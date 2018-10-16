United Utilities : SIP monthly purchase - October 2018

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Louise Beardmore
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Customer Services and People Director/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB00B39J2M42
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
719.76p
25
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Individual transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-11
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Bullock
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Strategy and Regulation Director/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB00B39J2M42
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
719.76p
25
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Individual transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-11
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Steven Fraser
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB00B39J2M42
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
719.76p
25
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Individual transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-11
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Simon Gardiner
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB00B39J2M42
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
719.76p
25
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Individual transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-11
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Russ Houlden
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
United Utilities Group PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB00B39J2M42
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Monthly purchase of shares within the Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
719.76p
25
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Individual transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-11
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)