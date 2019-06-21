United Utilities : Vesting of DBP June 2019

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

a) Name Steven Fraser

a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer/PDMR

b) Initial notification Initial notification

a) Name United Utilities Group PLC

b) LEI 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5p each

Identification code GB00B39J2M42

b) Nature of the transaction 1) Transfer of the beneficial interest in Ordinary

Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the

trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share

Trust pursuant to the vesting of a Conditional

Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the

United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan

2013; and

2) Disposal of shares acquired pursuant to the

vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1

above incorporating the sale of sufficient shares

to cover income tax and national insurance

liabilities.

Price(s) Volume(s)