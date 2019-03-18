Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES

(UU.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Utilities : Employee innovation culture helps give a clearer view into sewers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:35am EDT

A chance encounter over 4,000 miles from United Utilities head office in Warrington gave one employee of the company the opportunity to see a piece of equipment not yet used in the UK water industry in action.

James Deveraux, a wastewater network analyst, was on holiday in America when he spotted a wireless camera being used to inspect the condition of a sewer.

Realising the benefits this equipment might have for optimising the efficiency of surveying United Utilities 72,000 km of sewers, he set himself a challenge to get the company to trial the Quickview zoom camera.

'I had heard about this equipment but with it not being used in the UK, had not had the opportunity see it in action. By chance, I saw an operative using it in America and after spending some time speaking with him, to me it was a no-brainer, the benefits this equipment had over the conventional methods of inspecting sewers was evident.'

United Utilities encourages employees to input ideas and look at new innovative technologies to help ensure the company continues to improve. And the importance of listening to employees is not lost on network director Kevin Fowlie:

'Innovation is critical for our future capability and to increase our efficiency, whether this be innovative ways of working or innovative technology. Within United Utilities we are passionate about sourcing and receiving innovative ideas not just from the UK but globally and across many industries. We also have a mature innovation culture that is core to our company values which encourages our employees to bring new technology and ideas to us. This is a fantastic example of why it is so important to seek input from employees and reinforces the need to continue to look at opportunities to ensure we continue to deliver the best possible service to customers.'

The Quickview camera has been trialled across part of United Utilities sewer network and James has been delighted, his propensity to pursue and push the use of this equipment has delivered the results he expected:

'The initial trial has backed-up my business case in terms of allowing us to inspect our sewers faster, cheaper and safer. It has been exciting to see the equipment in use and very rewarding to hear the positive feedback from colleagues who have used it. The next stage is to roll out this new technology to other teams across the company.'

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
10:35aUNITED UTILITIES : Employee innovation culture helps give a clearer view into se..
PU
03/15UNITED UTILITIES : SIP monthly purchase - March 2019 (PDF 296KB opens in a new w..
PU
03/14UNITED UTILITIES : Rivington farmer asks dog walkers for help preventing sheep a..
PU
03/14UNITED UTILITIES : rsquo; service recovery team wins awards hat-trick
PU
03/14UNITED UTILITIES : gives Preston students unique insight into water industry
PU
03/08UNITED UTILITIES : Warrington firms urge girls to open their minds to science ca..
PU
03/02UNITED UTILITIES : Utility commissions inspection tech for 300m pipeline project
AQ
03/01UNITED UTILITIES : Last chance to make a splash in the water industry
PU
02/28UNITED UTILITIES : pipeline drop-ins planned as drivers face A66 roadworks disru..
AQ
02/27UNITED UTILITIES : Cumbria pipeline scheme enters third year of construction wit..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 819 M
EBIT 2019 686 M
Net income 2019 345 M
Debt 2019 7 202 M
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 16,80
P/E ratio 2020 15,15
EV / Sales 2019 7,18x
EV / Sales 2020 6,92x
Capitalization 5 862 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,44  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES16.76%7 793
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT11.67%12 842
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO38.63%7 856
SEVERN TRENT12.64%6 449
AQUA AMERICA INC5.18%6 406
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 395
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.