United Utilities : Vesting of DBP June 2019
06/21/2019 | 07:25am EDT
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Steven Fraser
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
1)
Transfer of
the beneficial interest in Ordinary
Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the
trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share
Trust pursuant to the vesting of a Conditional
Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the
United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan
2013; and
2)
Disposal of
shares acquired pursuant to the
vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1
above incorporating the sale of sufficient shares
to cover income tax and national insurance
liabilities.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1)
Nil
8,518
2)
£8.2556
8,518
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
- Price
1)
8,518
Nil
2)
8,518
£70,321.20
e)
Date of the transaction
1)
2019-06-17
2)
2019-06-17
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Simon Gardiner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
1)
Transfer of the beneficial interest in Ordinary
Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the
trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share
Trust pursuant to the
vesting of a Conditional
Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the
United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan
2013; and
2)
Disposal of shares acquired pursuant to the
vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1
above and incorporating the sale of sufficient
shares to cover income tax and national
insurance liabilities.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1)
Nil
7,135
2)
£8.2556
7,135
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
- Price
1)
7,135
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
1)
2019-06-17
2)
2019-06-17
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Russ Houlden
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification
Initial notification
/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
United Utilities Group PLC
b)
LEI
2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
Ordinary shares of 5p each
instrument
Identification code
GB00B39J2M42
b)
Nature of the transaction
1)
Transfer of the beneficial interest in Ordinary
Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the
trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share
Trust pursuant to the
vesting of a Conditional
Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the
United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan
2013; and
2)
Disposal of shares acquired pursuant to the
vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1
above incorporating the sale of sufficient shares
to cover income tax and national insurance
liabilities.
3)
Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1)
Nil
19,430
2)
£8.2556
19,430
3)
£8.2556
3,252
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
- Price
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
United Utilities Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:24:03 UTC
Latest news on UNITED UTILITIES
Sales 2020
1 880 M
EBIT 2020
721 M
Net income 2020
387 M
Debt 2020
7 128 M
Yield 2020
5,05%
P/E ratio 2020
14,44
P/E ratio 2021
17,03
EV / Sales 2020
6,77x
EV / Sales 2021
7,20x
Capitalization
5 591 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends UNITED UTILITIES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
8,54 GBP
Spread / Average Target
4,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.