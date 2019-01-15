United Utilities : SIP monthly purchase - January 2019

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Louise Beardmore

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Customer Services and People Director/PDMR

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 765.31p 24

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Individual transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-11

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name James Bullock

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 765.31p 24

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Individual transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-11

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Steven Fraser

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer/PDMR

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 765.31p 24

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Individual transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-11

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Simon Gardiner

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Company Secretary/PDMR

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 765.31p 24

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Individual transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-11

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Russ Houlden

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 765.31p 23

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Individual transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-11