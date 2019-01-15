Log in
UNITED UTILITIES (UU.)
  Report  
United Utilities : SIP monthly purchase - January 2019

01/15/2019 | 07:09am EST

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Louise Beardmore

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Customer Services and People Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

765.31p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-01-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Bullock

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

765.31p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-01-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Fraser

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

765.31p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-01-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Gardiner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

765.31p

24

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-01-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Russ Houlden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

765.31p

23

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Individual transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-01-11

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 12:08:04 UTC
