United Utilities : Director/ PDMR shareholding – SIP monthly purchase August 2019
08/14/2019 | 09:22am EDT
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Louise Beardmore
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Customer Services and People Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
760.93p
24
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
James Bullock
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
760.93p
24
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Simon Gardiner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
760.93p
24
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
John Russell Houlden
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
760.93p
24
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Gaynor Kenyon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
760.93p
22
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Individual transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-08-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
United Utilities Group plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:21:06 UTC
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
Sales 2020
1 866 M
EBIT 2020
719 M
Net income 2020
403 M
Debt 2020
7 258 M
Yield 2020
5,45%
P/E ratio 2020
12,9x
P/E ratio 2021
16,0x
EV / Sales2020
6,69x
EV / Sales2021
7,11x
Capitalization
5 218 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
853,25 GBp
Last Close Price
765,20 GBp
Spread / Highest target
24,2%
Spread / Average Target
11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,52%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.