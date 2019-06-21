Log in
United Utilities : Vesting of DBP June 2019

06/21/2019 | 07:25am EDT

UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC

Classification - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Steven Fraser

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Transfer of

the beneficial interest in Ordinary

Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the

trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share

Trust pursuant to the vesting of a Conditional

Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the

United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan

2013; and

2)

Disposal of

shares acquired pursuant to the

vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1

above incorporating the sale of sufficient shares

to cover income tax and national insurance

liabilities.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1)

Nil

8,518

2)

£8.2556

8,518

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

- Price

1)

8,518

Nil

2)

8,518

£70,321.20

e)

Date of the transaction

1)

2019-06-17

2)

2019-06-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Simon Gardiner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Transfer of the beneficial interest in Ordinary

Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the

trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share

Trust pursuant to the

vesting of a Conditional

Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the

United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan

2013; and

2)

Disposal of shares acquired pursuant to the

vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1

above and incorporating the sale of sufficient

shares to cover income tax and national

insurance liabilities.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1)

Nil

7,135

2)

£8.2556

7,135

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

- Price

1)

7,135

Nil

2)

7,135

£58,903.71

e)

Date of the transaction

1)

2019-06-17

2)

2019-06-17

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Russ Houlden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

United Utilities Group PLC

b)

LEI

2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of 5p each

instrument

Identification code

GB00B39J2M42

b)

Nature of the transaction

1)

Transfer of the beneficial interest in Ordinary

Shares by Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited as the

trustee of the United Utilities Employee Share

Trust pursuant to the

vesting of a Conditional

Award granted on 16 June 2016 under the

United Utilities Group PLC Deferred Bonus Plan

2013; and

2)

Disposal of shares acquired pursuant to the

vesting of the award referred to in paragraph 1

above incorporating the sale of sufficient shares

to cover income tax and national insurance

liabilities.

3)

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1)

Nil

19,430

2)

£8.2556

19,430

3)

£8.2556

3,252

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

- Price

Disclaimer

United Utilities Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:24:03 UTC
