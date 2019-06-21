United Utilities : Grant of DBP June 2019

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Steven Fraser
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Chief Operating Officer/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Grant of a Conditional Award under the United Utilities
|
|
|
|
Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan 2013 to acquire
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of United
|
|
|
|
Utilities Group PLC for zero consideration with a vesting
|
|
|
|
date of 17 June 2022. The Conditional Award is subject
|
|
|
|
to uplift for dividends paid on record dates occurring
|
|
|
|
between the date of grant and the vesting date of the
|
|
|
|
Conditional Award in respect of the shares that vest
|
|
|
|
under the Conditional Award.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
27,417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
Aggregated price
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,417
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
2019-06-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Russ Houlden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a Conditional Award under the United Utilities
|
|
|
Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan 2013 to acquire
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of United
|
|
|
Utilities Group PLC for zero consideration with a vesting
|
|
|
date of 17 June 2022. The Conditional Award is subject
|
|
|
to uplift for dividends paid on record dates occurring
|
|
|
between the date of grant and the vesting date of the
|
|
|
Conditional Award in respect of the shares that vest
|
|
|
under the Conditional Award.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
29,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
Aggregated price
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,485
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Steve Mogford
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of a Conditional Award under the United Utilities
|
|
|
Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan 2013 to acquire
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of United
|
|
|
Utilities Group PLC for zero consideration with a vesting
|
|
|
date of 17 June 2022. The Conditional Award is subject
|
|
|
to uplift for dividends paid on record dates occurring
|
|
|
between the date of grant and the vesting date of the
|
|
|
Conditional Award in respect of the shares that vest
|
|
|
under the Conditional Award.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
46,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
|
Aggregated price
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,960
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
