United Utilities : Major shareholding in company – Lazard Asset Management LLC, 30 August 2019

0
08/30/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

United Utilities Group PLC

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Lazard Asset Management LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

New York, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Bank of New York, Inc. - Dir Personal

Bank of New York, Inc. - Global Custody

Chase Manhattan Bank, N.A.

Citibank, N.A. Hong Kong - ETC

J.P. Morgan Chase - SWIFT

NOMURA

Name

Norther Trust Co

RBC Dexia Investor Service Bank

State Street Bank - Australia Limited

State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC

State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank-Custody Master Trust

Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

29 August 2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

30/08/2019

1

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

10.033%

N/A

10.033%

681,888,000

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

8.033%

N/A

8.033%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B39J2M42

68,415,325

10.033%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

68,415,325

10.033%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

2

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

x

voting rights

instrument

date

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

it equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Lazard Asset Management

8.033%

10.033%

LLC

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

3

11. Additional informationxvi

Contact name: Legal & Compliance Department

Contact telephone number: 0207 448 2069

Place of completion

Lazard Asset Management Limited

Date of completion

30/08/2019

4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:21:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 867 M
EBIT 2020 721 M
Net income 2020 403 M
Debt 2020 7 248 M
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,83x
EV / Sales2021 7,32x
Capitalization 5 507 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 853,13  GBp
Last Close Price 807,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES9.70%6 714
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT20.02%13 188
AQUA AMERICA INC29.80%9 576
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP61.27%8 424
SEVERN TRENT13.47%5 974
AMERICAN STATES WATER CO36.34%3 411
