United Utilities : SIP monthly purchase - April 2019 (PDF 295KB opens in a new window)

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Louise Beardmore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Customer Services and People Director/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
819.98
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Individual transaction
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
James Bullock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
819.98p
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
Individual transaction
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Steven Fraser
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Chief Operating Officer/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
819.98p
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Individual transaction
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Simon Gardiner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Company Secretary/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
819.98p
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Individual transaction
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
John Russell Houlden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
|
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
|
|
have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type of
|
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
|
|
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
GB00B39J2M42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
819.98p
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
Individual transaction
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-04-11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
