation, an impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not considered.

*3 As of scheduled acquisition/disposition date.

*4 Weighted average based on the scheduled acquisition price.

2

Estimated NOI yield

Estimated NOI yield after depreciation

Calculated by "Estimated NOI (annualized) / Scheduled acquisition price * 100 (%)"

Estimated NOI (annualized) for acquired properties is the annual estimated NOI for one year from the time of acquisition by United Urban Investment Corporation (UUR) based on the leasing conditions after the acquisition.

Calculated by "Estimated NOI after depreciation (annualized) / Scheduled acquisition price * 100 (%)"

Estimated NOI after depreciation (annualized) for acquired properties is the NOI amount arrived at by deducting the estimated depreciation amount (annualized) from the estimated NOI (annualized).

Estimated depreciation amount (annualized) is the annual estimated depreciation amount for one year from the time of acquisition by UUR and is calculated, in

line with UUR's accounting policy, using the straight line depreciation rate (assumed when in the acquisition) according to the life of each acquired property.

Caveat and Disclaimer

  • This document is not a disclosure document under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This document has been prepared by United Urban Investment Corporation (UUR) for informational purpose only and should not be construed as an offer of any transactions or the solicitation of an offer of any transactions. Please inquire with various securities companies concerning the purchase of UUR investment units. Final investment decisions should be made at the responsibility and discretion of the investors themselves.
  • This material does not constitute a disclosure document or a management report under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, or the regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  • Data, analyses, etc., in this document are based on the actual results of a certain period in the past, and do not guarantee management results or their fluctuations in the future. In addition, this document includes forward-looking statements on future operating results. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute a guarantee of future operating results. Furthermore, the investment return of a real estate investment trust may become lower than the investment principal depending on the fluctuations in the price of the real estate under management and their profitability.
  • UUR does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provide in this document. In addition, please note that the contents of this document are subject to change or deletion without prior notice.
  • Neither UUR nor Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. bear any responsibility for the outcome of investment activities carried out based on the content of this document.
  • Any duplication or reproduction, etc. of the content of this document without prior permission is prohibited.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 08:07:03 UTC
