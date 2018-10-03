Log in
UNITED UTILITIES
United Utilities : Career Choices

10/03/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

This week United Utilities commercial director Martin Gee talked to students from Broadgreen International School in Liverpool about their future careers.

Martin Gee, Commercial Director, United Utilities

I was thrilled to be invited to Broadgreen International School in Liverpool on Monday to share my career story, from a high school in St Helens to commercial director of a FTSE 100 company in the North West. My ambition for the day was to demonstrate through my own experiences that every opportunity is available through determination, coupled with the right support.

The school is only a short train ride away from our head office in Warrington, and one of the greatest things about working for one of the region's largest organisations is that I am able to spend time working with our communities. It is so important to me to spend time connecting with people, raising awareness of United Utilities, not just as a service provider, but as an employer with a vast range of opportunities.

The young people I met were engaged and eager, they had so many ideas, questions and challenges for me. I hope that my answers support them in making informed decisions about their own futures, and perhaps I inspired some to join us here at United Utilities.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 15:57:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 817 M
EBIT 2019 689 M
Net income 2019 358 M
Debt 2019 7 148 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 13,96
P/E ratio 2020 12,79
EV / Sales 2019 6,64x
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
Capitalization 4 907 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,31  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES-15.03%6 381
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-18.00%11 432
AQUA AMERICA INC-6.60%6 565
SEVERN TRENT-14.78%5 737
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-30.02%4 366
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 261
