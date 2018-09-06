Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES (UU.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

United Utilities : North West water companytakes on 48 apprentices and graduates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:17pm CEST

North West water company takes on 48 apprentices and graduates

Dozens of the North West's brightest talents are stepping into new careers with the region's only FTSE100 company.

After months of tests, assessments and interviews, water company United Utilities opened its doors to 35 new apprentices and 13 graduates, recruited from Crewe to Carlisle.

Almost 2,800 people applied for places on the award-winning schemes this year, bringing the company's total number of apprentices to 152 and graduates to 66.

The new recruits will spend their first two weeks getting to know about the business and taking part in team-building challenges, including an outward bound programme and training with the Ministry of Defence.

After that they'll join United Utilities' army of around 5,000 dedicated staff keeping taps flowing and toilets flushing for seven million people in the North West.

Apprentice & Graduate Delivery manager Jacqui Kawczak said United Utilities' three and four year apprenticeship and graduate programmes were some of the best in the business earning multiple accolades. Last year the company was named macro employer of the year by The National Apprenticeship Service and is recognised as one of the UK's Top 100 Apprentice Employers.

'They couldn't be in better hands. As well as having our own purpose built dedicated technical training centre in Bolton, United Utilities lead the way in delivering industry standards for the water sector'

United Utilities new recruits will work towards a range of apprentice standards including degree-level. Many are in technical fields, such as water process and engineering, but other subjects can be as diverse as Laboratory & Science and Fleet Administration.

This year, the company has recruited its first ever degree-level apprentice in Property Surveying.

Chief Operating Officer Steve Fraser said United Utilities has a huge skills agenda, which includes delivering tens of thousands of days of training for other staff and supporting hundreds more in further education.

'Like many industry sectors we need to invest in new talent to make sure we have the skills and leaders we need in the future. The water industry in the UK is going through a period of unprecedented change and we want to be right up there with the best.

Many of our top leaders started work with us as apprentices and graduates and our new recruits are an amazingly talented bunch. I look forward to watching their careers blossom.'

Helping to organise and welcome this year's cohort of apprentices and graduates was 20-year-old Matthew Newman, from Salford, Manchester. Matt joined as a human resources apprentice in 2016 and is now the company's Development Scheme Administrator.

'I have loved my time as an apprentice. I knew I didn't want to go to university. I wanted to work and didn't want any debt. I gained two qualifications and went straight into a job. It's been fantastic for me,' he said.

Ends

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
12:17pUNITED UTILITIES : North West water companytakes on 48 apprentices and graduates
PU
09/05UNITED UTILITIES : Victorian engineering ingenuity still helps keep Liverpool fl..
PU
09/04UNITED UTILITIES : Severn Trent pledges to slash water bills
AQ
09/03UNITED UTILITIES : English water firms vow to cut bills by up to 10.5% and tackl..
AQ
09/03UNITED UTILITIES : Water companies to cut bills in England and Wales
AQ
09/03UNITED UTILITIES : Water pipeline comes on stream early to combat heatwave
AQ
09/03UNITED UTILITIES : Water bill reduction in pipeline for North West householders
PU
08/23UNITED UTILITIES : Looking forward to Manchester Pride
PU
08/22UNITED UTILITIES : 'Diggory' gets to work at Castlerigg
PU
08/20UNITED UTILITIES : Residents moved out as Legionnaires' disease bacteria found a..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/25United Utilities Group PLC ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017What Happened To The Safe-Haven Utility Sector? 
2017FTSE 100 Defensive Dividend Stocks Secretly Undergoing Corrections 
2017United Utilities Group (UUGRY) 2019 Price Review Update - Slideshow 
2017The Best Dividend Growth Stock You Don't Own (But Should) 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 815 M
EBIT 2019 692 M
Net income 2019 360 M
Debt 2019 7 139 M
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 13,79
P/E ratio 2020 12,62
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
Capitalization 4 861 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,30  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES-14.07%6 268
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-16.12%11 776
AQUA AMERICA INC-3.77%6 691
SEVERN TRENT-11.08%5 936
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO-27.71%3 967
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP.--.--%3 259
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.