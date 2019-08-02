Log in
United Utilities : SIP dividend reinvestment PDMRs

08/02/2019 | 11:15am EDT

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Louise Beardmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Customer Services Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Reinvestment of dividends within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

798.4p

64

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Bullock

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Reinvestment of dividends within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

798.4p

69

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Fraser

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Reinvestment of dividends within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

798.4p

171

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Gardiner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Reinvestment of dividends within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

798.4p

218

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Russ Houlden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Reinvestment of dividends within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

798.4p

100

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 15:14:01 UTC
