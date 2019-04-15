United Utilities : SIP monthly purchase - April 2019 (PDF 295KB opens in a new window)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a) Name John Russell Houlden

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b) Initial notification Initial notification

/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive

Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

819.98p 22

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Individual transaction

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-11