United Utilities : Grant of DBP June 2019

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a) Name Steve Mogford

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b) Initial notification Initial notification

/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a Conditional Award under the United Utilities

Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan 2013 to acquire

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of United

Utilities Group PLC for zero consideration with a vesting

date of 17 June 2022. The Conditional Award is subject

to uplift for dividends paid on record dates occurring

between the date of grant and the vesting date of the

Conditional Award in respect of the shares that vest

under the Conditional Award.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 46,960

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Aggregated volume Aggregated price

- Price

46,960 Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-17