Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  United Utilities    UU.   GB00B39J2M42

UNITED UTILITIES

(UU.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Utilities : SIP monthly purchase - April 2019 (PDF 295KB opens in a new window)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:38am EDT

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Louise Beardmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Customer Services and People Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

819.98

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

James Bullock

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

819.98p

21

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Steven Fraser

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

819.98p

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Simon Gardiner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

819.98p

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

John Russell Houlden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

819.98p

22

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Individual transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
09:38aUNITED UTILITIES : SIP monthly purchase - April 2019 (PDF 295KB opens in a new w..
PU
04/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit delay lifts mid-caps to six-month high; growth fe..
RE
04/11UK regulator agrees water bill price cuts with three firms
RE
04/04UNITED UTILITIES : Students helping to wipe it out
PU
04/04UNITED UTILITIES : Pilot scheme launched to help prevent reservoir drownings
PU
04/04UNITED UTILITIES : Winners named on 500M water contracts
AQ
04/03UNITED UTILITIES : announces long-term partnerships
AQ
04/02UNITED UTILITIES : Steve Mogford and Russ Houlden sales of shares - 1 April 2019
PU
04/02UNITED UTILITIES : The Great Farm Challenge - Educating the next generation of f..
AQ
03/26UNITED UTILITIES : Dry summer hits United Utilities' fiscal 2018 earnings
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 820 M
EBIT 2019 679 M
Net income 2019 363 M
Debt 2019 7 181 M
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,53
P/E ratio 2020 14,52
EV / Sales 2019 7,01x
EV / Sales 2020 6,76x
Capitalization 5 584 M
Chart UNITED UTILITIES
Duration : Period :
United Utilities Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lewis Mogford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Richard Fraser Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Michael May Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED UTILITIES11.46%7 342
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT13.95%13 132
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO23.33%7 045
AQUA AMERICA INC7.58%6 558
SEVERN TRENT7.57%6 074
AGUAS ANDINAS SA--.--%3 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About