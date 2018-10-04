Log in
UNITED UTILITIES    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES (UU.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/04 12:10:13 pm
691.4 GBp   -2.81%
United Utilities : Director/PDMR Shareholding 1st Oct 2018

10/04/2018 | 11:33am CEST

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Russell Houlden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.175142

44,954

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:32:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 817 M
EBIT 2019 689 M
Net income 2019 358 M
Debt 2019 7 148 M
Yield 2019 5,68%
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
P/E ratio 2020 12,65
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
Capitalization 4 851 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,31  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES-14.24%6 276
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-18.75%11 219
AQUA AMERICA INC-6.47%6 528
SEVERN TRENT-14.78%5 652
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-23.18%4 493
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 236
MarketScreener.com
About
Partners
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.