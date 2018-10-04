United Utilities : Director/PDMR Shareholding 1st Oct 2018

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Russell Houlden
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of ordinary shares
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£7.175142
44,954
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Individual transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-10-01
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
United Utilities Group plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:32:04 UTC