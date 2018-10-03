United Utilities : Career Choices

This week United Utilities commercial director Martin Gee talked to students from Broadgreen International School in Liverpool about their future careers.

Martin Gee, Commercial Director, United Utilities

I was thrilled to be invited to Broadgreen International School in Liverpool on Monday to share my career story, from a high school in St Helens to commercial director of a FTSE 100 company in the North West. My ambition for the day was to demonstrate through my own experiences that every opportunity is available through determination, coupled with the right support.

The school is only a short train ride away from our head office in Warrington, and one of the greatest things about working for one of the region's largest organisations is that I am able to spend time working with our communities. It is so important to me to spend time connecting with people, raising awareness of United Utilities, not just as a service provider, but as an employer with a vast range of opportunities.

The young people I met were engaged and eager, they had so many ideas, questions and challenges for me. I hope that my answers support them in making informed decisions about their own futures, and perhaps I inspired some to join us here at United Utilities.