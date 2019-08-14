Log in
United Utilities : Director/ PDMR shareholding – SIP monthly purchase August 2019

08/14/2019 | 09:22am EDT

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Louise Beardmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Customer Services and People Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

760.93p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

James Bullock

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

760.93p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Simon Gardiner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

760.93p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

John Russell Houlden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

760.93p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Gaynor Kenyon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

760.93p

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:21:06 UTC
